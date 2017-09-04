Hot Topics

    Report: Mike Hilton Works With Steelers First-Team Defense On Monday

    By Dave Bryan September 4, 2017 at 05:04 pm


    When the Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff their 2017 regular season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, its a safe bet that their starting outside cornerbacks will be Artie Burns and Joe Haden. As far as which cornerback might start in the slot when the defense is in nickel, it sounds like Mike Hilton might just get a chance to do that.

    “They haven’t said anything,” Hilton said after practice Monday, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “I was out there with the 1s today. I don’t know what’s going on in their heads, but I’m getting prepared.”

    The fact that Hilton is running some with the first-team defense ahead of veteran William Gay on Monday is certainly notable news but we’ll have to wait and to see if he remains doing so the remainder of the week. Even if he does, it still doesn’t guarantee he’ll start there on Sunday against the Browns.

    Hilton, a former undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, had a strong training camp and preseason with the Steelers and it resulted in him easily securing a spot on this year’s 53-man roster.

    In 108 defensive snaps played during the preseason, Hilton registered 11 total tackles on defense to go along with a pass defensed. He had three quarterback hits in addition and two resulted in sacks. If that’s not enough, Hilton also make an impact on special teams during the preseason as he was credited with three total tackles.


    Hilton entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He proceeded to get cut ahead of the start of the regular season and then spent a week on the practice squad of the New England Patriots. After the Patriots cut him loose, Hilton was eventually signed to the Steelers practice squad in the middle of December and he finished out the season there.

     

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Who is this imposter head coach, and what have they done with the real Mike Tomlin?

      You’re supposed to start Willie Gay, no matter how old he is, or how slow he is, because he’s a good team guy? Why are you starting the best player with no pedigree?

    • MC

      Wow, have we ever seen such a monumental rise from UDFA to starter? that’s if he does end up starting. Im really happy for the guy, he played with a heart and a sense of urgency all preseason.

      He is turning out to be the 2nd round pick Golson should of been for us.

    • RickM

      No disrespect to William, but love the thought that we may have found a good one in Hilton. What an unexpected bonus that would be. Long way to Sunday of course.

    • kamil

      For a smaller guy hes smart fast instintive …i believe in this kid..and he can cover

    • WARisHELL

      William is on his way out. Between Hilton and eventually Sutton coming for his job, he’d be relegated to dime. And even in the dime he’s not safe with the addition of Wilcox and whoever doesn’t win the nickle spot between Sutton and Hilton. I hope Mr. Gay saved his pennies.

    • WreckIess

      There’s still some room on the Hilton bandwagon for anyone who wants to hop on!

    • ND_Steel

      I like it. Can always revert back to Gay if he struggles, but getting Hilton some experience and getting a look at how he handles the bright lights early makes sense. Saves Will Gay for later if necessary as well.

    • mrn6

      Championship

    • Rob H

      Well, there were these two guys named Harrison and Parker…
      It is a cool story though, and hopefully he turns out to be what we were looking for with Golson

    • Douglas Andrews

      He’s earned it! Showed in the preseason who the better dB out of Ole Miss backfield was

    • Douglas Andrews

      Count me in. Hilton’s play during the preseason sold me.

    • Doogie

      Hey we got a guy that came from the Pats..Muahahaha Oh I almost forgot the Blunt smoking Blount so..

    • Rob H

      I was skeptical after OTA’s, because those little quick guys always look good in the non hitting practices, but he definitely won me over during training camp and the preseason games.

    • Nathanael

      Went camping for a weekend and the Steelers get a makeover. Good to see a lot of younger players. Just read an article that stated that the age average is 28 for the team. Still a lot of gas in the tank for this team

    • Smitty 6788

      I’m so on board with this. It’s time for a change. Big play Gay can be a mentor to Hilton and Allen. And JJ can man the big nickle. The less of Gay on field the better.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Got the better of the two guys from old-miss.

    • Josh Gustad

      Hilton Hive unite!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think Hilton will do fine. This is really encouraging that we are not just going with the status quo and going for it all!

    • Crowned

      I would absolutely love to see Mike Hilton starting in the slot. He’s hungry.

    • Jimbo

      Its a great time to be a die hard Steelers fan!! Optimism is high for this year.
      Secondary looks to be improved with Hilton..

    • Steeler Nation

      James Harrison is the only one I can think of! Hopefully Hilton follows his footsteps that would be exactly what we need!!! Go Steelers!!

    • Ken Krampert

      If you keep doing what you always did, you will keep getting what you always got. Shaking up this secondary may be the only way we can find out if it can improve. Worst case scenario is we go back to Gay or try Sensabaugh. And if Mitchell keeps sucking, maybe Wilcox will get a chance……should be interesting.