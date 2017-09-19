During his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reminded that the touchdown scored Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings by rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was his first official catch in the NFL. After talking a little about the progress Smith-Schuster has made so far during his rookie season, Roethlisberger had this to say:

“I’d love at some point when I retire to look back at the list of all the guys that caught their first NFL touchdown from me. I think it would be a pretty cool list.”

Well, Roethlisberger doesn’t have to wait until he retires to look at that list as I think I have them all compiled for him thanks to some quick research on Pro Football Reference. Additionally, it probably won’t take Roethlisberger long to look at the list of names.

The list of players who have scored their first NFL career touchdown via a pass from Roethlisberger now includes 19 names as of Sunday. The list of those players is below and in the order that they happened.

In case you’re wondering why Antonio Brown isn’t on the list, his first NFL touchdown came via a kickoff return.





In case you’re curious, Smith-Schuster became the 41st different player that Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown pass during his NFL career.

Let me know if you find any errors in this research.

First Career NFL Touchdowns Courtesy Of Ben Roethlisberger

Player Year Date Opp Result Quarter Dist Verron Haynes 2004 10/3/2004 CIN W 28-17 2 11 Heath Miller 2005 9/11/2005 TEN W 34-7 1 3 Santonio Holmes 2006 11/19/2006 @CLE W 24-20 4 20 Matt Spaeth 2007 9/9/2007 @CLE W 34-7 3 5 Mike Wallace 2009 10/11/2009 @DET W 28-20 3 47 Emmanuel Sanders 2010 11/14/2010 NWE L 26-39 4 6 Issac Redman 2010 11/21/2010 OAK W 35-3 4 16 David Johnson 2011 10/9/2011 TEN W 38-17 2 1 Weslye Saunders 2011 11/27/2011 @KAN W 13-9 2 2 Will Johnson 2012 10/28/2012 WAS W 27-12 3 1 Derek Moye 2013 9/16/2013 @CIN L 10-20 2 1 Martavis Bryant 2014 10/20/2014 HOU W 30-23 2 35 Markus Wheaton 2014 10/26/2014 IND W 51-34 1 18 Jesse James 2015 11/8/2015 OAK W 38-35 4 4 Eli Rogers 2016 9/12/2016 @WAS W 38-16 2 3 Xavier Grimble 2016 9/18/2016 CIN W 24-16 1 20 Sammie Coates 2016 10/9/2016 NYJ W 31-13 1 72 Cobi Hamilton 2016 10/16/2016 @MIA L 15-30 4 23 JuJu Smith-Schuster 2017 9/17/2017 MIN W 26-9 2 4