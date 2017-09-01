Report: Jordan Dangerfield’s Ankle Injury Believed To Be Mild Sprain

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield left the team’s Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury but it sounds like he might not miss the regular season opener because of it.

According to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com, Dangerfield’s agent said Friday that his client has a mild ankle sprain.

The Steelers will reportedly include safety Jacob Hagen as part of their Saturday roster cuts and that’s also probably another sign that Dangerfield’s injury isn’t too serious..

Dangerfield made the Steelers 53-man roster last year out of training camp and played in 14 regular season games that included him starting twice The Towson product and former undrafted free agent led the Steelers during the preseason in interceptions with two.



