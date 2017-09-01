Hot Topics

    Kozora Steelers Roster Prediction: The Finale

    By Alex Kozora September 1, 2017 at 04:55 pm


    My last crack at predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers 53 man roster. Read ’em and weep.

    Offense (25)

    Quarterback (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs

    Analysis: Three up, three down. The status quo.

    Running Back (3): Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, Terrell Watson


    Analysis: To be transparent, I was going to put Knile Davis on this list. Then the news came of his impending release. So I’ll still take the L here. Watson hasn’t been assured a spot but Fitzgerald Toussaint is pretty much a worse version of Davis. Watson brings a unique element and was the best pure runner while showing a competent level on special teams.

    Fullback (1): Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: No changes here.

    Wide Receiver (6): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Sammie Coates

    Analysis: Justin Hunter finished the season on a high note but the snap count in the third game, Coates dominating the reps, and Hunter’s complete lack of special teams value makes him an awfully tough sell as the #6 WR.

    Tight End (3): Vance McDonald, Jesse James, David Johnson

    Analysis: There’s no compelling reason to keep 4 TEs and Xavier Grimble hasn’t been consistent enough to keep his spot. There’s a reason why the Steelers made the trade for McDonald. And it wasn’t because David Johnson was inconsistent.

    Offensive Tackle (4): Alejandro Villanueva, Marcus Gilbert, Jerald Hawkins, Chris Hubbard

    Analysis: Hawkins is still safe despite a bad camp. He’ll get at least a third year to measure his progress. Heat will be on next year though.

    Offensive Guard/Center (5): Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, B.J. Finney, Matt Feiler

    Analysis: I still like Feiler’s body of work overall. I assume the team will keep ten offensive linemen and I don’t think they’re deep enough to do that off just practice squad guys.

    Defense (25)

    Defensive Line (6): Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Lavon Hooks

    Analysis: The last defensive end spot could be an area the team adds to on a waiver claim. Not really comfortable with Hooks as the guy. But running over Johnny Maxey the last two weeks is a telling sign. Initially at least, I think Hooks makes it.

    Outside Linebackers (5): James Harrison, Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

    Analysis: No changes here. Steven Johnson has been out and Moats simply doesn’t miss any reps. There’s comfort in that.

    Inside Linebacker (4): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, LJ Fort

    Analysis: L.J. Fort is a lock. Strong camp and preseason.

    Cornerback (6): Artie Burns, Joe Haden, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh, Cam Sutton, Mike Hilton

    Analysis: Hard to imagine Mike Hilton getting knocked off the roster. Counter-intuitive to the Steelers culture that every guy has a shot. If Hilton doesn’t make it, who can? Ross Cockrell doesn’t offer much of anything on special teams, is less versatile than Sensabaugh so he gets cut. Maybe they try to trade but good luck.

    Safety (4): Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: A 5th safety could definitely be added with Dangerfield’s injury. Maybe Jacob Hagen initially and then a safety gets added on Sunday. But these injuries are impossible to figure out on such short notice so I won’t guess and tear up my entire roster.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1): Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Duh.

    Punter (1): Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Also. Duh.

    Long Snapper (1): Colin Holba

    Analysis: This one is really close. Push comes to shove, they go with Holba, who had a decent enough performance against Carolina. But Mike Tomlin made this one sound wide open going into Thursday night. Fans better know Kameron Canaday’s name, just in case.

    Practice Squad (10): Terrell Watson, Demarcus Ayers, Marcus Tucker, Jake McGee, Brian Mihalik, Roy Philon, Farrington Huguenin, Matt Galambos, Brian Allen, Jacob Hagen

    Analysis: Shaking up the practice squad. Dashaun Phillips removed after the Haden trade, bolstering this corner group. Have enough slot guys on the 53 (Gay, Sutton/Hilton). Pretty heavy at WR, eight in total, but Tucker gets on for merit. Choosing Roy Philon over Francis Kallon on merit. Philon was objectively more impressive. Malik Golden removed after getting hurt vs Carolina. Terrish Webb is a sleeper. 

    Game Day Inactives (7): Dobbs, Hawkins, Feiler, Coates, Hooks, Moats, Sutton

    Last Five Off The Roster

    1. Justin Hunter
    2. Demarcus Ayers
    3. Xavier Grimble
    4. Brian Allen
    5. Steven Johnson

    • Harley Crockett

      You’ve got Watson on the roster and the PS, unless I missed something then I apologize… I like him on the 53 as well

    • Shane Mitchell

      Sutton has less value on the roster than Cockrell, Sutton is hurt and also not much of a special teams player, Cockrell would be a more valuable backup than Sutton outside this season, Colbert said we are going all in to win this season.

    • Tom

      Think you may have nailed this list.

      With that said, what becomes of Senquez Golson?

      IR or released?

    • Chad Weiss

      Are you saying you would keep cokrell and cut Sutton?

    • Shane Mitchell

      I would definitely keep Cockrell on the active roster over Sutton, what we do with him doesnt matter much, IR ,practice squad, cut? He is hurt and even if he were healthy he has little value this season on the active roster over Cockrell.

      Colbert said he isnt worried about developing prospects at CB this season.

    • Jeff Anoble

      Tunch and Wolf today predict a Sutton to the IR move, which why not red shirt him this year? Hilton is the guy I believe who will be starting nickle by year’s end. They also believe Bryan Allen will be claimed if left off the roster.

    • steeltown

      Maybe Sutton on IR but he’s not going to be cut

    • Alex Kozora

      Oh I promise I didn’t. Golson release.

    • Chad Weiss

      Wow!! Thank God that would never happen .For one behind Hilton Sutton looked like best guy in the secondary.You are going to throw away a third round pick that will probably be a dominant starter on this team for next ten years for a guy who looked terrible all pre season and doesn’t fit what Steelers are trying to do anymore? You got a better chance of getting struck by lightning than Steelers cutting Sutton for cokrell barring injury thank God!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coates got way more reps. and did nothing. hunter got a touchdown.

    • Luneth Gardens

      I’d go 5 DL, Maxey or Hooks to PS. Initially Sutton in the 53, but goes to IR for return and that means Cockrell stays. I also think you can get Hilton to the PS since you can’t teach height and Allen gets protected by making it. No one should be comfortable as this thing will likely evolve before week 1. Bye to Xman, Davis, DHB, Hunter, Fieler. Yup I’m keeping Ayers, it’s a stretch but it’s time to move on from DHB. Golson ends up getting claimed by the Ravens

    • Chad Weiss

      Sutton is a lock to make this team imo and it’s not even negotiable

    • steeltown

      DL Douzable just released, your man crush hah

    • Shane Mitchell

      Ok, not long and we will see who is right, why would you cut a healthy CB that started 97% of snaps last year for a 4th round level CB that is currently injured, makes zero sense.

    • JFarq86

      I think this is going to be a pretty close list. I’d lose Hooks for Cockrell – especially if both Dangerfield and Sutton make the team but can’t go week 1. I suspect that the team also adds a safety not on the roster, possibly at the expense of Hawkins.

    • Smitty 6788

      I hope you didn’t. I don’t understand keeping 9 OL on the 53 with that being a huge Strength of this team. Feiler will be waiting by the phone if we need him.

    • Chad Weiss

      Lol he was a third Rd Cb and probably would have been a early second had he not been injured last year. Yeah you are right let’s keep a guy who has had major flaws ,will be gone next year at latest,for a guy who easily has potential to be best CB in this secondary. Only option is it or roster for sutton.Cokrell is most likely odd man out but if he’s not it won’t be Sutton

    • Alan Tman

      QB and HB good. I believe Hunter will go into the season as the fourth receiver, and that’s why JuJu is playing special teams. I think JuJu came out a year early, especially because he’s game is so physical. WR AB84, MB10, ER17, JH11, JJS19, SC14, DA15. TE ALL 4. 8 OL Starters and CH74, BJF67, and JH65. 26 Offense 4 Safeties CB AB25, Haden, CS24, MH40, RC31, & WG22. 5 OLB’S 4ILB’S 5 DL’s 24 Defense. Sutton IR

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, lets handicap the team with only one healthy outside CB to start the regular season, I dont give a damn about Cam Sutton, I care about winning football games understand? Put him on IR and keep cockrell on active roster.

    • ND_Steel

      Need a new PS guy…you have Watson making the roster and on PS. I like it except Hawkins. I’d hope he goes to the PS to keep S. Johnson, a ST demon.

    • Chad Weiss

      One healthy CB? What are you talking about? Cokrell was gonna get benched for sensabaugh.Last time I checked gay can play outside.Suttons not hurt that bad hammy is cpl weeks. Gay,Sensabaugh,haden,hilton,sutton,Allen-all better options than that cokrell garbage u are pushing lmao

    • Chad Weiss

      I never said he’s not going to or but if he’s not they won’t keep cokrell over Sutton..

    • AndyR34

      Wrong…Feiler will be picked up by somebody…he has shown a lot of growth over the past couple of seasons. Not too many decent OL’s in the league. Ratbirds just cut Zuttah and they are desperate for OL.

    • AndyR34

      Keep singing that Hunter song…canary in the coal mine.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I’ll say basically the same thing to you as I said to Dave.

      I find it very hard to believe Cockrell falls all of the way from solid starter to completely off of the team because of a bad preseason. And the same question I posed to Dave, how many players has that happened to when money wasn’t involved? Would be interesting to find out.

      That doesn’t mean he can’t be cut, but I would be surprised.

      For me you either stash Hilton on the PS or one of your other spots is lessened by one and Cockrell gets that spot. Would probably either mean Feiler gone or your 6 DL becoming 5.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Gay is our starting slot CB if we have more than 1 injury to a CB in a game you would now have to change two positions for Gay to play outside, thats not ideal for many reasons.

    • ND_Steel

      Didn’t realize Johnson has been fighting a hammy. He’ll likely be released if not healthy.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Sutton goes to IR and you dont have to make a hasty decision that could come back to haunt us when the season starts. 2 months to sort it all out, thats the smart thing to do.

    • Alan Tman

      Sutton to IR.

    • Michael Conrad

      I agree plus Coats simply can’t react to the ball . Hunter is good in the red zone and will catch the ball.

      Seems like some want the steelers to keep only three receivers. AB , MB and Rogers. DHB Taint a WR , Coats can’t catch and JJSS is not healthy. The Steeler want to go four WR some times . I think Hunter is a better WR then Coats or DHB but hey its the Steelers call.

    • Smitty 6788

      Growth?? Ok So he sucks a little less. Waste of a roster spot.

    • Delboka

      Cutting a 3rd round pick after his first preseason to make room for Cockrell? I don’t think so man.

    • Rocksolid20

      No way , who will manage our hot tubs . Golson
      is a third year starter , we have no one with his tenure .

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Jesse James has been more consistent than Xavier Grimble at dropping catchable passes. Not sure why the Steelers have to keep 5 defensive linemen when one probably wont dress gamedays; just pit Hooks or Maxy on practice squad to free up a spot in another group.

    • Evil Todd

      Coates plays Special Teams. Hunter doesn’t. That’s all you need to know.

    • Trueish90

      They better keep grimble, he’s been the best tight end in preseason. If the new guy ends up on IR again they’ll be left without pass threat at the position. Look what happened to them last year with green and grimble.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Huh? Cockrell was a starter and Sutton is an over rated injured prospect only about 20% of 3rd round CB prospects ever become starters in the NFL people, get a grip. He goes to IR and heals and maybe someday with some luck he actually becomes a starter like Cockrell was in the NFL but the odds are against it. Not worried about Sutton, worried about having backups outside that are experienced and healthy to start the season.