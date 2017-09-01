Hot Topics

    Report: Rookie CB Cameron Sutton ‘Is Hurt Fairly Significantly’

    By Dave Bryan September 1, 2017 at 10:07 pm


    We have several hours remaining before we know what the Pittsburgh Steelers initial 53-man roster will look like but with that said, one major media reporter said Friday night on Twitter that the team will keep five cornerbacks and presumably in addition to rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton, who re-aggravated a previous hamstring injury in the preseason finale.

    Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network reports that the Steelers will keep Artie Burns, Joe Haden, William Gay and Mike Hilton on their 53-man roster in addition to one more healthy cornerback. She also indicated that the hamstring injury suffered Thursday night by Sutton against the Carolina Panthers appears to be a significant one.


    “Cam Sutton is hurt fairly significantly,” she tweeted.

    Kinkhabwala does not indicate if Sutton, the Steelers first of two third-round draft picks this year, will be placed on the Reserve/Injured list with hopes that he can be designated to return later in the season. Unless the rules have been altered, Sutton would need to be on the Steelers initial 53-man roster before being placed on Reserve/Injured so he can possibly be designated to return.

    So who will the fifth cornerback be if Kinkhabwala’s report is correct? One can easily speculate it might be Coty Sensabaugh because of his position flexibility in addition to him being able to be a special teams contributor.

    If indeed Sensabaugh winds up being the Steelers choice, Ross Cockrell will likely be released. If, however, the Steelers ultimately place Sutton on the Reserve/Injured list, the team could decide to re-sign Cockrell or rookie draft pick Brian Allen, assuming of course that he is waived and isn’t claimed by another team.

    We’ll see how all of these plays out very soon and perhaps the most notable piece of information from Kinkhabwala Friday night is the fact that Sutton isn’t likely to be back on the field anytime soon.

    • AndrewWoo

      I don’t think Aditi’s sources are good here. No way they only keep 5.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Hope not

    • Shane Mitchell

      Makes no sense whatsoever, we keep 7

      Haden,Burns,Gay,Cockrell,Sensabaugh,Golson,Hilton

      Sutton-IR for return
      Allen-PS

    • steeltown

      IR for Sutton if its of an extreme nature

      I hope they keep Sensabaugh and Allen both

    • WreckIess

      Just got done writing this in the other article, but she did say that it should only keep him out short term. So maybe Cockrell or Sensabaugh are the 5th once Sutton goes on Short term IR.

    • capehouse

      Who’s easier to resign after cutting, Cockrell or Sensabaugh? I think it’s Sensabaugh, cause Cockrell will be a bit butt hurt. So, I think Sensabaugh is the one who initially gets cut.

    • Steelers12

      Im sorry but her reporting has always been questionable….. No way we keep just 5

    • thomas hmmmm

      I have to agree with you here that seems pretty flimsy!
      It is for sure that Artie and Joe make it. Take into account that Joe has been injury prone these last few seasons and the list that Aditi has, has no one as a decent back up to the outside corner position.
      No one wants to see Gay on the outside. Hilton is a great project and a great unknown and it makes no sense to have Gay and Hilton as the only other Cb’s when both are projected as slot CB’s.
      I am not a big Cockrell fan nor am I a hater or speak bad of him. This makes no sense in cutting him when he is the only proven depth on the team for the outside Cb spot.
      Personally I see the team keeping at least 6 Cb’s. With Cockrell and Allen making the squad. These are the only two Cb’s in camp other than Burns and Haden who have the bodies for being outside Cb’s.
      No way will the team but Allen on the PS..
      The team knows that Allen will not survive the PS without being poached. My reasoning being that if a guy like Shabazz got poached last year, a guy who is no where as talented as Allen and didn’t even have as good of a camp as Allen, then Allen is 100% guaranteed to get poached.
      Sutton is going to IR, along with Golson once again. Golson makes sense because if I recall correctly since he has been on IR his rookie contract rolls over an extra year. That might only be for 1st round picks though, I am not exactly sure how that works.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Get back soon cam. Need ya!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      it’s aditi.

    • SteelersDepot

      That’s throwing 425,000 in dead money right down the drain

    • Steeldog22

      I have to think Sutton being hurt increases the chances of keeping Golson in some manner.

    • SteelersDepot

      would be a huge, huge shocker

    • Steelers072684

      Fake News Aditi

    • Shane Mitchell

      Then who is the slot CB prospect on the roster to replace Will Gay next year?

    • Lambert58

      That is not happening. Golson is a footnote in Steelers history. The end.

    • Michael Conrad

      Allen won’t clear waivers

    • Shane Mitchell

      Then why didnt they release him weeks ago?

    • Steeldog22

      It’s the year for shockers! Not sure how they do it or in what capacity (maybe they stick him on IR without putting him on the 53 first). I just think they do something besides cut him knowing that Cockrell is gone and Gay may very well be gone next year. Not sure I see them
      entering next years draft with only Artie, Joe, who still has some questions to answer, Sensa, Hilton, and Allen.

    • Michael Conrad

      Allen won’t clear waivers. He played well last night. I guess they see him more and know better. He will get a chance somewhere. I think Allen played both side in the preseason games.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Here is how you do it.

      QB-3 Roethlisberger,Jones,Dobbs
      RB-3 Bell,Conner,Watson
      FB-1 Nix
      WR-6 AB,Bryant,Rogers,JuJu,Coates,DHB
      TE-3 McDonald,Johnson,James
      OL-8 Pouncey,DeCastro,Foster,Villanueva,Gilbert,Hubbard,Finney,Hawkins

      DL-5 Heyward,Tuitt,Hargrave,Walton,Alualu
      OLB-5 Harrison,Dupree,Watt,Chickillo,Moats
      ILB-4 Shazier,Williams,Dirty Red, LJ Fort
      CB- 7 Haden,Burns,Gay,Cockrell,Sensabaugh,Golson,Hilton
      S-4 Mitchell,Davis,Golden,Dangerfield
      K-Boswell
      P-Berry
      LS-Holba

      Sutton-IR for return
      Allen-PS

    • MintDragon

      Technicality, but heard Dave refer to ‘IR Designated to return’ on the podcast. The new rule is that we can bring 2 players back from IR, and it can be anyone, they don’t require teams to tag a specific player to be designated at the time they are placed on IR. Which is much better for everyone.

      Hope Sutton doesn’t have to take that route tho…

    • Shane Mitchell

      He will clear, there will be better CBs than Allen on the waiver wire, only about 3% ever get claimed. He will make it to the practice squad.

    • TsarPepe

      Hey, the Browns just threw 16mil…

    • MintDragon

      Maybe she was intimating that it’s Sutton + 5?

      More importantly, what were she and 4 other reporters ‘camping out’ outside of the South Side facility for a Le’Veon sighting? WTF is that?! Pics made it look like fricken papparazi

    • Thomas

      She is the worst lol as if the steelers are keeping 5 lol

    • JohnB

      That’s why they’re the Browns.

    • WreckIess

      Nah. It increase Cockrell or Sensabaugh’s chances. Maybe even Allen if they go against the report and want to keep six. At this point, Golson’s done for.

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s not entirely true. That was just the hefty price of a bought 2nd round draft pick…

    • Darth Blount 47

      I find your loyalty and fandom for Senquez Golson to be both totally fascinating and totally creepy. Lol.

    • Lambert58

      There is no reason to release him yet. They still have 90 and I guess they wanted to give him once last chance to get on the field. Too bad for Golson, but 3 strikes and your out.