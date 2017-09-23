Hot Topics

    Art Rooney II Calls Goodell’s Response To POTUS’ ‘Divisive’ Remark On NFL Protests ‘Appropriate’

    By Matthew Marczi September 23, 2017 at 06:43 pm


    As is only natural for a man of his stature, President Donald Trump made headlines yesterday after he made certain remarks. This normally would not be in our jurisdiction, but on this occasion, he turned his attention to the realm of sports, and commented directly on a hot topic in the NFL: anthem protests.

    Beginning last season, a number of NFL players have participated in silent protests by taking a knee, raising a fist, kneeling in silent prayer, or remaining seated during the pre-game rendition of the national anthem. While Colin Kaepernick was sort of the touchpaper to get things started, a number of players from roughly a dozen or so teams have actively engaged since then.

    Yesterday, Trump made remarks about these players and their actions during a rally in Alabama, according to ABC News, posing the question, “wouldn’t you love to see one of the NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a b—- off the field right now?'”

    In the 36 or so hours since then, many within and around the league have made public comment in response, including NFL Commission Roger Goodell, who issued the following statement:

    The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.


    While no player on the Pittsburgh Steelers has of yet—to my knowledge—participated in any fashion, the team’s president, Art Rooney II, was among many owners who privately issued their own statements on the matter, though his was certainly the least substantive to date, simply describing the commissioner’s words as “appropriate”, concluding, “I have nothing to add at this time”.

    Given the Steelers’ owners’ role in putting Goodell in place as the commissioner, it is little surprise that Rooney essentially chose to echo his comments while adding nothing more to it himself, deviating from much stronger messages issued by several other owners.

    The Steelers in particular have an interesting relationship with this issue, driven largely by the presence of Alejandro Villanueva on the roster, who is a decorated war veteran, serving overseas in combat activity as an Army Ranger.

    Villanueva shared his own thoughts on Kaepernick’s decision to protest last season, and other teammates, as well as Rooney and head coach Mike Tomlin, have largely deferred in that regard.

    Many expect that there will be a strong response around the league to Trump’s comments in the form of a spreading of the pre-game protests, a theory made more plausible after several owners have vouched for their players’ rights to do so.

    One team that I would not expect to be involved would be the Steelers, for reasons already stated above, though I could end up being wrong.

    • Jaybird

      Matt if you were going to bring up what the Prez said the other night, then I’m surprised you didn’t mention his comments on “penalties” on hits that are ruining the game. I know you feel strongly about head injuries and protecting the players. My daughter is actually suffering through her first concussion from a collision playing soccer. She’s been sleeping 12 hrs a day in a dark room with major headaches. I can’t believe how bad she’s suffering. Anyway, I thought both comments were way out of bounds.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m an Army Vet. I have no problem with peaceful protests like the silent anthem protest. I may not agree with it but it’s these rights that make this nation great. Honestly, it offends me, but these are the rights I’ve actually fought for.
      However, it’s also important to acknowledge the hypocrisy, not of the protest, but what appears to be the majority of its supporters and the majority of its detractors.
      In regards to the supporters. They are the same people (for the most part) who want to do away with civil war era statues. They are the same people who seek to block conservative speakers on college campuses. They are the same people that want safe spaces. They are the same people who want to do away with language and actions that offend people. Well, this protest offends some people. I guess that’s okay, though.
      In regards to the detractors. They are just as hypocritical. They scream against the protests that block free speech but it’s the exact thing they are doing when they call for these players to be removed or punished. Honestly, narrow-minded people are always hypocrites and there seems to be a lot of narrow-minded people leading both sides of this issue.

    • will

      Goodell’s statement made no sense to me as a response to the POTUS’ statement.

    • Michael Putman

      While I agree that I find it immature, inappropriate and based on flawed information to kneel during the anthem, these players are well within their legal rights. Trump needs to find a balance between his personal thoughts and his public statements. Obviously Goodell and the NFLPA are going to speak in support of the players, who haven’t done anything but exercise a constitutional right. Obviously TALENTED players who chose to kneel will continue to find a job… just like TALENTED players who commit crimes continue to find a job.

      Kapernick was an average player at best with high financial demands. Those are the bigger issues here… not his decision to kneel. For a better player or a lower contract, this is clearly not an issue for many owners.

      Everyone has their right to demonstrate legally against the government. These players are well within their rights. I can tell you that I am personally offended and haven’t watched a game yet this year. I’ll likely watch Steelers games that are on TV, because they are my favorite team and they haven’t been involved with this kneeling nonsense… but the NFL isn’t getting any money, focused advertising, concession sales, trademark purchases or any other financial support from me right now.

      They can demonstrate how they chose, and I can demonstrate how I chose. Art Rooney isn’t going to wade into this issue and create any controversy, nor should he. This is a delicate issue in the US right now and he doesn’t stand to win by picking sides.

    • SmellyHobo

      I miss Dan Rooney

    • Jaybird

      Well said. And thanks for your service.

    • Steel B

      Who cares what Fuhrer Goodell has to say.

    • NinjaMountie

      Thank you.

    • Big White

      So predictable. Trump issues Tweet, League/Player/Media overreact, Compound Problem, Repeat Process.

    • hdogg48

      So Trump says those players that kneel during the National Anthem
      Are SOBs and should be fired
      …funny the Left didn’t have a problem when the great Mike
      Ditka got s canned from ESPN for supporting Trump or Curt Schilling for making some stupid joke about tranny toilets.

      Meanwhile Mike Kornheser still has a job after comparing Tea
      Party supporters to ISIS, and then Colin Kaepernick’s
      Black Muslim girlfriend refers to the Ravens owner as the
      DiCaprio character in Django Unchained and HOFer
      Ray Lewis as the Uncle Tom character played by Morgan Freeman.

      I’m not saying that Trump isn’t an a hole and out of line, but the double
      standard is off the charts nauseating

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Oh boy, this is gonna be a dicey one……. here goes. I am with Big Al on this one. For a number of reasons.
      First, I will say that I agree that Colin Kaepernick and all other players DO have a right to protest what they perceive as an injustice. I mean freedom of speech is one of the rights that was behind the founding of the country!!

      However, the chosen venue and the method of protest is something that I find objectionable. Our flag/anthem represents ALL of us, including the protesters. And for people like Big Al and other players AND attendees (who BTW pay the players salaries) it is clearly a slap in the face – these people put their LIVES on the line to protect our liberties, including free speech.

      What solution do I offer? I would suggest that the league organize a day, or series of days, where Kaepernick and the other protesters can demonstrate against the injustices they see. They do this with other causes like Play 60, and it would allow the league even more positive face time.

      THIS is the proper way to demonstrate, not by insulting the flag/country and the ex-servicemen in attendance (be they player or fan).

      The protesters absolutely have the right to be heard, just not on the dime of people who are paying to watch in order to ESCAPE the ‘real world’ with all its beauty and ugliness.

    • The Chin

      Trump stated all of this apart from his typical moronic tweets. This was a tangent he went on while on the campaign trail for an R candidate from Alabama if I read that correctly. Bet that candidate will say “thanks, but no thanks” his advisors want to ask the POTUS to drop by for a word of support.

    • mape_ape

      lol….”bu…bu…but he started it!”

    • Matthew Marczi

      Honestly I wasn’t aware of them before now. But I don’t see that anybody really commented on that, so it would probably be better for me not to touch on it, as these things can get pretty dicey with strong opinions in both directions. The only reason we (the site collectively) chose to address this aspect is because Rooney weighed in…a little bit, anyway, haha.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      When a stadium is attacked (god forbid) it will the the police these a$$holes are protesting running toward the chaos to save lives.

      The police arent perfect but the black ‘community’, such as it is, is FAR from perfect. They need to ask themselves some painful questions before engaging in the politics of division.

      People watch NFL to escape ClownWorld. These anthem social justice warrior theatrics are forcing people to marinate in things they came to escape from.

      THIS is exactly why Trump won. People are tired of it and have had enough

    • Jacob

      I miss the days when people didn’t do this kind of stuff, whether it be Kaepernick or Trump.

    • Steel742

      I love football, especially my Steelers. But as a retired veteran I love my country and the flag even more and honestly I don’t watch football or any sport for the athletes political opinion. I will look elsewhere for my entertainment and the NFL must understand this fact. If I continue to see athletes disrespecting our country then it is time to start watching something else.
      The players have the right to protest, won’t argue that, I have the right to disagree and not support the product. It is really that simple. Keep bringing politics into the NFL and I am out.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      So its the black community’s fault? Ok.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah he said both comments in the same speech- the anthem protests and penalties on hard hit ( hits to the head) .

    • lyke skywalker

      Politics should not have a place in sports.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Although I do not approve of how Trump talked about it the truth is Kaepernick started the divisiveness. So Goodell saying that by Kaep doing this brings togetherness is false IMO.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Trump is the President – he is held to a much higher standard. Regardless of how you feel on the issue, He cannot call players who peacefully take a knee “sons of bitches.” End of story. He compounds the statement by calling for the peaceful silent protesters to be fired. Seems very unAmerican to me.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      That so?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Very well said.

    • John Noh

      Excellent point. Goodell is a pandering fool, a complete disgrace. Ironically, the only unanimity in this country seems to be in our hatred of this overpaid a$$-clown.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      The sad fact is this: If you only knew how much your avg overpaid sportsball star HATES everything you love (your nation, your heritage, your flag) you’d never watch another game.

      I come to Steelers Depot to read about the zone blitz schemes and hear the podcast. Now a few malcontents have turned our beloved game into an episode of Hannity and Colmes.

      They will do to the NFL what they did to ESPN, which is to say it will be damaged beyond repair.

      Damn them to hell for that. May god forgive them because I wont.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      This is why I hate politics and most people who talk about it. So much hypocrisy and lack of self awareness it is unreal. I don’t care who you want to bad mouth or support, just make sure you do it equally across the board and most people don’t accomplish that.

    • Michael Putman

      Not defending Trump, but have you actually seen what he said? Lots of liberal news stations are saying that Trump called for them to be fired… he didn’t. He asked if the crowd would like to see owner’s fire the players. Those are two very different things.

      Inappropriate for him to bring up, stupid for him to bring up… but he didn’t call for them to be fired.

    • Ken Krampert

      Kind of a misleading headline the way it is worded and the words are stacked.cked

    • hdogg48

      Shaquille ONeal said it best…..
      He said everyone knew where Muhammed Ali
      and Bill Russell stood on racial injustice, and their
      comments cost them lucrative contracts and
      endorsements when they were still in their prime.
      He said they made it clear where they stood
      from the get go..and that was praiseworthy an
      worthy of respect.

      Kaepernick didn’t get political until after he met
      his uber radical girlfriend, and did not protest
      until AFTER he signed his lucrative contract
      in the $15M/yr. range and AFTER he was
      picking splinters from his azz after he was benched.

      I will be 70 years old in February and I have seen racism
      in my lifetime. Now in in 2017 there has been a two term
      African American President. The highest paid
      athletes and entertainers are Black. Black People
      can buy a house anywhere they want, go to
      school anywhere they want and work anywhere
      they want.

      The election of Donald Trump last year was not the equivalent
      of the Nazis marching into Paris in 1941, and calling out
      people that disrespect our flag and National Anthem
      is not Nazism or White Supremacy.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He did subsequently tweet that Goodell should “make them stand”. I’m not sure how you might go about doing that without threatening job security.

    • pittsburghjoe

      The President said the right thing. The spoiled athletes need taken down a notch. The NFL better watch itself closely, their ratings are diving and if they choose to enter the political and social arena in more depth it will lead to additional ratings demise.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Should sports have a place in politics?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Thursday’s ratings were up.

    • pittsburghjoe

      its one night and the stadium was empty.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Do you mean the ‘divisive’ part?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      All of this stuff is just obnoxious at this point. Don’t even know what to add really. So tired of hearing about it and seeing it talked about. Would rather Steelersdepot just left it alone at this point. We get it enough everywhere else and Rooney didn’t say enough to even truly make it newsworthy for the Steelers.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Funny – calling them all overpaid, and hating your heritage, nation, and flag? Is that so? Any idea how hard NFL players have to work to make a 53 man roster? And then you can me cut at anytime?

      Do you even understand what Kapernick and Bennett are protesting? Do you understand their heritage, and the history of African Americans in this country?

      I

    • Matthew Marczi

      The ratings also improved last year when the better games have been on. Last season featured a lot of uninteresting primetime matchups.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      This is a Lose-Lose for the NFL. They can double down on these SJW theatrics and alienate the fan base further or they can tell these players to STFU and alienate them.

      Marshawn Lynch eating a banana during the anthem really brings us together amirite??

      NFL football was in many ways the last implicit stand of Civil Nationalism. A place where people of all walks of life came together to enjoy, relax and cheer.

      They are killing good ole ‘Americana’ w/ these stunts and they could care less.

    • LHW

      They do have the right to do so – but I believe you cannot earn respect by showing disrespect. You want respect, stand for the flag. By not doing so, you are disrespecting every single person who sacrificed for our country. There are honorary ways to bring attention to a cause. I respect one’s right not to stand, but I will not respect them as a person.

      Thank you for you service NinjaMountie.

    • hdogg48

      So what is the standard?

      And who holds the high ground and gets to define
      what is and what isn’t the “isms” du jour perpetrated
      by the reprehensible deplorable “ists”?

    • Gautam Ramani

      I just don’t get it. Who do you think these players are? They are fathers, husbands and sons. They are not SOB’s. The President was not right.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Matt loves writing about social articles. It gets old.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yeah, role models just like ray lewis and aaron hernandez.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Exactly right NinjaMountie and I am forever calling people out for this because it is so laughably stupid and nobody seems to understand just how hypocritical they are.

    • Matthew Marczi

      And Arthur Moats and Alejandro Villanueva.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t agree with that. I don’t mind mixing in different content now again but this topic specifically is just being beaten to death.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I’m asked to handle these topics. I believe that I handle it well.

    • pittsburghjoe

      And Ray Rice and Zeke Elliott and OJ……….

    • Matthew Marczi

      We could keep going back and forth and demonstrating that there are many people in the league full of virtue or vice. Painting with a broad brush in either direction is ignorant.

    • SteelersDepot

      I asked MM to write about it because Rooney released a statement. He gets the honor because he’s quite good at it as well. No, he’s great at it.