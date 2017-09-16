Hot Topics

    ‘Near Mutiny’ Prompted Ouster Of OC In Cincinnati, But Dalton’s Job Safe

    By Matthew Marczi September 16, 2017 at 05:40 am


    I don’t normally like to make references to Mike Florio and Pro Football Talk directly unless it concerns an interview on the show or on topics pertaining to legal matters and things like that, but in this case I have to.

    You may have seen yesterday that the Cincinnati Bengals, following a pair of games at home to open the season in which they scored a combined nine points, with no touchdowns, elected to fire their offensive coordinator, Ken Zampese, 18 games into his tenure after taking over for Hue Jackson at the start of the 2016 season.

    According to Florio, the site was told by a league source that the firing of Zampese essentially became necessary after head coach Marvin Lewis faced “a near mutiny” in the locker room. Even the typically staid A.J. Green was publicly vocal in expressing his distaste for the team’s start to the season and suggested in part that he needs to get the ball more.

    Florio contends that they were informed Green’s comments were just the tip of the iceberg in a locker room that is frankly potentially still reeling from last seasons’ dismal outing, missing the playoffs and facing a losing record for the first time in Green’s career.

    While Jackson is rightfully praised for his offensive mind and what he was able to do with the Bengals’ offense while he was the offensive coordinator, I do think that Zampese’s brief tenure in that role is entitled to some contextualization.


    For one thing, he has been a part of the organization since 2003, Carson Palmer’s rookie season, while Jon Kitna was still their starter. He was the quarterbacks coach through the entirety of Palmer’s career in Cincinnati and for all of Andy Dalton’s time there, short of the past two seasons since he ascended in the hierarchy to offensive coordinator.

    More importantly is the fact that his ascend into that role also coincided with some significant personnel changes. Last year alone, the offense lost three starters in wide receivers Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu, as well as right tackle Andre Smith, and all three of those spots were issues last year, and remain as such this year.

    It has only gotten worse since then with the losses of their two best offensive linemen. Frankly, Dalton has been under constant pressure this season, having been sacked eight times so far this year. He is only completing 54.5 percent of his passes and has yet to throw a touchdown (obviously) against his four interceptions.

    Despite his awful start, and the fact that the Bengals are high on backup A.J. McCarron, Lewis has already affirmed that Dalton’s starting job is under no threat.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • DoctorNoah

      What do you call it when you take a large pile of angry, smelly trash, pour some kerosene on it and light it up? Oh yeah – a DUMPSTER FIRE.

    • Rob H

      One word, “scapegoat.”
      This implosion was easy to predict, but even I didn’t think it would happen this quickly.
      What I find funny is how many people are putting all of the blame for this trainwreck on Lewis. He does shoulder a lot of the blame, and has become the stereotypical enabler, but the majority of the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of Mike Brown.
      I’m sure many Steeler fans just don’t follow the rest of the NFL enough to realize it, but Brown is both the owner AND the GM of this disaster, he’s the one who assembled this group of misfits, mostly because he could get guys with talent on the cheap, because of their character issues.
      He has proven over the years that his primary goal is to make the team competitive enough to keep the money coming in, reaching the next level of legitimate SB contender would have just been a bonus, one I’m happy to see isn’t going to happen, at least not unless he decides at some point to sell the team, which I highly doubt.

    • RickM

      It’s the self-preservation reflex that we see from many head coaches. They won’t fire themselves for failing to address the O-Line in free agency and the draft. The scapegoat will be the OC. We don’t usually see the HC panicking after two games, but that likely reflects a guy who knows his future is finally at stake.

    • Jeff McNeill

      They need to fire the owner because that is where the blame really lies. They have a culture that starts there and permeates all the way down. Since that is illogical, I think it would take a complete change of philosophy from the owner and then a complete change of front office and coaching to fix the problems with that team. Since I have no love for that team, or the Ravens and Browns, it does not pain me to see how they conduct business. The Steelers once need a major shift and they got when Dan Rooney, god rest his soul, took over the running of the team.

    • Nolrog

      Maybe they should look in the mirror and find out what they were doing wrong and how they could perform better. Because a new guy isn’t going to change that.

    • francesco

      The problem is coach Lewis for not putting AJ McCarron as the QB to see if he could be the difference.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Ah, the Bungholes!!!
      A hard group to understand. Why would they let so much talent walk two years in a row? I mean it’s not like they actually won anything even BEFORE they let their entire WR corps and half their O line walk!!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      The Brown family has always been cheap – even the old man was a skinflint.
      They make the usually frugal Rooneys look like Daddy Warbucks!!

    • Many more rides on the #EscaLOSER ahead!

    • Edjhjr

      Marvin is in the last year of his deal.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      chaos in cincy is good news for the steelers

    • Jim Foles

      Maybe the problem is the Red Ryder BB Gun

    • Jim Foles

      Steelers don’t care but Cleveland will be in 2nd place at the end of the season.

    • Jim Foles

      Crap! They need to keep him for 5 more years.

    • Jim Foles

      Your right.. “The problem is coach Lewis”

    • dany

      Other than steelers-bengals game I don’t follow them, but their O was a monster with Hue in 15, their D continued to give Ben jitters last year so I think they’re still great, but their O was a dumpster fire both games. I get trying to keep it in house but perhaps he wasn’t the best option to replace Hue. Another in house option, safe, they just gotta hope he’s more outside the box like Hue than Zampese