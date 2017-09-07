Hot Topics

    Myles Garrett Suffers High Ankle Sprain, Will Miss Steelers Game

    By Alex Kozora September 7, 2017 at 11:20 am


    The Cleveland Browns’ bad luck continues. First overall pick Myles Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain at yesterday’s practice and will miss at least a couple of weeks, per the team today.

    The account responded the way I’m sure most fans feel.


    This comes on the heels of some trash talk between the first overall pick, Ben Roethlisberger, and the Steelers’ OL. Garrett said he was most excited about sacking Roethlisberger and downplayed his impact speaking with the media before yesterday’s practice. In record-speed karma, Garrett went out on the field and had his ankle stepped on, causing the injury.

    While Garrett has always been big on talent, one of his concerns coming out were injury. While this ankle sprain isn’t related to past injuries, he now has a long line of lower body injuries already. He was hampered by a knee injury last year at Texas A&M and was sidelined with a foot sprain in the spring.

    The Browns’ pass rush will consist of Nate Orchard, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Carl Nassib. Ogbah led that group with 5.5 sacks a year ago.

    Roethlisberger was sacked a record-low 17 times in 2017.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • RickM

      Pretty sure he suffered a high ankle sprain last year as well against Arkansas, though it was his left ankle. I remember seeing a picture of him in one of those very uncomfortable walking boots. It has to be getting worrisome for management and the fans.

    • Josh

      “downplayed his impact” uh, no he didn’t. why do you guys insist on taking an innocent comment out of context? uncharacteristic for this site.

    • RickM

      He’s gone from ‘chopping him down’, to ‘I want to sack him’, to ‘he’s no small fellow, it’s going to be pretty tough’. How is that not downplaying his possible impact?

    • nutty32

      He did say Ben was “just another guy” crouched around some mediating phrases.

      Thought the most eye popping thing he said was how they were going to have to hit Ben low because he’s so big. Greg Williams strikes again. Expect to see losers in orange diving in at Ben’s legs as he steps into throws. Pretty sure if they miss low or are a bit late, Greg Williams is not going to mind.

    • Alex Kozora

      I described it as mildly as possible. I don’t know what you want from me. Garrett was trash talking a little bit. That’s a fact.

    • Gizmosteel

      I was hoping to see AV school the young fella. Guess I have to wait.

    • Boots

      Silly Skidmark! Rookies are to be seen and not heard! Play a snap before you run your yap!

    • Man, was looking forward to AV welcoming him to the pros.

    • Beat me by 2 minutes!

    • francesco

      Man how I wish he was not hurt😁

    • PaeperCup

      Oh Snap!

    • PaeperCup

      What’s the big deal?

    • Stas

      Night and day – TJ quietly earning a starting spot and this clown running his mouth before he even plays a down. Happy with who we ended up with

    • Petherson Silveira

    • Josh

      the quote is “But he’s a great player, but now, I have to look at him like another one of my peers. He’s just another guy and I have to play like it’s just another game.”

      this doesn’t mean that he’s downplaying Ben’s impact. It says he’s great BUT I can’t let him / any player / any game get to me. the quote refers to how he’s processing/approaching the reality of big name/game situations. not that Ben sucks (quite the opposite).

      I only take such issue b/c you guys spend quite a bit of ink/time keeping other journalists in check. good for the goose…

    • Grant Humphrey

      I hate to see that happen for how much trash he was talking he had it coming.

    • Alex Kozora

      And I didn’t say he said Ben sucks. But that statement is clearly downplaying his impact, treating him like anyone else. Which is fine. But my statement is still true.