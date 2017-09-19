Le’Veon Bell And Alejandro Villanueva Featured In New Call Of Duty

The new Call of Duty will have two new additions: Le’Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a special treat and previewed the new COD, World War II, yesterday. And that included Bell and Villanueva, modeled and with some role in the game.

me & big Al are in @CallofDuty: WWII! its truly a blessing and an honor to be apart of my favorite game. #CallOfDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/NMn1kdEiwv — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 19, 2017





And here’s a clip of Villanueva in action. It looks like he’s an instructor in a training segment.

And here’s JuJu Smith-Schuster giving the game a test drive.

Call of Duty event was lit! Gave everyone the work like I always do 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

I’m not sure how the Bell and Villanueva got the chance to be in the game, though Villanueva’s history as a veteran probably got that process started, but it’s a really cool moment. From the clips I saw, most of, it not the entire team attended.

Two more screenshots of the group.

The new Call of Duty game will released on November 3rd.