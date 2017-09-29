Ravens 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: DT Brandon Williams Ruled Out On Friday

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their final injury report of Week 4 on Friday and it shows that three of four players listed on it will miss Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing again on Friday and now officially ruled out for Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium were cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), and tight end Maxx Williams(ankle).

The Ravens will certainly miss Brandon Williams Sunday against the Steelers. He missed the Ravens Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore defense proceed to give up 166 yards in their loss in London, England. He’ll likely be replaced Sunday by the combination of Michael Pierce and Carl Davis.

The Ravens also will be without starting defensive end Brent Urban on Sunday against the Steelers as he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list earlier in the week after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the Jaguars.

Tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) ends the week listed as questionable after practicing fully on Friday. Watson had previously sat out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices.



