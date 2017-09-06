Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Has Odd Interest In Kick Returners With Little Or No Experience

    By Matthew Marczi September 6, 2017 at 06:20 am


    What is it exactly about Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and his interest in attempting to turn players with little to no experience returning kicks into players who return kicks for him? This is of course not universally true, but the recent listing of rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is the latest head scratcher in this department.

    During three years of college, for example, Smith-Schuster returned a total of 16 kickoffs in 40 games played. His greatest activity came back in his freshman year, when he returned 11 kickoffs for 132 yards. He only returned five kicks over the course of his next two seasons. It was never a full-time gig.

    Consider some of his other candidates in recent years, though. There is Fitzgerald Toussaint, for example. In four years at Michigan, the running back, who now sits on the practice squad, had a whopping one kick return for 28 yards.

    Sammie Coates was supposed to be the Steelers’ other primary kick returner last season along with Toussaint. But…on what basis? Coates did not even return one single kick or punt in the entirety of his college career. So why did Tomlin opt to do with him as their returner anyway?

    While neither were primary but rather more emergency options, wide receivers Cobi Hamilton and Markus Wheaton are two other players who have been asked to line up keep and field a kick or two. Neither had much experience doing it, and in Wheaton’s case at least it definitely showed.


    During four years at Arkansas, Hamilton only returned nine total kicks, and that was limited only to his first two seasons. Wheaton in four years at Oregon State returned just four kicks, as well as three punts. Both of them did, however, have a return of at least 50 yards.

    The Steelers have tried to find returners. They have drafted them with the likes of Demarcus Ayers, Dri Archer, and Chris Rainey having been brought in. They even attempted to resurrect the flailing career of Jacoby Jones, a once-great returner whose production fell off a cliff.

    Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders were both wide receiver who had legitimate return experience, and it is no surprise that they have been among the more successful returners for the team over the past several years. Sanders had 42 kick and 13 punt returns in college, while Brown had 113 kick and 53 punt returns.

    Artie Burns, listed second on the depth chart at kick returner, had 11 kick returns in college, including 10 during his freshman year. Terrell Watson, listed third, has not done any return work since high school. This doesn’t exactly inspire me with confidence.

    Many are inclined to say that it doesn’t even matter because most kicks will result in touchbacks. But if teams know that they don’t have to respect your kick returner, they are far more likely to try to make you return the kickoff by kicking short of the end zone so that they can put you at a playing field disadvantage.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Big White

      Sorry to Thread-Bomb, but Dolphis vs Bucs in Pittsburgh?!?

    • Eric C. Brown

      Well, they’ve also brought in specialists like Alan Rossum and Stefan Logan and those didn’t seem to be worth the roster spot, so . . .

    • razaard2

      That’s called the Jacoby Jones Syndrome

    • No coach is perfect, Tomlinson has a few flaws. First 2 that come to mind is the whole clock management thing & not having any sort of kickoff return specialist for YEARS. Roll the dice enough & your bound to hit right? This offense is potent, could be more potent if they could start 30yds or better instead of the 20. Given the ball will most likely start @ the 25, I agree that if the opponent knows you have no one. They want to see if he truest is no one & will kick short. Hope JuJu is the final answer.

    • mem359

      Might be related to when the team was looking for a low-maintenance, well-prepared veteran backup QB, and decided Vick fit the bill.

    • razaard2

      Or when signing a veteran kicker like Scoobe looked like a better idea than giving a shot to some young inexperienced guy like boswell

    • Orlysteel

      He’s got a good one, Antonio Brown hey he’s a football player weather he’s returning kickoffs or running routes when he’s out there he makes things happen.

    • Orlysteel

      It’s a mystery with the firepower that they have why they can’t finish it off when in the red zone.

    • Thomas

      I feel like Tomlin and Colbert both don’t know what a good kick returner actually looks like. We always talk about Steelers having a prototype for certain positions…this is not one of them.

    • MP

      Beats the heck out of me.

    • Steve Johnson

      KR/PR Specialists and Drafting CB’s? I would give them both an (F). However, I’m going to give them credit for finally making some changes to the secondary the past week.

    • RickM

      Yes, it’s an interesting one. They only had around 2 KO returns per game last year, but I imagine the number will increase this year if opponents know they can elevate kickoffs to between the 5 and 10 with no threat of a good return. And of course more of those kickoffs can result in blocking penalties and even the occasional fumble.

      Folks are right when they say the effectiveness of the KO-return game has been reduced through the elimination of wedge-blocking. But that doesn’t mean you give up 20-30 yards of field position per game because one element of the game is now more challenging. I think it’s accurate to say that the team strives for excellence in every other area but this one, and your recap shows it. I’m not suggesting a roster spot be reserved for a specialist. But you really run a risk putting inexperienced and ineffective guys back there. Poor field position and even potential turnovers are way too important in the NFL.