    Ravens Blown Out By Jaguars In London

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 11:37 am


    The Baltimore Ravens are undefeated no more as they were blown out Sunday in London by the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7.

    Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed just 8 of his 18 total passing attempts for 28 yards with two interceptions in Sunday’s game at Wembley Stadium prior to him being pulled late in the third quarter. Flacco was sacked twice in the game as well.

    The Jaguars scored 44 unanswered points in Sunday’s win over the Ravens as quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 31 total pass attempts against a Ravens defense that had allowed 470 total yards passing and 10 total points in their first two games of the season. The Jaguars had 410 total net yards against the Ravens in the win.

    Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis caught four passes for 62 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens and rookie running back Leonard Fournette added 80 total yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the win.

    Ravens running back Alex Collins rushed for 82 yards on nine carries in a losing effort and tight end Benjamin Watson scored Baltimore’s only touchdown of the game from backup quarterback Ryan Mallett with 3:24 left in the forth quarter. Mallett finished the game 6-of-9 passing for 36 yards.


    Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin left the game against the Jaguars in the second quarter to be checked for a concussion but was ultimately cleared to return. He finished the game with one reception for 8 yards.

    The now 2-1 Ravens will now fly back to Baltimore and begin preparing for their Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    • Chris92021

      We better be healthy and prepared for them. No way they put up two rotten eggs in a row, especially when we are the second opponent.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Wow, never thought I would read that score.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      this makes no sense
      “The Jaguars scored 44 unanswered points in Sunday’s win over the Ravens as quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 31 total pass attempts against a Ravens defense that had allowed 470 total yards passing and 10 total points in their first two games of the season. The Jaguars had 410 total net yards against the Ravens in the win.”

      was this written before the game ended? ravens scored. only 7 points but still scored. means they didnt have unanswered points.

    • WilliamSekinger

      So where are the posters who were swearing by the Ravens defense? 44 points makes it seem as if that defense is a paper tiger (a ripped paper tiger at that).

    • Bonnie Powell

      Wow- Harbaugh was LIVID!!!

    • Sam Clonch

      It doesn’t say the Ravens didn’t score. It says the Jags scored 44 unanswered. Which is true.

    • Bonnie Powell

      Only got points in garbage time

    • Jason

      The Baltimore Ravens sent a powerful message against the President’s statements today by refusing to show up to their game against the Jaguars.

    • Leroy Bluefort

    • Sam Clonch

      HAHAHAHA!!!!

    • Sam Clonch

    • ayub

      Around the first quarter it was over.

    • Sam Clonch

      Love how people were talking them up so much for not giving up a touchdown, and only 10 points in the first 2 weeks. Never mind that they played the Bengals, who have yet to score a TD at all still (and only 9 points total), and the Browns, with a rookie QB. VEEEERY IMPRESSIVE…

    • Sam Clonch

      HAHA!

    • ayub

      Flacco missed a good portion of camp so I’m not surprised he’s struggling. Traditionally the steelers lay gold eggs in these situations that would make Willy Wonka proud. Take care of business today fellas.

    • William Weaver

      Steelers better be ready for a slug fest!! They will want redemption vs us in a BIG way!

    • Chris92021

      I wouldn’t want it any other way.

    • Sam Clonch

    • Michael Mosgrove

      doesnt change my point. they arent unanswered.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they WERE unanswered. then they were answered. albeit it not by much.

    • Ichabod

      Maybe the ravens defense isn’t the greatest thing since sliced bread!

    • DAWAARE

      i didn’t know rape was legal in London……..
      where were the british army to stop this…jeez

    • Ble

    • Sounds like they were about as effective as sliced bread

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      You win.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      If they were 44 consecutive points before Balt got their 7, and then they were unanswered.