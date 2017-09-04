Hot Topics

    Le'Veon Bell Signs Franchise Tag

    By Alex Kozora September 4, 2017 at 09:36 am


    It’s official. It’s finally official. Le’Veon Bell has signed his one year franchise tag, the team announced moments ago.


    After failing to reach a long-term deal in July, Bell “held out” for all of camp and the preseason. He reported to the team on Friday, a day without practice, to take and pass his physical. Today, as the Pittsburgh Steelers return to practice, he has signed his tender.

    The Steelers have a roster exemption for him, meaning they don’t have to make a corresponding move immediately. Per PR man Burt Lauten, it is a two week exemption though if he’s active for a game, the exemption does not apply. The latter will be the the case this Sunday, meaning the team will make a roster move later in the week to grandfather him onto the 53 man roster.

    Bell is set to be a free agent after this season. He is eligible for the franchise tag again, which will pay him a little over $14 million. He’s set to make $12.1 million under the tag in 2017.

    • John

      Yay. Here, have some cold coffee…

    • Nolrog

      Sutton to the IR, Bell to the active roster. I feel pretty certain he will play week 1

    • Big Joe

      There’s still the corresponding move pending for Wilcox too so I suspect we’ll see Sutton to IR designated to return, and either Feiler or Adams sent to PS once clearing waivers. Until Wilcox is up to speed, I’m not sure they’ll cut Golden since he still has ST value and experience. Tough to say though.

    • #beatthepats

      Hawkins to the practice squad, he did not look good in preseason.

    • s0v3r3i9n

      about time. Now stop with the “me, me, me, money, money, money” crap and get to work.

    • John Noh

      Adams is already on the IR for the year. Is there another Adams I’m missing?

    • Chris92021

      Bold prediction: the Steelers will use that roster exemption until week 2, which is when Bell will be activated after two weeks of practice time accrued.

    • Lambert58

      It’s about time. Wake me up when he finally does something on the field.

    • Nolrog

      You don’t have to designate them to return at this point. You can do that before you bring them back. There is a very high chance we’ll need to use the IR designated to return on one of the key starters anyway.

    • WreckIess

      That’s not going to happen.

    • Rob H

      snore.

    • Big Joe

      Sorry. Brain malfunction in typing. I meant Allen

    • Chris92021

      Probably not. I just don’t like the prospects of having Bell play in a regular season game (yes, I know it is the Browns but they are still a NFL team with a pretty solid front 7) with only 4 practices. I hope Bell does what he has done in every season debut, which is score a TD or go over 100 yards.

    • alevin16

      Wait what is that Dairy Queen going to do? I heard he was in line for that spot.

    • Chris92021

      Allen isn’t going anywhere. Having said that, expect Allen to be a game day inactive for the entire season (barring injury of course).

    • WreckIess

      Sutton to IR, Dangerfield waived, Steven Johnson resigned. Still need one more move right?

    • Conserv_58

      Ok. Now that he’s signed, as expected, the team can move on with getting ready for the browns.

    • WreckIess

      He’ll be fine. He’s in shape and he has Conner to spell him.

    • Chris92021

      BTW Dangerfield has just been waived (injury settlement) and we brought back Steven Johnson and put Cam Sutton on IR.

    • Conserv_58

      DANG! This is probably the busiest Steelers’ front office has been in recent memory. They’re earning their paychecks.

    • John Noh

      Whoa. Did NOT see that coming. Golden is worth 2 cats – he has 18 lives.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Good, now deal him. Go to the Jets and offer Bell for a first and second rounder. There is our qb understudy to Ben for a year. Tight.end or safety in second. We can win with Connor and Watson.

    • hdogg48

      So Bell thinks he is worth even bigger bucks.

      OK his first test will be against the Ratbirds week 4.
      Then a few weeks later IN KC.

      We’ll have the Home games against the Packers and Pats
      then the Christmas Day game against the Texans…down there.

      Then there will be the Playoff games.

      Let’s see the consistency that he can show in THOSE games
      without getting hurt or suspended.

      Then and only then should we break the bank for
      him and give him the BIGGER bucks.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I’d like to see David Johnson resigned.

    • Robert E Lil

      He’s not the most important guy on the team – although I do support his stance on his contract. But for the first time in many years (DAngelo notwithstanding) the Steelers have a stable of backs who can carry the load. Bell IS replaceable

    • Craig M

      Maybe he is waiting to see how team cap money increases, if any, from TV contractual increases.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      We’ll all be on the bandwagon if he lights up the Browns; but warming up the tar if he pulls a muscle.

    • hdogg48

      If he wants HOF money he needs to show he has a HOF
      game…Franco and the Bus did.

      Ditto RBs in my lifetime like Jim Brown, Paul Hornung,
      Jim Taylor, Larry Csonka, Tony Dorsett, John Riggins,
      Marcus Allen, Emmit Smith and Terrell Davis.

      Tell me that any of those players weren’t an integral
      part of those Championship Teams?

    • cencalsteeler

      I’ll grab the feathers!

    • James Rogers

      Those other guys can’t carry his jock. Having said that, with all the other weapons they have on offense, yes they could probably do pretty well without him…but I’d rather not.
      The big test will come next off season; I’m guessing they won’t franchise him a 2nd time.

    • Robert E Lil

      I know that’s fashionable to say. But I do think you are underestimating the strength of the guys behind Bell.

    • Rocksolid20

      Bell signed .

    • WreckIess

      We need a space for Wilcox, too.

    • HiVul

      Everyday I read these boards and think how fortunate we are that Colbert is pulling the strings and not the fans

    • HiVul

      I have no idea why everyone and their brother is comfortable replacing a top 2 RB with a guy who’s had more injuries than pro snaps

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s a sad day for the Bell family. After showing he is clearly one of the top players in the NFL, he has to go through the utter humiliation of signing for such a paltry amount of money that he likely will need to take some time to step out of the spotlight until this passes over.

      The indignity is palpable.

      While these are players, they’re also people. Let’s all try to see things Leveon’s way for a change 😐

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Not as much the bandwagon, tbh. That’s reserved for players who are part of the fam! I’ll yell Go Stillers tho if/when he scores!