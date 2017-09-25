Hot Topics

    Film Room: Where The Steelers Run Defense Went Wrong

    By Alex Kozora September 25, 2017 at 08:30 am


    First off, it’s important to point out nearly everything went wrong Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I thought Javon Hargrave did well…and that’s about it. Heck, maybe with the Coaches Tape, I’ll even find out he struggled. I may go insane if that happens.

    But there were certainly a couple of plays and issues that came to mind to allow the Chicago Bears to rack up 220 yards on the ground. Jordan Howard went for 138, Tarik Cohen for 78 despite the Bears having a nearly negative passing attack.

    So how did it happen? The Steelers run fits were bad. But some plain didn’t exist. And created wide open lanes to run through.

    Let’s start with the end. Here’s the game-winner. Inside zone run to the right but Jordan Howard cuts it back to his left. Steelers in traditional base 3-4. Here are their run fits as they appear to me.


    We’re missing one player. An alley defender in the “C” gap, between LT and TE. Generally, that’s a safety but there’s no one in the area. Now, Ryan Shazier, responsible for the weakside “A” gap, has to come across the field and try to make the play. He doesn’t, and that’s on him, but he wasn’t in a position to succeed. No alley fill and Howard scores.

    It’s similar to what happened on Zeke Elliott’s touchdown to beat the Steelers last year (and was wrongly blamed for). It looks like Shazier totally guessed; he didn’t, he played his gap. But one gap was left seemingly unaccounted for.

    Then there was the plain ugly. Artie Burns…I don’t know what’s going on here. Chickillo forces the ball inside and Burns, just nothing happens. Truly, I have no explanation and when something looks that ugly, it’s tough to understand what the plan even was.

    The final issue didn’t seem like one that turned into any huge runs but it left me scratching my head. The Steelers have run their 3-4 shifted front with the nose tackle cocked and the shift-side linebacker lined up off ball. Usually, this is done to the strong side of the formation.

    But against the Bears, they often shifted to the weakside. Like here. Shifting away from the tight end. So the Bears were able to count numbers and run away from the shift. This isn’t even their true “4-3” front but it’s shifted weak all the same.

    Here, they’ve shifted strongside but it’s against heavy personnel. There’s a tight end to the boundary but there aren’t enough bodies in the box. From the center to the tight end, the Bears have four blockers. From the center over, there are only three Steelers’ defenders: Bud Dupree, Hargrave, and Shazier. Four vs three, Steelers lose.

    Where is the safety coming down in the box vs 13 personnel? Why only a seven man box on 2nd and 9 against a team who can’t throw a lick?

    Now, Joe Haden gets held like crazy. But no one was in a position to succeed.

    Here is the same issue. Fire X blitz. The assignments. Steelers shift to the weakside of the formation.

    Again, who is the C gap defender? The safety? No one fills the alley. Another big run.

    And it got weirder. At one point in the game, the Steelers shifted strongside. But the Bears simply responded by motioning their tight end to see how the Steelers’ DL would react. Here, they shifted over a gap and the SS walked off the ball with the tight end away. That seems like a logical reaction.

    But here, they don’t. If I’m an offense in the future, if the Steelers’ DL doesn’t respond to that shift, I can get them out of position and force them to play an under (weak) front on each run.

    Maybe there’s another layer I’m missing but it looks like it could be an issue.

    There’s a lot going on here so let’s summarize the biggest issues.

    1. Individual breakdowns. Missed tackles and poor angles to the football.

    2. More importantly, schematically, it seemed a mess. There were gaps left free the Bears easily exploited and weird front choices that put the Steelers in bad positions to succeed.

    This was an ugly game from Keith Butler. I mean, an ugly game from everyone, but there’s a lot going on here I can’t figure out.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • stan

      I was at the game unfortunately. There’s no doubt Butler got his butt handed to him schematically but this was primarily a failure of execution. I personally saw Dupree and Shazier pull up rather than follow the ball for a tackle several times. Williams dove into the wrong hole several times and got himself out of position.

      Chickillo was getting his butt beat on running plays all day too. That made it even more frustrating to only see Harrison on the field for a couple of snaps. This is a game made for James Harrison yet all he did was stand on the sideline.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, no idea what they’re doing there. I was screaming the entire game to put 8 in the box. This makes it look even worse. Both Haley and Butler were down right awful in this game. No idea what they were doing.

    • JT

      Everything about this post makes me angry. I compare the title photo to literally any alignment the Browns or Vikings showed us the last two weeks and I get angry. I watch the full gif of the final TD and see missed tackles and fistfuls of jersey, and I get angry. I see Artie Burns playing the run like our TEs try and block, and I get angry. I think about the fact that we didn’t stack the box when a WR only caught one pass all game long, and I get angry.

      You’ll be receiving a strongly worded letter from my Doctor about my blood pressure, Mr. Kozora.

    • gdeuce

      even in the gif where we stacked the box above, they just ran away from Davis’ side into the giant hole with no C gap defender

    • pittfan

      Artie Burns!!!! WTF???

    • David LaVeck

      Agreed. This article sums up the run defense pretty good. What did the secondary do all day, there was no one to cover? They should have recognized this early and at least brought up a safety. Look on the bright-side, the secondary didn’t give up anything? What a joke.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Chick was titty dancing with TE’s the entire game. No excuse for not playing jh this week.

    • srdan

      It was one of htose games where it all went wrong. I get it. But man, to not put your best run stopper on the field? Why didn’t james go in? They ran at his side all day.

    • Narayan Iyer

      Jay Ajayi gashed us in a similar manner last year and we were able to stop him (the run) when we met them again later last year! The Steelers knew they were up against Jordan/Tarik duo, they could have employed similar tactic, right? Was it so difficult to prepare for this?

      Oh … and obviously there’s no octane left in the tank (much vaunted high octane offense)! Ben says he did not play well, but that seems to be the story for him on the road games! I don’t think you can club Ben & Tom Brady together!

    • steelburg

      We need to get a new defensive coordinator man. We don’t have time to waste trying to develop Butler as a legit defensive coordinator. Call Rex Ryan and let him run this defense because the talent is there.

    • Narayan Iyer

      We also need a new OC!

    • johnhoien

      As soon as I saw the whole defense, and I mean everyone move completely w/ the Howard & then he cut it back.. I had a nasty flash back of Elliot’s game winner a year ago.. Gap integrity.. Find it quick.. Baltimore on the road this wk

    • #beatthepats

      Expect a double te or extra lineman next week- and blown off the line of scrimage., on offense- raven bigger dl occupy all 5 olineman and no run game, big ben in shotgun every play – loss

    • Lil Smitty

      unless they wanted to see what they had in Chik. Give him a game to try to figure it out. I would say F for run defense.

    • steelburg

      I can live with Haley. His offense is designed to have Ben get rid of the ball quicker. Ben big plays hunts to often and doesn’t take the underneath stuff. I think Ben and the offensive line may actually be more to blame for the offensive struggles.

    • Narayan Iyer

      I will not disagree with you here. Yeah … no idea why Ben did not throw (underneath) to dunno who (Bell?) and instead chose to hit Brown who was apparently double teamed on a 3rd and 2 If I’m not mistaken! Discipline is essential.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      What happened to stopping the run in order to make teams one-dimensional? Make Napoleon Dynamite have to win the game with his arm. The Steelers are supposed to have the secondary personnel to cover in the secondary—and half the work is done for you when their receivers are Wheaton and Wright.

      The only thing I can figure is that the Steelers honestly didn’t think Chicago would be that committed to the run. They imagined they’d collapse the pocket, get Glennon on his back a few times, and force the Bears into 3rd and long. But the Bears weren’t afraid to run, run, and run again.

      And it doesn’t help that the muffed punt by Rogers flipped the field early after a successful defensive stand. From there, they looked like they were playing on their heels.

    • steelburg

      I remember on another 3rd down he had I think it was James open underneath and he pumped fake him and looked deeper down field and ended up taking a sack.

    • Mark

      Excellent analysis, which definitely explains why we lost. If you cannot stop the run in the NFL, you will lose every Sunday.
      1. Artie Burns should be required to tackle Watson 10 times everyday next week. He’s not physical at the point of attack. I would bring Troy, Blount and Taylor into practice this week to have a conversation with this young man about how to play physical football at the CB position. That was downright disrespectful to his teammates.
      2. If Javon Hargrave leaves the field for any reason, I will have Butler’s head examined. We are getting out coached by 1 dimensional teams. No passing attack whatsoever, stack the box with 8 and have corners play man along with LB’s on TE’s with safety help deep.
      3. Chickillo got abused yesterday by TE’s, yet James (lift a house) Harrison is on the bench not playing a snap
      4. Vince Williams is now a liability in the run game and we all know how he looks in pass situations.
      5. Offensively, have we heard the word setup? Okay, run the slant with Bryant and then come back fake the slant and run towards the sideline on the 2nd slant. Not us, we are going to throw that no matter what.
      6. How about a run blitz on 1st down put them into a passing situation or check out of run and still blitz the statue known as Glennon.
      7. Tomlin stop hyping up the Bears publicly because your team believes the hype and plays scared

      Bottom line, everyone calm down we all know that we will have 1 or 2 loses like this during the season that make no sense whatsoever.

    • stan

      Is there going to be another post where we discuss that Glennon didn’t even look at receivers other than his running backs in the second half yet we still didn’t cover them? Or should we put that in here as well?

    • Narayan Iyer

      Agreed! But I believe it was Einstein who said that its foolishness to do the same things over and over again but expect different results! We’ve made these mistakes in the past (Dolphins), should we not have learnt from it?

    • Ichabod

      So here’s a question, can poor angles and tackling be improved?
      These issues are far too common with this group of players
      As for the offense…I guess it doesn’t matter how many elite players you have if they don’t rise to the occasion, you struggle or lose

    • Petherson Silveira

      I stand by what i said yesterday: “And another thing. We are terrible against outside zone. Look what Dolphins did to us last year. Bad coaching and recognition of offensive personnel.”

      And this Article just confirmed what a dumb guy like me saw and Butler and Tomlin did not. It was absurd, how in the world NFL coachs can not see this. Was so obvious.

    • mem359

      Lolley pointed out that the Bears only had 34 yards on 14 carries in the second half.
      So it wasn’t like they couldn’t play run defense. Just head scratching for them to start and end that badly.

    • Ichabod

      6 to 5 loss

    • JT

      Could be some merit to your theory, as Howard and the run game fell on their face last week. But wouldn’t that be all the more reason to stay committed to it this week, to get the 2nd leading rusher last year back on track?
      And agreed. The muffed punt and sack strip were daggers with the inefficient offense we had.

    • Steeldog22

      No gap integrity. Chick not holding the edge. Burns not filling the gap (and then flopping) after Chick turned the one run inside. I disagree that Shazier is not at fault. His gap is at or about the hash mark. He’s in the middle of the field going the wrong direction in that first run which is and has always been a problem of his. He runs first, reads second. He has the most amazing physical talent that he often still makes the play, but often a little deeper than he would have if he read first, then moved and taken a better angle. Some of his backfield misses might be tackles as well. Can the team doctors put Dirty Red’s head on Shazier’s body (though Dirty Red got totally smoked on that end zone pass).

    • Steeldog22

      Bears’ run game plan all day was cut back on the overpursuit, even if just an initial move one way, then race to the edge or off tackle the other way.

    • Steeldog22

      And our safety reaction and pursuit is horrible.

    • Michael James

      Make no mistake, the run defense was ugly yesterday. But this game wasn’t lost by the defense. In fact they only allowed 14 points in the regular time, where 7 of them came as a result of a very short field for the Bears after that muffed punt.
      This game was lost by special teams and the offense. If those two units only perform close to their potential (especially the offense), this game is an easy win.

    • stan

      The defense did come out strong in the second half. It didn’t hurt that Howard had to leave the game twice in the second half due to injury. The problem was that they really looked relieved when the game got over early in overtime.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yup, the defense has beem carrying the team for the most part. It’s tme for the offense to carry their weight.

    • Steve

      Bud really had a bad day. Got caught inside on a end sweep to his side. What was Bud doing on the 3rd gif to the end?? Mitchell also, just sat there in his safety spot, and takes bad angles to the ball carrier.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ypg has gone down each year since Haley took over. There’s no use in making ben get rid of the ball quicker if he can’t score any points off of it. Honestly the offense as a whole has never looked that good under him and it’s definitely not improving. His success had more to do with player talent than anything you can attribute to him. Once the talent isnt there, the offense falls off a cliff. Now even with all the talent, his unit looks as bad as it ever has.

    • BlackAndGold97

      It’s unfortunately clear to me Vince Williams is a downgrade from Timmons, but the Steelers have
      no depth behind him. A perfect compliment to Shazier would be a tackling machine like Levon Kirkland from back in the day.

    • francesco

      Been saying this for two years.

    • Alex Kozora

      *Steelers Depot not liable for any heart attacks you may have