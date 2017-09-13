Hot Topics

    Colin Cowherd Says Mike Tomlin’s Culture Hurting Steelers On The Road

    By Alex Kozora September 13, 2017 at 08:32 pm


    Open-ended question for you guys. Colin Cowherd says he thinks he knows why the Pittsburgh Steelers struggle on the road. And Mike Tomlin is to blame.

    On his show on FS1 today, Cowherd delved into the topic.

    “Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll have created highly emotional cultures,” he said. “This is what they have chosen. The payoff is they’re virtually unbeatable at home. They’re not even close to the same teams on the road.”

    The Steelers finished last year 5-3 on the road, including blowout losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. They were 6-2 at home while the Seattle Seahawks had an even more noticeable split, posting a sub-500 record on the road.

    Cowherd countered that “calm” coaches, like Jason Garrett in Dallas and Bill Belichick in New England, fare much better on the road. To be fair, Garrett and the Cowboys went 6-2 on the road, just one game better than Pittsburgh. And New England…well, they’re the outlier for everything.


    “Pete Carroll and Tomlin have created emotional cultures,” Cowherd went on. “Therefore when the home crowd is plugged into those teams, they’re completely different football teams.”

    He pointed to the Steelers falling flat against the Cleveland Browns, barely escaping with the win, as another example. It’s clear the Steelers are a much different looking team on the road than at home and no one has come up with a good explanation yet.

    While I, to be honest, generally ignore Cowherd, this is a potentially valid point. I’m not sure if I agree with it, Heinz Field isn’t exactly known as being a tough place to play (and Ben Roethlisberger basically said as much today), but obviously, it helps.

    And the culture stuff, that’s true. Tomlin is a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve. You could debate the idea all day and I hope you do in the comments. Check out the entirety of his comments below.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • nikgreene

      Please, enough of Cowherd. The guy is just shock jock.

    • Jaybird

      Who watches or listens to this guy? Or any of these current and former ESPN jag offs? Do people really tune into these guys still?

    • Robert E Lil

      Snoozer of a theory.

    • francesco

      Very elementary analysis.
      I think the problem starts and ends inside the QB himself.

    • Dobre_Shunka

      Hey Colin, the Steelers WON last week! Sure, they were flat but when you look at this year’s road record next year, all you will see in Ws and Ls, not whether or not they were flat! However, I would be curious to see Tomlin’s career road record to see if his point is valid. A winning road record and a 1 win difference between the home and road records certainly does not support his opinion….

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      #lipservice

    • O’Neal

      Cowturd is an idiot, much like many of the national tv/radio sportstalk guys. I don’t ever watch any of that garbage anymore

    • MC

      I don’t mind his opinions although he talks waaaay too much about Lebron James. His thoughts months ago on why Kaep won’t be signed seemed to ring true for me.
      It’s no secret the steelers have sucked on the road and I look at the coach also. Im sick of seeing this team come out so flat and playing down to inferior teams. It seems like it doesn’t matter how talented this offense is, they can’t seem to execute in stadiums that aren’t Heinz.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Cowherd, Steven A, and Skip Bayless are all really the same person. They try and make headlines by being loudmouths. But it must work very well because it is making them a lot of money. I doubt that they believe half of what they say. Because of hat it is hard for me to take anything they say, even if it might be a good point, serious.

    • JNick

      He’s another commenter who really just likes to hear himself speak. Emotion does not play that large or consistent of a factor over 16 weeks.

    • O’Neal

      I don’t know why anybody tunes in to that crap. Reality tv generation i guess…

    • O’Neal

      How many teams are actually better on the road than at home, very few. No legs on this one

    • Mark Cole

      What an idiot, he’s trying to say that a team plays better at home than on the road. Well no sh••, and for that he puts it on the emotion of the coach. Also picking two of the best and longest tenured coaches in the last 20 yrs to back his theory. You think Lombardi was emotional go check his record. How about Madden, Ditka, and others. What a load of crap. They do call it home field advantage.

    • Jeff McNeill

      In the NFL the difference between 2-14 and 14-2 can be as little as a player or two. This notion of playing down to opponents is way overblown. Who knows maybe the Browns will be ove 500 this year. Playing on the road is very hard for most teams and when it is a division game it is even harder.

    • calisteelerfan

      I have heard tons of unqualified garbage fall out of Cowherd’s mouth. I tune him out. He must have been fostered by Skip Bayless. I wish they would form a civil union and move to the center of a Volcano. Even then he would declare it cold.

    • Brian Miller

      Amen on the Lebron comment…sheesh, it’s like he is on Lebron’s payroll…

    • Buccos9

      There is no doubt that Ben has been markedly worse on the road in the past few years. More so than other top QBs. The unanswered question is why it happens.

    • Boots

      It sounds like it might make sense until you think about it for a second, because it’s not like Bill Cowher was a “calm” guy and it’s not like being calm has done Garrett much good when they win with a 3rd place schedule and then pick in the top 10 the next year. Cowherd should stick to things he actually knows something about, like surfing and hackysack.

    • James Churchwell

      I can’t think of one person I know who listen to this A-hole, let alone knows who he is or what he does.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, one thing he mentioned is true, the Steelers are a different team when they are on the road. Why is that?

    • nutty32

      Could have sworn we won last week. Such a confusing week.

    • Rotten Sircus

      Is it Coward or Cowherd …? either way I never heard of this guy !!!

    • Ike Evans

      Idk about an emotional culture…..but I’d say we definitely aren’t “buttoned up” all the way sometimes….we are a team that is a lil wild and a lil edgy over being disciplined sometimes….if you want to count that as emotional culture…ok I guess. I wouldn’t…id just say sloppy

    • Ken Krampert

      Pretty weak. What does Tomlins emotional state have to do with us playing poorly on the road? Most teams would take 5-3. And our home crowds are pretty awful. Quiet, come late, lots of empty seats, don’t get back from halftime till mid 3rd qtr. Not that much of a home advantage anymore. I will be there Sunday, loud, proud and not spoiled, unlike 60% of the season ticket holders.

    • Greg Payne

      What team has this Colin guy coached? He must be an expert.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fact:
      anyone who listens to Colin Cowherd, Mike Florio, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tim Benz, Curt Popejoy, or Cris Collinsworth seriously is an idiot.

      cowherd is a pats fanboy
      florio is an imbecile.
      aditi is right all of about 10% of the time.
      tim benz while a steelers beat writer and announcer is the biggest tool ive ever heard in steelers nation.
      curt popejoy writes for a slideshow clickbait site
      collinsworth is the new john madden when it comes to announcing. completely insufferable.