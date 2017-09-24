Ravens Blown Out By Jaguars In London

The Baltimore Ravens are undefeated no more as they were blown out Sunday in London by the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed just 8 of his 18 total passing attempts for 28 yards with two interceptions in Sunday’s game at Wembley Stadium prior to him being pulled late in the third quarter. Flacco was sacked twice in the game as well.

The Jaguars scored 44 unanswered points in Sunday’s win over the Ravens as quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 31 total pass attempts against a Ravens defense that had allowed 470 total yards passing and 10 total points in their first two games of the season. The Jaguars had 410 total net yards against the Ravens in the win.

Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis caught four passes for 62 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens and rookie running back Leonard Fournette added 80 total yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the win.

Ravens running back Alex Collins rushed for 82 yards on nine carries in a losing effort and tight end Benjamin Watson scored Baltimore’s only touchdown of the game from backup quarterback Ryan Mallett with 3:24 left in the forth quarter. Mallett finished the game 6-of-9 passing for 36 yards.





Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin left the game against the Jaguars in the second quarter to be checked for a concussion but was ultimately cleared to return. He finished the game with one reception for 8 yards.

The now 2-1 Ravens will now fly back to Baltimore and begin preparing for their Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.