    Report: Jordan Dangerfield’s Ankle Injury Believed To Be Mild Sprain

    By Dave Bryan September 1, 2017 at 08:51 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield left the team’s Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury but it sounds like he might not miss the regular season opener because of it.

    According to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com, Dangerfield’s agent said Friday that his client has a mild ankle sprain.

    The Steelers will reportedly include safety Jacob Hagen as part of their Saturday roster cuts and that’s also probably another sign that Dangerfield’s injury isn’t too serious..

    Dangerfield made the Steelers 53-man roster last year out of training camp and played in 14 regular season games that included him starting twice The Towson product and former undrafted free agent led the Steelers during the preseason in interceptions with two.


    • John Hinton

      That’s good news

    • Jarod Wells

      Thank you 6lb 8oz baby Jesus

    • MC

      Thank god for that. I still don’t know how Golden starts over this guy.

    • Steelers12

      We will probably sign another safety after cut downs if the right one is available

    • Michael Mosgrove

      think hilton or gay will slide over if mitchell and jordan cant play.