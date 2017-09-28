Hot Topics

    Breakdown Of Ben Roethlisberger’s Passing Distance Stats Through Week 3

    By Dave Bryan September 28, 2017 at 01:03 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has had its share problems so far this season as not only has the running game struggled in the team’s first three games, but the passing game as well. While there’s a lot of ways you can probably describe the passing game woes the Steelers offense has had so far this season, the recent assessment by Sam Quinn of 247 Sports is way off the mark.

    Quinn stated in a Wednesday post that the Steelers offense is dinking and dunking far too often. He tries to back up his reasoning for that by merely pointing to the 6.7 yards per attempt average of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and that’s certainly lazy analysis.

    In case you haven’t noticed it by now, NFL.com has their Next Gen Stats available to the public and if you like analytics, you’re sure to be entertained by them. As part of their passing game stats, they include Average Completed Air Yards (CAY), Average Intended Air Yards (IAY) and Average Air Yards Differential (AYD) for all quarterbacks and below are the descriptions of all three of those categories:

    Average Completed Air Yards (CAY) and Average Intended Air Yards (IAY)
    Air Yards is the total yards gained on a pass attempt past the line of scrimmage before the ball is caught. CAY shows the average Air Yards a passer throws on completions, and IAY shows the average Air Yards a passer throws on all attempts. This metric shows how far the ball is being thrown ‘downfield’. Air Yards is recorded as 0 when the pass is thrown to or behind the Line of Scrimmage. Additionally, Air Yards is not calculated into the back of the end zone.

    Average Air Yards Differential (AYD)
    Air Yards Differential is calculated by subtracting the passer’s average Intended Air Yards from his average Completed Air Yards. This stat indicates if he is on average attempting deep passes than he on average completes.


    If you look at Roethlisberger’s stats in those three categories you can probably get a good idea of what’s going on with his pass attempts so far this season when it comes to distances.

    They have Roethlisberger with an Average Intended Air Yards of 10.8, which is fifth-highest of qualifying quarterbacks entering Week 4. His Average Completed Air Yards they have at 6.1, which is 10th-lowest in the league entering Week 4. Roethlisberger’s Average Air Yards Differential is 4.7 and that’s the worst of the qualifying quarterbacks.

    We also chart passing distances of every Steelers game so I wanted to see how close our numbers come to those of Next Gen Stats. Below, I have all of Roethlisberger stats in those three categories that we have charted and as a disclaimer, I have included not only No Plays, but passes into the end zone distances as well. I have also included median numbers for the extreme stat geeks.

    LEGEND:

    ATT = Attempts
    COMP = Completions
    IAY = Average Intended Air Yards
    IAYM = Intended Air Yards Median
    CAY = Average Completed Air Yards
    CAYM = Completed Air Yards Median
    AYD = Average Air Yards Differential
    AYDM = Air Yards Differential Median

    Ben Roethlisberger Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    1197311.197.006.444.004.753.00

    As you can see, our charting numbers, while not an exact match, are very much in line with those from Next Gen Stats.

    When looking at these numbers, it’s clear that while Roethlisberger is not dinking and dunking, he’s having a problem completing his longer throws down the field. In fact, of his 46 total passes (38.7%) that have flown 10 yards or more past the original line of scrimmage, Roethlisberger has completed 17 (37.0%) of them. And of his 27 total throws of more than 15 yards past the line of scrimmage, only 7 (25.9%) have been completed. It’s worth noting, however, that 3 of those incompleted deep throws resulted in defensive pass interference penalties.

    Being as I really like that stat, I decided to break Roethlisberger’s distance numbers down by receiving target for you to see.

    Look at the Average Intended Air Yards (IAY) on passes to both Antonio Brown (14.79) and Martavis Bryant (21.23) and then look at the Average Air Yards Differential (AYD) of both players when targeted. Those are some large differentials.

    Ben Roethlisberger Passing Distance Stats By Targeted Receiver
    Antonio Brown Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    422814.799.508.397.006.402.50
    Martavis Bryant Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    22921.2313.5013.6712.07.731.50
    Eli Rogers Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    1168.098.006.505.500.092.50
    Jesse James Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    17126.295.004.752.501.292.50
    JuJu Smith-Schuster Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    1055.42.501.000.002.902.50
    Le’Veon Bell Target Passing Distance Stats
    ATTCOMPIAYIAYMCAYCAYMAYDAYDM
    17131.000.000.850.001.000.00

    In a few recent interviews since the Steelers Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Roethlisberger admitted that not only is he probably locking in a little too much on Brown, he also said he needs to a better job of taking what opposing defenses give him underneath moving forward. In short, a little more dinking and dunking in the passing game is probably what the Steelers offense needs and I suspect we’ll see that in Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Roethlisberger will still take his deep shots when the opportunities present themselves and hopefully he won’t have to face the high percentage of third down and longs that he’s already faced in the Steelers first three games of the season.

    I will update these numbers in a few more weeks and this post will give us a good starting point to compare to.

    • Jones

      Some of this is certainly on Ben, and a little on his receivers (some solid passes dropped this year – I wonder how that 75 yard TD that hit Martavis in the hands would impact these numbers), but I wonder if we have TOO many weapons. In other words, are there too many options for Haley to put a decent plan together that keeps the offense consistent? Same on D – are we too deep at OLB, and is Butler struggling to keep a consistent plan that his guys can execute together? I’m not saying this is the case, or even that it’s likely, but it makes me wonder why, when our WR room was down to backups except for AB, AB was the offense. Now we have an embarrassment of riches in healthy, freak athletes, and it’s still just AB.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Excellent breakdown Dave and IMO, it pretty much tells a story that matches the eye test. I am all for taking the deep shots but you really have to consider scaling back when you aren’t landing them with enough consistency.

      I believe it was you who mentioned it in the podcast yesterday but he needs to start aiming more for 3rd and short instead of trying to get everything on say….2nd and 8. Take 4 or 5 on 2nd and 8 to make 3rd down a lot more manageable.

    • Steelerfan56

      Take what they give you…mix it up with Bell..and sooner or later the big plays will become available.

    • cencalsteeler

      Excellent article. I saw alot of fans complain about the bubble screens, but I think theres a method to the madness. One, he’s trying to get the ball out of Bens hands quick to save an injury or a sack, especially with Gregg Williams history as a DC. Two, your putting the ball in the receivers hands and allowing him to work his magic with his feet and speed. Now, I don’t agree with how many times it was ran, but I do see Todds point. Also, the blocking wasn’t the best and you have to give the Browns credit for defending it.
      Now, the deep ball is ok once in a while, especially on second and shorts, but it seems like it’s being used at the most head scratching of times. Last weeks article had the same percentage of deep balls as there were itermediate throws. Thats a bad (and seemingly desperate) scenario. I sure would like to see more of a 50/30/20 split between short yardage, intermediate and deep throws.
      Ben needs to cognitively stop swinging for the fences every time he steps up to the plate and consider playing a little more small ball. The percentages are in his favor. His percentages of injury stay lower. He wears out the pass rush (and the D) and frustrates the He** out of them because they can’t get to him in time, etc. etc. etc.
      Lastly, I recall a few years back when the talks centered around Ben being MVP. He was playing small ball and putting up great stats until the awful injury he suffered in Kansas City. That part of the season prior to his injury seems to have been lost and I don’t understand why they don’t get back to that kind of play. A lot like ditching LeBeaus scheme against NE. It just seems to be collecting dust in some vault in a dark room somewhere.