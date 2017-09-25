Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Statement On Team’s Anthem Decision: ‘I Wish We Approached It Differently’

    By Dave Bryan September 25, 2017 at 02:26 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has now released a short statement on his website in regard to the team’s decision to not participate in the National Anthem ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears and you can read it below:

    I was unable to sleep last night and want to share my thoughts and feelings on our team’s decision to remain in the tunnel for the National Anthem yesterday. The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently. We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting.

    As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the Anthem. I personally don’t believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice.

    I appreciate the unique diversity in my team and throughout the league and completely support the call for social change and the pursuit of true equality. Moving forward, I hope standing for the Anthem shows solidarity as a nation, that we stand united in respect for the people on the front lines protecting our freedom and keeping us safe. God bless those men and women.

    Roethlisberger and fellow Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward are about to meet the media and take more questions related to the team’s decision to not participate in Sunday’s National Anthem.


    • NinjaMountie

      I hope we can move on from this and get back to football soon. We have a divisional game against our hated foe looming. I hope Ben says as much.

    • PghDSF

      Those who were going to protest should have stayed in tunnel/locker room while the others could have joined AV. If I was the owner, that’s what I’d tell the players.

    • The Chin

      Agreed. We are screwed. I’d lay good $ on the ratbirds this week if I was a betting fellow.

    • Big White

      Translation: “Tomlin gave the order to stand down.”

      Tomlin ran his mouth all day leading up and after the game about how his hand was forced. BS, he overreacted and let politics take over expecting everyone to fall in line. He guessed wrong.

    • LucasY59

      a statement that I have seen that I agree with most:

      I believe everyone has the right to kneel during the anthem, but because of that FREEDOM everyone should chose to stand

    • LucasY59

      and even better would be to choose to go stand with their teammate even if they want to protest

    • Big White

      “We like monolithic thought with our free speech!”

      Once Proud Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Wil Masisak

      I’m sorry but your assertion is utter crapola. The players on the team met and decided– as a team– what to do. Tomlin just reported the news.

    • LucasY59

      they are coming back from London, there is usually a travel hangover, and they got their @$$ handed to them so they might be licking their wounds…if the Steelers had won on Sunday I would be much more worried, but since both teams are coming off disappointing losses I think the playing field is at least level, and could be slanted towards Pittsburgh because of the jetlag

    • Alan Tman

      Just so we’re clear. You do like thinking?

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I couldn’t sleep last night because the Steelers lost to the Bears. How about trying not to suck on the road please?

    • John Noh

      LOL

    • SteelCityDefense

      Hypocrisy unmasked

    • The Chin

      Haven’t won there since 2012. And Charlie Batch was under center. Ben hasn’t won there since 2010

    • Scott Wells

      Im completely embarrassed to be a Steelers fan today. I can handle losing to the Patriots every year. I can handle enduring Bubby Brister, Neil Odoniell, Kordell Stewart, Coach Cliche unleashing hell, rape allegations, trying to trip a raven. Not this….complete disrespect to every single man and woman that have ever paid the ultimate sacrifice or served this great country. Its shameful a disgrace. Ultimately im a fan of the team….players come and go. I just don’t know if i can root for this group of players this year.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I think that statement nails it for many. I understand the challenges facing many in our respective countries (I’m Canadian). And I will never know them first hand as a white male. And I would never suggest that protestors are SOBs who should be fired. But I stand for the anthem. Part of that is pride in being Canadian, but it’s also about respect. And that includes when the American anthem is being played. Men and women have been willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice so that I have the freedom to protest in the first place.

      I am grateful for, and respectful of, the men and women who have served. Can we not find a way to continue honouring them while also raising our voices against racism, discrimination, and inequality?

    • nutty32

      What about just ignoring players that kneel instead of ascribing whatever meaning to the act beyond what the kneelers themselves say? I’ve been to thousands of games & no one really cared or made it into this great patriotic moment until this country went insane.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      “I was unable to sleep last night” Come the F on Ben.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Well, there is always that. A lot of people bent out of shape over this are yammering during the anthem, chewing gum, not removing their hat, in the beer line, etc.

      I keep waiting for a major outlet to completely ignore the protests during the anthem and declare “we are focusing on football today folks”. I’d be happy with that.

    • nutty32

      LoL – you think the Ravens are exempt from the same b.s. I heard they kneeled for the anthem but stood for God Bless the Queen. Talk about confused. Guess they don’t teach history in high school anymore.

    • The Chin

      The only history I need to know is that Ben hasn’t won there since 2010. They don’t teach that in high school. But you can google it.

    • Big White

      ” I personally don’t believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest.”

      Exactly right.