    Rapoport: Tuitt Avoids Tear, Considered Week To Week

    By Alex Kozora September 11, 2017 at 12:02 pm


    Contrary to a report from last night, it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a best-case scenario with defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tuitt did not suffer a bicep tear during Sundays win over the Cleveland Browns and is now considered week-to-week.

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night the team feared Tuitt had suffered a torn biceps and ultimately miss the entire year. An MRI was scheduled for today and it sounds like the Steelers realized it wasn’t nearly that severe after getting those results back.


    Fellow Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward may have tipped everyone off ahead of time with this “Fake News” tweet Monday morning.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin should provide official word and some sort of timetable tomorrow afternoon at his weekly press conference.

    Tuitt, who signed a five-year contract extension on Saturday, left Sunday’s game against the Browns after two plays with what was reported as a left arm injury. He was replaced on the field by defensive end Tyson Alualu, who went on to register five total tackles in the game.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jacob

      WHHHHEEEEEEWWWWWWW! Many a prayers answered

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      I was going to post nearly the same thing.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Man that was scary.

    • RickM

      Phenomenal news that he may have avoided a tear. Hurray!!!!!!!

    • Kobaly had a positive report last night that somehow when unnoticed.

    • The Chin

      So glad I was wrong.

    • The Tony

      YES YES YES YES!! I was worried all day! Get well soon Stephon!

    • Alex Kozora

      When you block everyone and sit behind a paywall, that’s what happens.

    • Greg Payne

      Dear Stephon and various trainers, Please take your time! Heal up completely, then take another week just to be safe. I’ll take 3, 4, or 5 weeks over an entire lost season any day!

    • Everyone was doom and gloom last night predicting he would be out for the year. I asked if we all could hold of freaking out until we got more info.

      If you all would have listened to me, maybe you wouldn’t have shaved of ten years of your lives worrying about it.

    • The Chin

      Preach

    • Jeff Peterson

      I don’t care if he has to sit out 4-6 weeks, as long as it’s not season ending!!!

    • He tweeted it I think.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Just seemed fitting with the injury luck we’ve been having in recent years. The fact that he could be back in a couple of weeks is great news.

    • RickM

      You weren’t alone trust me. But most of us were going by the preliminary reports of a tear and the supposed team fears. And our bad luck frankly as well. Kudos to pittman, Michael J. and others who held out hope.

    • The Chin

      So you are 1 for 12. Almost as good as Andy Dalton

    • Alex Kozora

      “when you block everyone…”

      lol

    • John Noh

      SOME good news, Rapoport? This is ALL good news!

    • WilliamSekinger

      F*!%@ YEAH! So happy right now!!

    • Jeff McNeill

      You mean all the fan doctors were incorrect in their assumptions! The world is not ending!

    • Ross McCorkle

      haha heyward said from the beginning “he seemed in good spirits” trust teammates more than twitter.

    • John Noh

      I was there…in the dark place. I admit it. I will say my mea culpas gladly this morning.

    • What were the other 11?

    • Frank Cordaro

      Good news to hear

    • WilliamSekinger

      lol he blocked me 4 years ago because I asked why he tweeted everything twice within a few minutes of each other. I don’t miss seeing him on twitter.

    • Steve Johnson

      Great News! Get healthy Tuitt, that pass rush looked great yesterday. Now, C’mon Dupree!

    • John Noh

      YES! No Aaron Smith-like recurrences, please. I do get that Stephon is considerably younger than when Aaron was going through his tricep issues.

    • Bryant Eng

      I am a borderline atheist (raised Catholic, so many of you may understand lol), but I was praying to Jesus, God, Yahweh, Allah and the lingering spirit of Dan Rooney for this! THANK THE LORD! GO STEELERS!

    • The Chin

      It’s a joke. A simple playful barb. Relax. Wish I had your optimism when it comes to injuries

    • Michael James

      Holy cow, I was actually right for once with my optimism concerning a possible major injury. Feels so unfamiliar … but good!

    • I don’t even have twitter, but i do check the Steelers beat writers from time to time.

    • Maybe next time don’t be so quick to jump the gun.

      Trying to discredit me isn’t a joke. No worries, I’m moving on.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Awesome awesome awesome news.

      That will be all.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That Grace & Mercy!

    • colingrant

      Thank goodness. Been refreshing for last 45 min.

    • Andrew

      *Ushers deep sigh of relief*

    • Ike Evans

      This is our year boys

    • NickSteelerFan

      Awesome! So do we keep him inactive for a few weeks or sign someone else for depth just in case and put him on the IR designated to return?

    • srdan

      Great news if it stands. The good news prior to this was that finally we have a capable replacement in Tyson. Kudos to the FO for shaping a deep team.

    • srdan

      I’d think they promote from within. But Maxey and Matthews are possibilities.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Now go and spread His love and kindness since He did you a solid and answered your prayers ☺

    • John Noh

      Now, what he tweeted out was that his teammates expected that it wasn’t a serious issues. But players always seem more optimistic than not so I didn’t put a lot of credence into it.

    • treeher

      We can put 7 linebackers on the field. Hah!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Lol

    • Dave Robesh

      I think you’d only put him on IR if he’s going to miss significant time. I believe he has to miss 8 weeks minimum (practice after 6) before he can be recalled from IR, is that right? To me, “week-to-week” you’d expect to have him back sooner. Then you can still use your 2 IR recall on other players.

    • The Chin

      They sell thicker skin on eBay. Maybe you should consider bidding

    • SwagDaddy330

      to be fair, literally everyone’s return is “questionable” by the sideline “reporters.” …. Al….

    • He also wrote a report that said he was seen leaving the locker room with out a sling and carrying his duffel bag with his injured arm. I found it with a simple google search…

    • Bryant Eng

      Normally I would shrug this off, but instead, I will do exactly that Jeff!

    • francesco

      How about having Harrison in there to substitute with Alualu?

    • steelersfan

      Yessss!

    • Oh believe me, I have think skin. You have to to stay positive on here with all the rampant negativity from commentors and blind haters on this site.

    • Timothy Rea

      Fantastic. Dodged a bullet here. Next time he should lift the boatload of cash from his contract with both arms before playing a game!

    • Big Joe

      So happy to have been wrong. Glad to hear there’s no IR involved

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’ve been holding my breath and clicking “Refresh” WAY too much between tasks today, waiting for an update. Now let’s just hope “week to week” is more like Week 3 or 4 and not 9 or 10.

    • treeher

      Nah, we gotta save him for later in the season.

    • melblount

      There IS a (football) god.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Now Im crying of joy!

    • Big Joe

      I’d keep him inactive and move McCullers into line-up. This way they can move Hargrave around if needed. If you recall from PS or other source, we’ll have to expose someone to waivers or release them. Don’t think we want to do that.

    • nikki stephens

      YES! Best news of the day! So happy to hear, now offense get to practice a good test is comin’ to town sunday.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Good call by you and Dave Robesh. I think we will stay put and let Tuitt be the inactive for a little unless there is another injury. Then, maybe promote Hooks if need be

    • ThatGuy

      Breaks like this make me believe this could be our year (aside from yesterday’s performance lol)

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Thank goodness. Really, really happy with this news. Even if he’s out a week or two, I’m fine given the circumstances.

    • SoCal Steeler

      Great news! I would’ve hated to see him miss the season. I think that this may be the year he really comes on. We can get by a few weeks just fine with Alualu and Walton.

    • LucasY59

      dont rush him back, the DL finally has good depth so they can allow Tuitt to fully heal before returning, get him healthy so it doesnt linger all season

    • Dorian James

      Give him the next two games off just to be safe LOL

    • JCLII

      Thank the god i don’t believe in… woo!

    • pcantidote

      Obviously good news if true but I don’t believe anything these rumor jockeys are out there hustling.

    • John Noh

      I wish I would have read that. That would have lifted the black clouds above my head all night. My wife would have been happier too.

    • melblount

      “Rumor jockeys” like Cam Heyward?

    • ryan72384

      Hell Yes! Man I’m in a good mood now

    • Big White

      Wooooooooo

    • Grant Humphrey

      Thank the lord

    • The Tony

      I don’t think it will be that long

    • JCLII

      Sutton is already on the IR Designated to Return.

    • FATCAT716

      Best news all day

    • Getitout

      No neck tatts, he’ll be back

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      You beat me to it.

    • FATCAT716

      Can’t help bro

    • Dave Robesh

      You can return 2 players now and they did away with the “designated” part. they just have to be on the opening 53-man roster before being put on IR to be eligible to return.

    • JCLII

      I was not aware of that, thanks.

    • Jaybird

      This made Monday a whole lot more bearable. I almost felt like we lost yesterday due to Tuitts injury, i wasn’t very happy after the win like I usually am. Great news!