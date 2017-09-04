Report: Mitchell Open To Selling No. 23 To Haden

New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden still hasn’t been issued an official jersey number even though he’s been with the team for several days now. While the former Cleveland Browns cornerback wore No. 2 during the team’s Monday practice, NFL rules stipulate he won’t be able to wear that digit during a real game.

Currently, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell wears No. 23, the number Haden wore while with the Browns, and it sounds like the team’s newest cornerback can purchase it from his new teammate the right price.

“Mitchell indicated he is open to transferring the number to Haden if he is compensated for it,” the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Monday evening.

If Mitchell were to sell Haden his No. 23, perhaps he would then pick 34 as his new number as that’s what he wore when he started his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders. Mitchell also fashioned that number during his college career at Ohio. Prior to being released on Saturday, running back Knile Davis wore No. 34 since signing in March. The two previous seasons, running back DeAngelo Williams wore No. 34 for the Steelers. Mitchell also wore No. 21 during his one season with the Carolina Panthers.

Mitchell, by the way, reportedly confirmed Monday that he did indeed practice earlier in the day but wouldn’t reveal how much, however, and if he would ultimately play in the team’s regular season opener against the Browns. He reportedly missed nearly all of training camp and all four preseason games with a hamstring injury.





“We’ll see,” he said, per the Tribune-Review.