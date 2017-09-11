Hot Topics

    Report: L.J. Fort To Be Released

    By Alex Kozora September 11, 2017 at 04:04 pm


    In a bit of a surprising move, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly plan to release linebacker L.J. Fort, per this tweet from the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson moments ago.

    Coming out of camp, Fort battled and beat out Steven Johnson for the final inside linebacker roster spot. Signed by the Steelers in 2015, he earned a late-season call-up that year and had performed well on special teams ever since. He’s also gotten a cup of coffee on defense, seeing time in Week One last year on defense and getting work in goal line packages ever since.


    He served as a first-teamer on special teams yesterday, logging 19 snaps on special teams. That was tied for second most on the team.

    It’s unclear what the team’s corresponding move could be though this will open up a spot to fill the now-temporary place of Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt is now considered week-to-week with his biceps injury.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Ray

      I call BS

    • Steelers12

      Tuit must gonna miss multiple we

    • hoptown

      I could see Lavon Hooks getting called up. But I’d have to believe it’s bye bye big Dan, not LJ.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Huh?

    • Alex Kozora

      We keep saying Big Dan is getting cut…yet here he is. Might be the new Hubbard.

    • george

      Didn’t they already cut Johnson? We’re down to 3 ILBs?

    • T3xassteelers

      ?????

    • Big Joe

      Not understanding why Fort and not someone else if the reasoning is to free space to bring someone in to fill Tuitt’s spot for a bit. That only leaves us with 3 ILB’s

    • WARisHELL

      Socking tbh

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I like Big Dan. He’s a backup that’s done some good things for us. Keyword being backup. Not sure why everyone craps on him so much.

    • deuce_seven

      He’ll sign with the Pats.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Some guy from Houston reports this?

      I’ll believe it when it happens.

      So many reporters throwing crap, seeing what sticks…

    • Michael James

      I don’t get it. If you keep Tuitt on the roster and make him a gameday inactive (for a few weeks), why do we have to release Fort to free up a spot? Just switch McCullers, who was a gameday inactive this week, with Tuitt. You have Heyward, Walton and Alualu for the DE rotation and Hargrave can also switch in for one of them in the nickel formation. Then you still have McCullers. Really no new DE needed for the (supposedly) short time of Tuitt’s absence imho.

    • Conserv_58

      To say this is a surprising move is an understatement.

      Per Cam Heyward’s comment regarding Tuitt’s injury it isn’t season ending, but he most likely will miss multiple games.