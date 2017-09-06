Hot Topics

    Data Dump: Justin Hunter’s Career Numbers Isolated By Quarterback

    By Matthew Marczi September 6, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Until we actually start seeing some results on the field, it seems as though there are going to be those in the Justin Hunter camp, and those who are in the Sammie Coates camp. And to be fair to Hunter, Coates is likely to have more opportunities in Cleveland now than he will have with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    While Hunter has been rightly regarded as an underachiever in his career—after all, it would be hard to come up with an alternative reason for a fifth-year former second-round player being on his fourth different team—he is also frequently given the benefit of the doubt because he has not exactly had worldbeaters at quarterback throwing him the ball.

    With that in mind, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at Hunter’s career numbers, as well as some situational statistics, that isolate his targets based on who was throwing him the ball. All numbers are taken directly from Pro Football Reference’s database.

    Career Numbers
    PlayerCmpAttCmp%YdsTDIntSkYdsY/A1DRate
    Zach Mettenberger193948.726123006.71355.6
    Ryan Fitzpatrick14354029120008.31289.1
    Jake Locker143145.221320006.91289.9
    Marcus Mariota162272.719310008.87114.4
    Tyrod Taylor9204512540006.39105.2
    Charlie Whitehurst51338.5158110012.2478.4
    Cardale Jones125064010032156.3
    EJ Manuel020000000039.6
    3rd- & 4th-Down Numbers
    PlayerCmpAttCmp%YdsTDIntSkYdsY/A1DRate
    Ryan Fitzpatrick81747.112310007.2791.1
    Jake Locker610607710007.76117.5
    Zach Mettenberger310303100003.1140
    Tyrod Taylor4757.12620003.74104.8
    Marcus Mariota4666.73900006.5284.7
    Charlie Whitehurst1333.31701005.7113.9
    Cardale Jones01000100000
    EJ Manuel010000000039.6
    Red-Zone Numbers
    PlayerCmpAttCmp%YdsTDIntSkYdsY/A1DRate
    Tyrod Taylor356025300053112.5
    Zach Mettenberger245016100041100
    Jake Locker2366.72510008.32131.9
    Ryan Fitzpatrick1333.3900003142.4
    Marcus Mariota111008100081139.6
    Charlie Whitehurst010000000039.6
    EJ Manuel010000000039.6
    Deep-Target Numbers
    PlayerCmpAttCmp%YdsTDIntSkYdsY/A1DRate
    Ryan Fitzpatrick41428.6192200013.74118.8
    Jake Locker41428.6112200084100
    Zach Mettenberger31421.48011005.7344.9
    Charlie Whitehurst4944.4152110016.9488.7
    Tyrod Taylor356068200013.63143.8
    Marcus Mariota245053000013.3295.8
    Cardale Jones11100640000641118.8

    I don’t think it’s particularly surprising that some of his best numbers came in his playing time with Marcus Mariota and Tyrod Taylor. While he had a low catch percentage with Taylor, his situational numbers were good—especially in the red zone. According to Pro Football Focus, he had one drop on 23 targets a year ago.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • CoaltownSteeler

      Well, definitely not a list of franchise QBs, to be sure.

    • srdan

      MM is one. And the stats support it.

    • falconsaftey43

      Haha remember when everyone was excited about Mettenberger being claimed? He was going to beat out Jones as the backup and eventually take over for Ben in a few years… Man that guy was terrible.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      He certainly appears to be the best Hunter has worked with, and I agree, is well on his way to being an elite QB.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nice stats to help show who this player is. These show better than what we’ve heard about him for sure. Geez.. the guys he’s played with so far..