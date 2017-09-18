Hot Topics

    Repeat After Me: A Win Is A Win Is A Win

    By Matthew Marczi September 18, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 through the first two weeks of the season. There are no buts, not caveats, no qualifiers. They have played two games and they have won two games, and that is the only thing that matters.

    Already, the teams without a loss are down to just seven around the NFL, some notable teams already facing the brunt end of the scoreboard once including the Patriots, the Cowboys, the Seahawks, and the Packers.

    Only two teams in the NFC so far have gone through two weeks without a loss, those being the defending conference champions in the Falcons, who just took down the Packers last night, and the Panthers in the same division, who have only scored 32 points so far.

    In the AFC, the West actually holds three teams with a 2-0 record who will inevitably cannibalize each other later on in the season. The Broncos, Chiefs, and Raiders have all won their first two games, with the Broncos taking down the Cowboys and the Chiefs having already unseated the Patriots.

    The only other 2-0 team aside from the Steelers sits across from them in the AFC North, that being the Ravens, who have so far capitalized on the misfortunes of the Browns and Bengals for their two victories of the season.


    But wins are wins, regardless of how they come or whom they come against. The Steelers have only gone 2-0 to start the season five times in the past 11 years, though it is worth noting that they have made the playoffs in the four previous iterations, reaching the AFC Championship game, the Super Bowl twice, and winning it all once in that span.

    Head Coach Mike Tomlin likes to say that style points don’t matter, and at the end of the day, he’s right. No matter how disgusted some fans might be about the ‘quality’ of the Steelers’ first two victories, those wins are still going to hold up when the regular season is over.

    A lot of wins in the early portions of the season are ugly wins because teams are not in mid-season form. That is, after all, the reason that the term ‘mid-season form’ exists in the first place, and frankly it’s only become more meaningful in recent years with the scaled-back practice time and limited preseason action for starters that is commonplace for all 32 teams.

    Win pretty, win ugly, it doesn’t matter as long as there’s a W next to the score on the schedule. And so far the Steelers have a pair of them and no Ls. Take it.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed Matthew I’ll take the W

    • Gizmosteel

      If Ben wouldn’t have locked on to AB so blindly with the long balls it might not have been so ugly. Just wish he’d hit the underneath stuff to move the chains when teams are giving it up.

    • Thanks Matt. Great article. A month from, it doesn’t matter how “convincing” a win was. At the end of the year, stats don’t matter, only wins and losses.

      Matt in your second sentence, you forgot “If’s.”

    • PaeperCup

      Appreciate the article Matthew. Second week in a row I see so many sour Steeler fans after a win. It’s ok to say there’s still work to do, but holy cow some people speak as if we’re doomed.

      If all we get out of this team is “Just enough” to win all season, hey we win all season! I’ll take it.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Even with the Steelers definitely leaving some points out there on the field (and letting Case Keenum convert a 3rd and 20), I found myself largely relaxed and even (at times) distracted during the fourth quarter—not quite bored, but definitely confident the Steelers were going to win. And that’s a good feeling.

    • george

      Appreciate the perspective. I watched the game in a sports bar surrounded by Vikings fans claiming if old Sammy “bad knees” Bradford was in AND the refs weren’t “giving” the game to the Steelers they would have won. One fan blew that stupid horn for 15 minutes after they scored their only touchdown.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      A win is a win. How many straight regular season wins is this? 🤔

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think more than anything, he wanted to send the message (not only to the Vikings, but other defenses as well), that “taking out” AB will not stop Ben from throwing to him. Teams don’t just have to lock down Brown for one or two plays, then watch Ben go somewhere else. They have to do it again…and again…and again.

      Not to mention, I will always take AB’s level of conditioning over any lockdown corner. Maybe a guy can keep up with Brown for one, two, even three quarters. But all four? Not likely.

    • WreckIess

      I wasn’t really in here yesterday during the game, but are people really mad about that win? Seriously? The game wasn’t close, the defense played well after every told the weekly Ryan Mallett doomsday tales, they were able to get Bell & Martavis involved in the game, and to top it all off, that was the team’s ninth regular season win in a row. How can you not feel good about where this team is heading?

    • Av232

      Wins for the win!

    • JNick

      The goal on Sunday is to win.
      The goal Monday through Saturday is to improve.
      Still slot of areas to improve on, but good start to the season.

    • RickM

      Winning by 3 in Cleveland qualifies as “ugly” and I understood all the consternation. The concerns and comments were legit. Winning by 17 against a good Minnesota D is not winning ugly. It’s very good. The post-game negativity was strange to say the least.

    • John Noh

      The games against the Ratbirds are going to be do-or-die. They have already built a nice platform with the wins against the Bungles and Stains. It’s division title or bust for the road to the Super Bowl.

    • PaeperCup

      Props to Rudolph on that catch though.

    • John Noh

      Apparently, many Steelers fans have turned into Brazilian soccer fans where it’s the “beautiful game” or it’s considered a loss, irrespective of the final score.

    • PaeperCup

      I do agree that the quality of defense on that Minnesota team is being overlooked by many.

    • No question about that! That was a good defense boasting 5 pro bowlers from a year ago.

    • RickM

      Agree. Lots of talent for sure and that Front 4 is relentless. Glad Ben rolled out of the pocket a few times in the second half to minimize their rush.

    • Jacob

      Ben said this isn’t the BCS, and that it was the toughest defense he has faced in a long while. And they just scored 26 points against them!

    • PaeperCup

      He looked pretty good rolling out….every season he looks fatter and fatter, but honestly he looks pretty spry

    • ATL96STEELER

      Yeah, true, you don’t go away frm AB 100% because they are dbl teaming him, but Gizmo has a point…not just with AB.

      Tunch Ilkin brought this up during the game, he loves the contrast in running style with Bell and Connor and thought Connor could pretty effective but 1 carry yesterday to 27 for Bell.

      I know they want to get their big guns the ball and they will, but I thought they wasted a few plays when they could have gone to other weapons.

    • RickM

      Yes, I did a double take as well. He could definitely lose a few pounds for sure, but I guess there’s also a lot of protective gear under that sweater.

    • RickM

      Don’t want to hijack the thread, but Timmons’ absence update is on TMZ. Hope all is well with the guy.

    • Dorian James

      I can only speak for myself. My reasons for worrying are that the predictability of this offense will not be fixed because that’s just who Todd Haley is. And it seems as if Ben is in the mode of forcing the ball to AB for no good reason. I just feel like that’s not going to work for long.

      And, I’m an illogical Steelers fan who’s overly passionate about his team. Lol
      Would Steelers Nation be Steelers Nation without us whining about something LOL

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, seems most fans aren’t satisfied unless it’s “pretty” and they score a TD on every drive. This offense has rarely been pretty because they rely on big plays, but they get the job done much more often than not.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’m not overly pleased with the performances off the OFC in either game, but I do recognize they were playing probably a top 5 front 7 yesterday. and certainly happy with the wins. You can’t win the SB in week 2 but history shows if you go 0-2 and you have pretty much lost the SB in week 2…tought to make the dance starting 0-2.

      Now get this one in CHI this week to keep pace and go in facing the Ravens at 3-0.

    • Brandon Watson

      Lol. No doubt man. I think alot of our fans need to swallow their egos and check themselves at the ‘log-in’ button; realize that despite our imaginations, we really don’t know what we are talking about, when it comes to NFL football, meaning that judging by the number of coaches and GMs that get fired despite way more first-hand experience than us … it is not the same game, per se, that we played in high school. The across the board speed and athleticism, the physicality, the fact that the all the elite talent and football minds is consolidated into 32 teams … it changes the game to a much more complex beast.

    • What are you talking about? Some of the very best arm chair GMs and Monday morning QBs play here!

    • RickM

      For sure. Folks think it is far easier than it actually is. Like it or not, the Steelers will not be blowing many teams out in today’s NFL.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      True; but it’s fun to moan and complain.

    • Brandon Watson

      lol .. you forgot that in addition … they are talent evaluators, defensive and offensive coordinators; and owners, since the Rooneys are evidently idiots that continue employing a coach like Tomlin, who can’t prepare and NFL team if Cowher himself wrote it all out. By the way, I loved Cowher … still do (that was not a shot at him)

    • Thanks for clearing that up! lol

    • RickM

      Agree. And 30 points seems to have become the judging point for fans. Not sure why, as when you have a decent lead in the 4th quarter the coaches won’t be going for 30 anyways.

      It would also help if some realized that Ben is not as good as Tom Brady nor Aaron Rodgers. He suffers from too much inconsistency. He can still still play well enough to get us to the playoffs and to win a 7th ring. But there will be some ups and downs from him. I accept that, but some don’t.

    • Brandon Watson

      Yea, it’s as if the color of jersey determines the athlete. We see record as indicative that all 22 starters and 53 athletes on a losing team are “sub-part” and mediocre and the idea that the mighty black and yellow not symbolize innate dominance .. it’s just not acceptable. lol … But like Big Ben said … this isn’t BCS or college. Everybody is a player or they wouldn’t be out there. It’s a “team” sport and all about complimentary play

    • Jones

      You give them man with a single high safety as often an the Vikings did, and Ben will take those odds passing to AB most of the time. Hard to blame him.

    • Brandon Watson

      lol … thanks for going along with my humor.

    • PaeperCup

      Also athletic trainers and medical professionals..

    • Brandon Watson

      I feel like it’s almost an act of self-preservation, for many of us. The rise and falls of the Steelers used to determine my moods and how I felt about life … then kids came and I guess getting older … and seeing Cowher and Bus win certainly helped. So I won’t be hypocritical and forget that there was a time when I took it way too seriously. So, I think many fans actually see how good this team is … but won’t allow themselves that pleasure, and I can’t fault them … being we’re week 2 and we are one Burfict low hit on Ben or whatever away from it crashing down.

    • Glad you can interpret sarcasm through text.

    • Some people have extremely high standards/expectations while some people are just pure trolls. They watch the game hoping they loose so they can come here and complain. No body will ever convince me differently.

    • DSG

      Here is the problem. Seems every week there is a reason why the offense doesnt up the numbers. They might have a good defense but we’re supposed to have a top, if not the top, offense. Additionally, they didnt have their starting qb, they gave us a gift fake punt, they have us over 100 yards in penalties, we were playing at home. We should be able to score points with the talent on offense.
      Think about the number of points we scored against the browns last week and our offense and then the number of points the ravens scored against the browns and their offense.

    • Brandon Watson

      They do seem to have some players man. I won’t pretend I watch alot of Minnesota Viking football, but generally speaking, when a particular unit has a bit of a reputation amongst the more respectable talking heads out there (namely, ex players and front office guys) .. then there’s some truth to it

      I love the make-up of this team and I just wish Ben was about 5 years younger BUT he still has several years, so I’ll take it.

    • Dan

      We should also note that if the playoffs were held today, the Steelers would have a bye week as the #2 seed behind KC. We win the division based on strength of victory (CLE & MIN are 1-3 vs BAL’s opponents CIN & CLE which are 0-4). KC win’s their division and the #1 seed since their opponents (NE & PHL) are 2-2. All 5 undefeated teams are also undefeated in their Div and Conf….obviously.

    • LHW

      Gotta remember that Bradford is a far superior QB and would more than likely kept the Steelers D on the field longer. That would have both worn them down and provided the offense less opportunity time wise to score. Regardless, yes, a win i a win.

    • RickM

      It’s a curious issue. But I agree, there are a few that seem to prefer losses to wins. And then there’s the segment who want Ben to do fairly poorly, but still want the W at the end of the day. I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t make it frustrating after a 17-point win. I don’t mind player criticisms after such wins. No problem with that. But if all you’re doing is focusing on the bad and ignoring the good, I really do question why.

    • Froggy

      Let’s just appreciate the wins for what they are. As Gertrude Stein once said, “If you go to a football game you don’t have to understand it any way except the football way.”

    • Absolutely. I would thumb up this statement 1000 times if I could.

    • Brandon Watson

      Fun Fan Poll:

      I was comparing the 2000 teams to this team b/c I’m see a lot of similar characteristics and I was going to state in another post that this is the most talented team, as far as starters go, that I’ve ever seen put on the black and yellow. Before I offend the great teams and fans from the 70s era … I did not grow up watching them. I grew up watching the Blitzburgh teams during the 90s. I started comparing talent and naturally I went into “who would I take” and it was tough man, so here goes:

      Would you rather have?”

      1) D-line
      Aaron Smith, Casey “Big Snack” Hampton, & Brett “the Diesel’ Keisel OR
      Stephon Tuitt, Javon “GraveDigger” Hargrave, & Craig Heyward

      2) Starting WRs
      Hines & Plex
      AB & Martavis

      3) LBs
      Clark Haggans, Kendrell Bell, James Farrior, & Joey “Peezey” Porter (from the 15-1 ’04 squad)
      Lamar Woodley, Larry Foote, James Farrior, & Debo (from the ’08 squad) OR the young and talented
      Bud Dupree, Vince Williams, Ryan Shazier, and TJ Watt

      ***With the LB corp, specifically, obviously our young LB corp can’t compete with accomplishment but they are so young and talented, so I guess I’m asking that to carry weight, as opposed to flat out numbers***