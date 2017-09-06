Myles Garrett Says Ben Roethlisberger Is ‘Just Another Guy’

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, this year’s first overall draft pick, will play his first official NFL game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and after already chirping a little bit about the quarterback he’ll be attempting to get after this weekend immediately after he was selected this past April, the Texas A&M product had a little more to say on Wednesday about Ben Roethlisberger.

“I guess we’re all going against him [Roethlisberger], it’s not me, specifically,” Garrett said Wednesday during his talk with the Cleveland media, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But he’s a great player, but now, I have to look at him like another one of my peers. He’s just another guy and I have to play like it’s just another game.”

Immediately after he was taken first overall by the Browns in 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett let loose with some bulletin board material for the Steelers.

“Big Ben!”…Big Ben is a Super Bowl winner and I heard he’s hard to take down. So, I’m coming for him first, (to) chop him down, Garrett said when asked by ESPN’s Randy Moss on draft day which AFC North quarterback he’s most eager to take down.

While several Steelers offensive linemen have long since responded to Garrett's initial draft day comments on their social media accounts and past interviews with the traditional media, guard Ramon Foster had more to say about those April comments during his Tuesday interview on 93.7 The Fan.





“It’s time to pay the toll now…let’s see how real it is now, that’s how I feel about it,” said Foster. “I think it’s unique this time of year because that’s how everybody feels. Nobody’s lost a game, nobody’s won a game. At this point in the season, everybody feels like they can win the Super Bowl so if you feel like you can push your team to that point and you can be the Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie then hey, let’s see it.”

Garrett had more to say about Roethlisberger on Wednesday.

“He’s no small fellow. It’s going to be pretty tough. Got to make sure you wrap up and make sure to try to get the ball out,” Garrett said about attempting to sack Roethlisberger on Sunday, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “There’s times when he’s a little bit loose with it. So, if you try and get him down, just try to rake the ball out while you’re doing it.”

Garrett, who registered 32.5 sacks during his college career, recorded just one quarterback take-down during the preseason. He likely be lined up quite a bit against Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Sunday and that figures to be a key matchup to watch when Pittsburgh has the football.