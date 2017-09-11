Hot Topics

    Bell Says Low Week 1 Output Likely Due To Less Playing Time

    By Dave Bryan September 11, 2017 at 01:59 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t have a strong performance in his teams 21-18 regular season opening win over the Cleveland Browns but the former second-round draft pick said after the game was over that he doesn’t believe that low statistical output had anything to do with him holding out all of training camp and the preseason.

    “I don’t think I was on the field as much as usual, so obviously it’s not going to be the same numbers,” Bell said, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “But we won the game, and that’s the biggest thing about it.”

    Bell, who only got a few practices in with the team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns, had 47 total yards from scrimmage in the opener on 13 total touches. Bell, however, did play 43 of a possible 60 offensive snaps during the game.

    While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated prior to Sunday’s game that there could ultimately be some consequences for Bell not being present for training camp and the preseason, he made it clear during his post-game press conference that it is in his belief that the Steelers lack of running game effectiveness against the Browns wasn’t related to Bell being out of sync with the rest of the offense due to missed time.

    “We were out of sync because we were behind the chains,” Tomlin said when asked if Bell was out of sync Sunday against the Browns. “When you get highly penalized and you’re working that first and 15, or second and 15, man, you’re not going to have a great running game. You can write whatever story you want to write about – his missing preseason and all of that. The bottom line is, we got highly penalized. It put us behind the chains and it minimized the running game. Write that, because that’s what happened.”


    The Steelers were penalized 13 times for 144 yards on Sunday. That fact, combined with a sack of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as well as a few other plays that lost yardage, resulted in the Steelers offense needing to run 12 plays when they faced more than 10 yards to go.

    Whatever it was that led to Bell only having 47 total yards on Sunday against the Browns, it was a rarity for sure. Bell has played in 48 regular season games so far during his career and his 47 total yards from scrimmage on Sunday now stands as his lowest output of his career.

    Bell will look to get back on track next Sunday at Heinz Field when the Steelers host the Minnesota Vikings.

    “I wanted to help the team win, so I want to feel involved at all times,” Bell said.

    TOPICS:
    • Michael Mosgrove

      SHUT UP BELL. you got less playing time because you werent doing jack squat. my god. this guy is on my nerves this year.

    • MattHat121

      the run-game blocking wasn’t good, either.

    • Josh Gustad

      3.2 average on 10 carries. Has nothing to do with volume. Himself and o-line were not getting that job done. Plain and simple.

    • Rusted Out

      His excuse would be more valid if he played well during the time that he was in. There were multiple other reasons why Bell didn’t run great, but I’m 100% positive that one of them was not being in camp.

    • Doug McFee

      I just ignore him. We won. That is all I care about.

    • CP72

      Man he was asked a question and answered it. Not only did he answer it he said the most important thing is the team won.

      Hating Bell is envogue, but he’s still the most complete back in the league.

    • srdan

      I think the penalties hurt the team, his was tough. Some good gains got wiped.

    • MP

      Well you can’t argue with Bell. But Coach made clear they didn’t run him because they were playing behind the chains. He only had 10 carries. Let’s hold off any judgment until we see his production with 30.

    • MP

      They’ll be the first on the band-wagon when he breaks out and provides decisive contributions to victories.

    • colingrant

      In fairness, he had two 10+ yard runs negated from holding penalties, which would have improved his ypc average. Can’t deny the rust wasn’t their though. Played basketball in college. My timing would be effected after not playing or practicing a few days or 1 week. Timing and instincts returned based on how long I was out. It’s real. Offensive line and aggressive defense had a role in it as well.

    • americanpatriot

      ”…… so obviously it’s not going to be the same numbers,” Bell said,

      I suppose considering the ‘fantasy’ world that the NFL has become, ‘numbers’ are the name of the game. Of course Bell is not going to admit that his holding out for the entire preseason was the cause for his marginal performance.

    • Jacob

      I don’t see how being behind the chains affects whether one is in sync with his offensive line. The ball feels the same, your blockers don’t change based on how many yards you need for a first down.

    • Rusted Out

      That break out wasn’t against the Browns though was it? Strap in, cuz he’s gonna catch ish for the next 2 years every time he under performs.

    • Rusted Out

      Not a $17 million dollar performance…

    • Rusted Out

      These numbers are the ones Bell cares about most $$$

    • srdan

      You must have never played team sports.

    • srdan

      Was Bens a $22MM one?

    • Jacob

      Well you are right. Feel free to explain how it’s different.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I will not. While I realize Bells skills are tremendous, I would prefer a starting RB who is a team player and who wants to be a part of things.

      Regardless of the rhetoric, Bell looked like a guy who hasn’t stepped on the field since last season. That’s on him and alone.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Prefer a team player who’s around, especially key players like Bell.

      Skills are great – but he’s still my least favorite Steeler now.

    • Rusted Out

      Are you gonna cry all season? Cuz I’m gonna dog this punk every time he doesn’t put 150 yards a game, and so is everyone else.

    • srdan

      First off your blockers do change depending on down and distance. If you need a yard everyone cuts down the defense and you dive over the top. If you need 8 yards the call will usually include someone getting ahead of you to block (FB or pulling olineman). But this is more play calling.

      In team sports momentum is much harder to overcome than in individual sports. In tennis for example you just have to trust your own training and instincts when things aren’t going well. In team sports it’s human tendency to overcompensate for other peoples perceived deficiencies. Take rush lane responsability for example. If the guy next to you missed it on the same call, on the next down it will be your instinct to help fill it. This puts two people out of place. In team sports momentum has to be overcome with trust in the process, coaches and the guys around you. Not just yourself. It’s a different animal.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Plenty to complain about in the first game showing for the offense – but imo had they played a better team, Bell’s lack of anything whatsoever to offer, while looking out of sync with Ben and the line, could have easily meant a loss.

    • Grant Humphrey

      No it has nothing to do with the fact that you skipped Training camp and preseason

    • Luneth Gardens

      They were out of sync, Bells running style is unlike any other and the O Line has said before it’s an adjustment to block for him and likely accounts for some of those holding calls. Well they haven’t blocked for him all off season so you’d expect them to be out of sync. If he had been there for camp they’d probably have been in sync and the penalties reduced.

    • srdan

      I’m all for dogging when it’s logical in nature. But you need to knock the rust of your logic. haha

      And I get your contempt for him. You despise people who think they are worth more than you perceive them. Ask yourself why. And don’t act like you have ownership in the Steelers.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s not about that. It’s that he hasn’t played any real football since last season and yesterday he hurt his club because of his extended holdout that most of the primary players and coaches called for him not to do.

      Sure he will eventually work his way back into shape, but during meaningful games. Personally, I would have preferred they mostly ran Conner yesterday.

    • Jeff McNeill

      So you say his lack of production is caused by lack of play. Your solution if to play him less? Yes that makes perfect sense.

    • srdan

      Good points.

      I think what worries me is that they struggle with the power run game. They need the pass to setup the run. I think Cleveland has one of the better fronts in the league, so it should get easier out of the division.

    • Big Joe

      In part he is right, but the browns clogged up the running lanes well and Bell looked out of synch on his timing on screens and short routes in the flat. Part of that is BB too but the timing was off between them. The Steelers were trying to open up the run by getting short passing game going and that was off too. I’m watching the game for a second time and there just aren’t a lot of lanes.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Less in games that matter, yes. Tomlin typically uses practice to gage whether a player is ready – that would have been my approach.

    • Steve

      So let’s take Ben out of that game and see if we win with Landry. Don’t question the franchise. Bell has brought this crap on himself. We didn’t win because of Bell and we should have won by more because of him. AB had a hell of a game. Someone has to throw him the ball though 😉

    • Jeff McNeill

      Very little contact s made during practice. Out of football shape means lack of contact which he will never get during practice.

    • Steve

      Timing was off because Bell has been absent.

    • srdan

      That is good logic, I’ll take it! But that only applies to the QB. I was just poking a hole in his argument that really you can’t take one game to assess a players worth.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Not everyone.

    • Steve

      Absolutely right. But you want to be paid like a #1 rb and #2 we then you had better be there with your team to be able to play at your absolute best

    • Rusted Out

      Did Ben say “Imma need $22”? Did Ben smoke up multiple times and get suspended? Did Ben hold out because his ego is bigger than his game, then play like dogdirt?

      Did Leveon ever lead his team to a Superbowl? I could go on and on… Have fun defending this jerkoff all season. Probably next one too. Oh, and make sure youstay faithful to Bell when he’s wearing a different jersey in 2 years.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t know how to reply to that other than to invite you to watch backs on backers drills or goal lines/7 shots – every practice.

      It’s also the timing with the line during scrimmages and being in proper space, which he wasn’t in the game.

    • Big Joe

      Agreed. That is likely the cause. Same goes for McDonald. He was still feeling his way through things too – as one would expect.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If Bell was the only thing that looked out of sync, I might be more concerned, but the whole offense in general just looked rusty. All sorts of uncharacteristic holding penalties as well. I expect they’ll look much cleaner next week.

      Speaking of holding penalties, I started to wonder if the Browns coaches instructed their linemen to twist away from blocks to make potential holds more visible? Maybe even call the officials’ attention to it before the game the way Belichick often does? Maybe the Browns’ line was just that much better yesterday, though.

    • Brian Miller

      Since when does personal responsibility get in the way of a good excuse nowadays?

    • Bradys_Dad

      I appreciate your commentary. I also think that this Cleveland D is better than people may realize. Yes it was the first game and yes LB was “rusty,” but let’s give (some) credit where its’ due. The Cleveland D played well, the Pittsburgh O didn’t (for the most part). It often takes offenses more time to gel especially at the beginning of the season. That’s not a blanket statement, just one of historical Pittsburgh Steeler lore. We start slow but thankfully and rarely end that way.

    • Rusted Out

      “IMMA need fiteen” oops, I forgot how to run… and catch… and back up my mouth…

    • Steve

      Yes their D was better but the man came out and said “I’m ready”. He wasn’t. Should be played Conners more

    • Bradys_Dad

      I totally support that. So it wasn’t just me that saw Connor playing with motivation yesterday! The few times he did hit the hole he did so with authority. Not a lot of yards to his credit but had he been given the opportunity to do that 10-15 more times you’d of seen some tired and sore Brownies.

    • Steve

      Absolutely

    • It’s official, Bell has joined the $h!t list with Tomlin, Haley, Butler, Ben and Mitchel.

      Warning blind hatred ahead…

    • srdan

      I think if you look at Bens career by the age that Bell is right now, you would have the same beef. You’re comparing an early 20s guy to a mid thirties guy. People grow, and I’m glad Ben did. Hopefully Leveon does.

      I look at football differently than most. It’s something I spend 4-9 hours every week watching, plus a bunch of hours reading and posting. It’s entertainment. Therefore I want to be entertained the most I can be. To me, next to Barry Sanders, (I only saw highlights) Bell is the most fun to watch running the ball. I don’t care, spend $20MM on him. I want to be entertained. It’s not my money. (within reason, I want Tuitt on this team…).

      When I was his age I probably smoked more than him, Holmes and Blount put together, and I’m one of those guy that believes it should be legal. The weed argument tends to be a generational one.

    • srdan

      I want to see him get more touches too. I think it will really help this team.

    • srdan

      To his defense (no pun), he was their #2 WR yesterday if you check the box score.

    • Jeff McNeill

      The team does not allow fans to watch practice during the regular season so neither of us would be allowed to go and watch. Since the CBA restricts padded practices to 14 times during the regular season those drill which contact will be made will not happen every practice.

    • Ben’s cap hit this year is 18.2 mil which is the 13th highest among QBs. I would argue that he played at about that level.

    • I agree 1,000% with Bell! Had he had more playing time in July and August with the rest of his teammates, he might have done better in September. JERK!

    • srdan

      Then it’s hard to explain Conners lower per carry average. I think we faced one of the better fronts yesterday, and that is the answer. Shelton is as good or better than Brandon Williams.

    • Rusted Out

      You are steadfast with the excuses. I’ll give you that. But please, please do not try to normalize the pot thing. I enjoyed the sticky myself, but never touched it once from 18-24 while in the military, and the same could be said of thousands of young men and women today. Forgive me if I’m hard on a millionaire athlete that can’t refrain from bud to play a game. Add to that, the audacity to holdout, reject a fair deal, and lay an egg in your first game back? He’s gonna be on my $hit list for a while.

    • Kevin artis

      Maybe if he was in camp and preseason he would of got his timing down with the OL and the OL with him and we wouldn’t of look so out of sync. Maybe if he was in camp we wouldn’t have gotten all those holding penalties because they would have been in sync with his style of running.
      I don’t care how much you practice in Florida, Arizona and where ever players go, nothing replicates training camp and preseason games.
      It’s going to take some time for everyone to get in sync. But it would be less time if he would of attended camp and got a few carries in the preseason games.

    • RickM

      It’s an interesting study in human behavior. I was very much against his contract demand, and I thought he should have been forthcoming about his holdout return date. But I have no intention of hating on him all season. Frankly, what’s the point? It really doesn’t seem of any value to be raising the contract issue throughout the season. Others feel differently I guess.

    • Paul Rainey

      He wasn’t a team player when he didn’t show up for training camp, now was he. The diva should have been cut and moved on from. They could certainly be able to beat the Browns by three points without him. That was over $16,000 per yard gained by Bell, it doesn’t get any dumber than that. That means AB should be making over 47 million a year at his production. I would love to buy Bell for what he is worth and sell him for what he thinks he is worth. I could buy a vacation home.

    • Jacob

      I know there is a difference when you only need a yard. But I don’t see where there would be a difference if you are running on 1st and 10 or 1st down and 15 yards (behind the chains).

      Your second comment only underscores the need for Bell to have been in camp, which only proves Tomlin’s point to be incorrect.

    • Paul Rainey

      “When you get highly penalized and you’re working that first and 15, or second and 15, man, you’re not going to have a great running game.” This is a product of poor coaching, maybe we need a new coach.

    • He turned down a contract from our beloved Steelers. The fact is we don’t know the numbers that were offered to him. We might think we do with the rumored numbers that were leaked. But still not guaranteed numbers came out. That could be there the difference was. But most people take him seeking fair compensation for his services personal. I don’t, and I sleep fine at night.

    • Paul Rainey

      Not a $17 dollar performance.

    • True, but how far would Bell have run had his blockers not held the defenders? For example, the one on Pouncey [tackling NT Sheldon] kept Bell from being pancaked for a three yard loss.

    • srdan

      I don’t think I listed one excuse. All I’m saying is that failure builds character for some people. And in our early life most of us tend to fit that. Again, when you went to the military weed wasn’t as normalized as it is today, like it or not. Yes, he signed a contract saying he wont, and yes he did. No excuses. He took his poison and came out unscathed in his eyes, in some others eyes he is damaged goods. Judging by the reports of the contract you mentioned the Steelers treated him as someone with no prior issues. They believe in him.

      Yes, he had a bad game, and some if it I’m sure has to do with him not being in camp. But it’s not like the camp darling (Conner) lit it up when he came it. Give the Browns credit. I think the part you and I agree on is that being out affected him, how much you and I disagree on.

      And if roasting players is entertaining to you, have at it!

    • srdan

      Bens last deal averaged 22MM. If you think ben would have signed a 18.2MM average you’re mistaken. Games are played with contracts, and you can’t take a snapshot.

    • srdan

      By all means bell should have been in camp. There is no positive to him not being there.

    • Again, saying he ‘would have, should have’ without the penalties is illogical since only the fact that defenders were held allowed him to gain the yardage. In the case of Pouncey virtually tackling Danny Sheldon [who had cleanly shot a gap], Bell would have been crushed by the massive NT three yards in the backfield exceept for the hold.

    • Yes. Ben connected with Brown repeatedly and in clutch situations to win the game. It’s what the team pays him to do. Did Bell do anything that virtually any other decent RB in the league couldn’t have done [and for a lot less than $750,000 per game]?

    • srdan

      I think Ben played well. Probably in the upper third of his road showings over the last 3 years.

      Agreed.

    • nutty32

      He broke a decent run at the end to ice the game. That’s worth at least $22.

    • Rusted Out

      Roasting millionaire entitled children athletes is tons of fun. I just wish it was a RB on another team I was roasting. What you don’t get is that Bell brought all of this on himself. Typical of someone that doesn’t learn from their mistakes. Do you not see the irony in Bell thinking he is worth more than the Steelers do, then holding out of camp, coming in for week 1 practice, and then playing poorly against the Browns? You can blame that on a stout Browns front, or penalties if you like, and I’m sure they did play a factor, but at the end of the day, this superstar athlete that believes he’s worth #1 RB and #2 WR money, certainly did not play like it. If you are going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. It’s very simple.

      His cycle of “me first” decisions is going to continue. That is not a team player, and it is the single biggest reason that I dislike Leveon Bell the person. Mark my words, his poor decisions are going to plague his career, and he shows no signs changing any time soon.

    • Rusted Out

      I give em tree fitty

    • nutty32

      You might be on to something. Last time Bell faced a Greg Williams D he had only 62 yds on 19 carries, with 23 of them coming on 1 run. That Bear front with everyone swarming to the ball might be hard to run against.

    • #beatthepats

      No way , bell is delusional. Watch kareem hunt , leonard fournett , bells career will disapear like matt forte’s. Heck gillesie looked better. His hesitation runnig style will be caught up to.

    • srdan

      Poor decisions plague every career, that is the definition of it.

      He showed up more than any of the receivers yesterday not named AB. Remember he didn’t ask for the TEs money too.

      Look, we probably look at athletes differently. I think they are all severely underpaid with the owners making money. That paradigm will not shift for me, and it doesn’t sound like you’re budging either.

    • Paul Rainey

      Trouble is he cost us over $16,000 per yard gained.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I see what you’re saying now. Thought you meant training camp missed.

      Still Jeff, you have to realize that players who practice with the team, in any situation – coming back from injury, holdout, inexperienced – practice gets them ready.

      If a player isn’t ‘there’, they shouldn’t be on the field for a regular season game until they are. I don’t think that’s a particularly disagreeable thing to suggest tbh.

    • Rusted Out

      Poor decisions do NOT plague every career unless you are consistently making poor decisions! Stop detracting with Ben, and the other receivers not named AB. We are talking about Leveon Bell. This is what I mean by making excuses.

      People like you that have no idea how wealth is accrued are delusional as to how it should be spent. These guys are being paid a kings ransom to play a boys game, and you want those stingy NFL team owners to pay their employees whatever they demand? lol

      Bro, are you one of those $15/hr burger flippers? That’s a perfect way to get replaced by a machine or put the very business you work for out of business.

      I get that you have love for Leveon, but when you’ll go to such lengths to defend his poor character, and his poor play, well you are the one with flawed logic here.

    • That is what being a Steeler fan is all about! Chomping at the bit hoping they play bad to have something to complain about.

    • Steeler-Drew

      You make an interesting point in your last line and it’s not often talked about. I will be curious if other teams catch up to his running style like the Patriots and Baltimore did. If teams stay at home and maintain their gaps his effectiveness at least running the ball could be reduced significantly. We shall see but I would not be surprised to see teams do a much better job against his unique running style.

    • Why don’t you tweet him or send him your hate mail, I bet he cares immensely about your opinion.

    • Except Conner had 4 rushes for 11 yards, 2.8 average. The line run blocked poorly and every time Bell had a decent gain it was called back for a holding. Give the Browns d line some credit, they shut down our run game.

    • Bradshaw

      I have no ill will to Bell. Is he misguided? Of course, but I can accept that he is young and potentially foolish. Everyone that is ‘old’ has at one time also been young and foolish (in a certain situation). Is he unwilling to accept reponsibility? No, but he is young and immature. He is who he is as a person and we should not judge him for that. We as fans should judge his production as a football player.

      Yesterday, Bell was not very good and probably the worst I’ve ever seen. It is clear he is rusty and he was out of sync with his teammates. Besides that, he was playing football like he was still in the gym working out. In a gym working out, you don’t need ‘vision’ and it was clear that Bell’s still has ‘gym vision’ (i.e., he is not seeing the things you see when you play [e.g. holes, defenders, etc.]).

      IMO, one of Bell’s greatest assets is his vision. He is usually able to spot holes and avoid defenders because of his vision. Yesterday, he didn’t have that. There might not have been huge holes but I suspect a 2016 Bell would have found more yardage in the same situation. Also, when have you ever seen Bell take a bigger hit than what he took yesterday? On the play, it is clear that Bell did not see the defender and may have actually made a move into the tackle (making it bigger). This is ‘gym vision’…. all about making moves but never considering that the object you’re moving from/around are able to move too.

      Bell will be better in a couple games but, regardless of money/contracts, it was clear he was JV yesterday.

    • PaeperCup

      “But we won the game, and that’s the biggest thing about it.”

      This is the type of stuff I like to hear from him. Maybe he is finally getting it.

    • I really don’t have an agenda here, just don’t think comparing Ben to Bell makes any sense. The highest paid RB in the NFL under contract right now is Devonte Freeman averaging 8.25 million per year. Bell is alegedly asking for quite a bit more than that. Ben is making top 10 QB money which IMO is about right.