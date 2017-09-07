Myles Garrett Suffers High Ankle Sprain, Will Miss Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns’ bad luck continues. First overall pick Myles Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain at yesterday’s practice and will miss at least a couple of weeks, per the team today.

UPDATE: Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. His status will be updated in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/YvBM4HXnPc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 7, 2017

This comes on the heels of some trash talk between the first overall pick, Ben Roethlisberger, and the Steelers’ OL. Garrett said he was most excited about sacking Roethlisberger and downplayed his impact speaking with the media before yesterday’s practice. In record-speed karma, Garrett went out on the field and had his ankle stepped on, causing the injury.

While Garrett has always been big on talent, one of his concerns coming out were injury. While this ankle sprain isn’t related to past injuries, he now has a long line of lower body injuries already. He was hampered by a knee injury last year at Texas A&M and was sidelined with a foot sprain in the spring.

The Browns’ pass rush will consist of Nate Orchard, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Carl Nassib. Ogbah led that group with 5.5 sacks a year ago.

Roethlisberger was sacked a record-low 17 times in 2017.