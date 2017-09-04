Report: Mitchell Open To Selling No. 23 To Haden

Hot Topics

    By Dave Bryan September 4, 2017 at 05:55 pm


    New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden still hasn’t been issued an official jersey number even though he’s been with the team for several days now. While the former Cleveland Browns cornerback wore No. 2 during the team’s Monday practice, NFL rules stipulate he won’t be able to wear that digit during a real game.

    Currently, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell wears No. 23, the number Haden wore while with the Browns, and it sounds like the team’s newest cornerback can purchase it from his new teammate the right price.

    “Mitchell indicated he is open to transferring the number to Haden if he is compensated for it,” the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Monday evening.

    If Mitchell were to sell Haden his No. 23, perhaps he would then pick 34 as his new number as that’s what he wore when he started his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders. Mitchell also fashioned that number during his college career at Ohio. Prior to being released on Saturday, running back Knile Davis wore No. 34 since signing in March. The two previous seasons, running back DeAngelo Williams wore No. 34 for the Steelers. Mitchell also wore No. 21 during his one season with the Carolina Panthers.

    Mitchell, by the way, reportedly confirmed Monday that he did indeed practice earlier in the day but wouldn’t reveal how much, however, and if he would ultimately play in the team’s regular season opener against the Browns. He reportedly missed nearly all of training camp and all four preseason games with a hamstring injury.


    “We’ll see,” he said, per the Tribune-Review.

     

     

    • Josh Gustad

      Rendering my Mitchell jersey useless.

    • barry foster

      #27 is available.

    • Walt Dongo

      pretty sure wilcox is getting 27

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Wish NFL would loosen rules on numbers and let teams decide up to 99. Also bring back 00

    • Mark

      Mitchell has played like number 0 in number 23 and should’ve give to Haden for free. He hasn’t done it any justice.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It will be a classic. I have a 35 Johnny Blood throwback that he only wore in 5 games in 1934. He is much better known having 15.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Haven’t been a fan long have you?

    • Willie Slizzick

      tru stuff

    • Steelers12

      Yeah i am confused by his statement

    • copanut

      Millionaire problems…

    • JT

      Anyone see the Twitter back and forth about Haden’s number?
      *fan asks about new Jersey so he can buy it*
      Haden: I’m working on it bro..Imma let you know
      Cam Heyward: Bro 97 ain’t available lol
      Vince Williams: Nobody wants that UGLY ass number but you

      I love this team.

    • Steel City Slim

      I don’t care if he wears #61 as long as he’s getting interceptions. But I do wish the NFL would let DB’s wear single digit numbers though.

    • Steel City Slim

      Join the club. I still have a Plaxico Burress #88 jersey.

    • Sven_Hunkstrom

      Not that it matters, but I believe Haden wore #5, not #2, at Florida.

    • SteelersDepot

      Crap my bad. Thought Haden wore 2 at UF. He wore 5. edited post.

    • nutty32

      Pull off the name plate and enjoy your Mike Wagner jersey.

    • Zuami Montanez

      Must be a bandwagon 🤷🏼‍♂️

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      23 is a nice number to have!

    • pittsburghjoe

      LeVeon Bell is reportedly trying to broker the deal. He is reportedly trying to get 17 million for the shirt because it does two different things. It wicks a away moisture and is coated with a material that helps keep odor down. Normal game jerseys only serve a single purpose.

    • Dee Evolution

      How about 21? We can finally pretend to have Deon Figures again.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Ehhhh

    • David Henderson

      Best comment ever!!!!

    • Andrew

      Why?…so they can be like college kids? Those numbers drive most people insane with a DT wearing #4 and whatnot.

    • AndyR34

      I’m guessing he is confusing American football with What the rest of the world calls football.

    • AndyR34

    • Douglas Andrews

      Wonder how much he’s selling it for?

    • Jacob

      Haden should tell Mitchell he will be compensated by his increase in jersey sales after changing his number.

    • Orlysteel

      He should give it to him for free, Haden turned down bigger offers to play in Pittsburgh.

    • Orlysteel

      Off the mark with that Mark, you apparently don’t follow the Steelers.

    • Ken Krampert

      Mark, you will find lots of Mitchell nut huggers on here, but I am of a similar opinion that MM is way overrated by most on this site. He garners very little love elsewhere.