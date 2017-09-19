Hot Topics

    First Career NFL Touchdowns Courtesy Of Ben Roethlisberger

    By Dave Bryan September 19, 2017 at 09:21 pm


    During his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reminded that the touchdown scored Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings by rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was his first official catch in the NFL. After talking a little about the progress Smith-Schuster has made so far during his rookie season, Roethlisberger had this to say:

    “I’d love at some point when I retire to look back at the list of all the guys that caught their first NFL touchdown from me. I think it would be a pretty cool list.”

    Well, Roethlisberger doesn’t have to wait until he retires to look at that list as I think I have them all compiled for him thanks to some quick research on Pro Football Reference. Additionally, it probably won’t take Roethlisberger long to look at the list of names.

    The list of players who have scored their first NFL career touchdown via a pass from Roethlisberger now includes 19 names as of Sunday. The list of those players is below and in the order that they happened.

    In case you’re wondering why Antonio Brown isn’t on the list, his first NFL touchdown came via a kickoff return.


    In case you’re curious, Smith-Schuster became the 41st different player that Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown pass during his NFL career.

    Let me know if you find any errors in this research.

    PlayerYearDateOppResultQuarterDist
    Verron Haynes200410/3/2004CINW 28-17211
    Heath Miller20059/11/2005TENW 34-713
    Santonio Holmes200611/19/2006@CLEW 24-20420
    Matt Spaeth20079/9/2007@CLEW 34-735
    Mike Wallace200910/11/2009@DETW 28-20347
    Emmanuel Sanders201011/14/2010NWEL 26-3946
    Issac Redman201011/21/2010OAKW 35-3416
    David Johnson201110/9/2011TENW 38-1721
    Weslye Saunders201111/27/2011@KANW 13-922
    Will Johnson201210/28/2012WASW 27-1231
    Derek Moye20139/16/2013@CINL 10-2021
    Martavis Bryant201410/20/2014HOUW 30-23235
    Markus Wheaton201410/26/2014INDW 51-34118
    Jesse James201511/8/2015OAKW 38-3544
    Eli Rogers20169/12/2016@WASW 38-1623
    Xavier Grimble20169/18/2016CINW 24-16120
    Sammie Coates201610/9/2016NYJW 31-13172
    Cobi Hamilton201610/16/2016@MIAL 15-30423
    JuJu Smith-Schuster20179/17/2017MINW 26-924

    • johnhoien

      AB isn’t on the list? Charlie Batch maybe..

    • Justin Schramm

      AB’s was a kick return

    • Mark Stouffer

      Santonio Holmes didn’t score his first TD until November of his rookie year? Jeez

    • SteelersDepot

      That’s answered above in the post