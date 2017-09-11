Report: L.J. Fort To Be Released

In a bit of a surprising move, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly plan to release linebacker L.J. Fort, per this tweet from the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson moments ago.

L.J. Fort being released today, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2017

Coming out of camp, Fort battled and beat out Steven Johnson for the final inside linebacker roster spot. Signed by the Steelers in 2015, he earned a late-season call-up that year and had performed well on special teams ever since. He’s also gotten a cup of coffee on defense, seeing time in Week One last year on defense and getting work in goal line packages ever since.





He served as a first-teamer on special teams yesterday, logging 19 snaps on special teams. That was tied for second most on the team.

It’s unclear what the team’s corresponding move could be though this will open up a spot to fill the now-temporary place of Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt is now considered week-to-week with his biceps injury.