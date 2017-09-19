Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell And Alejandro Villanueva Featured In New Call Of Duty

    By Alex Kozora September 19, 2017 at 08:00 am


    The new Call of Duty will have two new additions: Le’Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers got a special treat and previewed the new COD, World War II, yesterday. And that included Bell and Villanueva, modeled and with some role in the game.


    And here’s a clip of Villanueva in action. It looks like he’s an instructor in a training segment.

    And here’s JuJu Smith-Schuster giving the game a test drive.

    Call of Duty event was lit! Gave everyone the work like I always do 🤷🏾‍♂️😂

    A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on

    I’m not sure how the Bell and Villanueva got the chance to be in the game, though Villanueva’s history as a veteran probably got that process started, but it’s a really cool moment. From the clips I saw, most of, it not the entire team attended.

    Two more screenshots of the group.

    The new Call of Duty game will released on November 3rd.

    • Nathanael Dory

      So cool!

    • VaDave

      Cool, but I’d rather they show up for real big time in Chicago Sunday.

    • JimK-51

      Agree!!!

    • T R

      you going be on the game Alex.. im ready!!!

    • NW86

      Very cool, especially for AV. Given his background it makes sense for him to be included. I’m not sure what Bell has to do with it.

    • popsiclesticks

      Probably just a popular, nationally recognizable figure that is a big fan of the game.