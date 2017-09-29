Hot Topics

    Ravens 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: DT Brandon Williams Ruled Out On Friday

    By Dave Bryan September 29, 2017 at 01:38 pm


    The Baltimore Ravens have now released their final injury report of Week 4 on Friday and it shows that three of four players listed on it will miss Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Not practicing again on Friday and now officially ruled out for Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium were cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), and tight end Maxx Williams(ankle).

    The Ravens will certainly miss Brandon Williams Sunday against the Steelers. He missed the Ravens Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore defense proceed to give up 166 yards in their loss in London, England. He’ll likely be replaced Sunday by the combination of Michael Pierce and Carl Davis.

    The Ravens also will be without starting defensive end Brent Urban on Sunday against the Steelers as he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list earlier in the week after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the Jaguars.

    Tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) ends the week listed as questionable after practicing fully on Friday. Watson had previously sat out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices.


     

    • We caught a huge break with Williams missing this game. This means their best offensive (Yanda) and defensive (Williams) players both miss this game. Hopefully we can take advantage of it.

    • Conserv_58

      There you have it. Given the state of the ravens’ long injury list there is no excuse for the Steelers to not win this game.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Absolutely right but no matter how good or bad the Ravens or Steelers are these are always close games.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It would only be good sportsmanship if Kevin let Ozzie know that Cam Thomas is available.

    • AndreH

      It doesn’t really matter the Ravens will still bring their “A” game…it’s the Steelers.