Roethlisberger, Steelers Fumble Through Aftermath Of Sunday Pre-Game Optics

    The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves under siege today in the aftermath of both a tough loss on the field and a significant blow off of it in the form of public relations, and no doubt their efforts to repair the damage of the latter will be viewed by many as a misstep.

    The team held a players-only meeting today that was said to have lasted over an hour, following which their two mainstay captains, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Cameron Heyward, entered the conference room to speak to the media.

    As has been the case with so much of what has happened over the course of the past couple of days, I do believe that what transpired today was initiated with good intentions, but I cannot say that those intentions matched the end result of their efforts.

    Head Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to create division in the locker room or in the public eye by allowing players to choose to respond in whatever way they chose. Had he not stepped in, we probably would have seen some Steelers players kneeling or sitting during the anthem yesterday. That is just the facts.

    Instead, he had his players attempt to reach a consensus response that would project and solidify a message of unit, but those optics failed when cameras captured war veteran and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva standing at the edge of the tunnel heading out to the field on his own.


    The rest of the team—or at least much of the rest of the team—was stood back some 10 or more feet deeper in the tunnel, with the intention that they would be out of sight, but there are such things these days as cameras. The resulting optics of Villanueva standing away from his teammates has created arguably a greater backlash than had Tomlin never stepped in in the first place.

    And the players’ comments today have not aided at all. Roethlisberger started out by breaking from the message of unity and stating his personal views that “the anthem is [never] the time to make any type of protest”, something that is obviously not a universally held view in the locker room.

    He proceeded to intimate that Villanueva got “separated” from his teammates in that moment of “chaos”, as a small child wandering off from his parents in a crowd, calling it a “coincidence” that the lineman ended up away from his teammates.

    Even if that were true, it will do little to salve the wound for those who were offended by the optics of the incident.

    Tomlin’s intention, and the team’s, was to show unity with one another, but that doesn’t appear to have been the messaged that has been received by a significant portion of not just the fanbase, but the broader population exposed to the story.

    In fairness to their efforts, they had a short turnaround between Sunday and the events that triggered the recent wave of ire, and so perhaps it is not a great surprise that there was much fumbling over how to handle it.

    Roethlisberger said that the team will be out on the field for the remainder of the season, but it is yet to be determined what will happen while they are out there. They have a week to think about it. Let’s hope they at least manage to ‘project unity’ this time.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RMSteeler

      Team leaders should have had a vote on whether they wanted Al to be exempt. Would anyone have dared to say no? Al doing what he did was not a protest. It was part of an oath he gave long before he became a pro player.

    • pittsburghjoe

      There is and will never be unity on this issue. The field is now nothing more than a tarnished political circus.

    • NCSteel

      Oh my gosh, I’m on pins and needles wondering what they’ll do next.
      These people are given mich to much attention for their policsl views.
      It’s like actors. I’ll worry about mine and my families response to social change. I WILL NOT BE SWAYED ONE WAY OR ANOTHER BY A FOOTBALL PLAYERS DECISION TO STAND/SIT/KNEEL/ HIDE OR BOUNCE AROUND ON THEIR HEAD DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.
      How about win a game you’re supposed to win ?

    • Paddy

      The flag & the national anthem have nothing to do with what these people perceive as something that has been done to them

    • John Noh

      Damn it, Ben! First rule of finding yourself in a hole, QUIT DIGGING!!!

    • pittsburghjoe

      It’s not about football anymore.

    • NCSteel

      I mean God Bless it already.
      How about losing sleep over stinking up Chicago allafternoon ?

    • LucasY59

      There were some coaches on the sideline as well, the camera didnt stay on there long so the only one I thought I could identify was Munchak, but there were 3 or 4 others with him

    • John Noh

      Did Ben say that Tyler (Matakevich) is the special teams captain? Did he break this news or did I miss something. I didn’t think the team had an ST captain this season.

    • SouthernSteel

      I love the Steelers!! Sometimes we have a crappy game, but still love them!! Never held any to a higher standard…. Just young men with lots of money…. I believe they will respond in a positive manner but yesterday was just a mess…. AV if wasn’t already in the doghouse with his play is definitely now with coaches and teammates… God bless America and the Steelers neither are perfect but I wouldnt live anywhere else or route for any other team… Except whoever is playing the pats n ratbirds..

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      THIS is super simple, when they play the anthem, do what Villanueva does.
      This is not complicated.

      Now if you wanna turn the anthem into a clownshow, be prepared for the bitter harvest that is sure to follow.

    • Bobby Lewis

      So it’s strictly perception that innocent black people have been victims of police brutality for decades? Or that the president condones these actions? OK.

    • JT

      I didn’t really care yesterday. In fact, I appreciated what Tomlin had to say after the game. But what a freaking disaster this has become. Someone wake me up when this is all over.

    • JT

      Ben’s first rule is you throw a 50 yard bomb to MB and pray he catches it.

    • LucasY59

      I saw that he was out there for the coin toss so it seems he is taking that role regardless of if he was named captain or not

    • The Chin

      Amen

    • SmellyHobo

      No one thought to ask the Bronze Star awarded Army Ranger what he wants to do?

    • Paddy

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Sooo…..what happened to this site staying away from politics? I thought these articles were 1 in a 1000. There have been at least 5 in the last 48 hours.

    • Paul Rainey

      Or they call pass interference.

    • Bobby Lewis

    • Matthew Marczi

      Things change when there is news. Do you honestly expect the site not to cover a special press conference from Ben Roethlisberger and Cameron Heyward? And, again, I was asked to write something. And, again, you can just not click on these articles. It’s in your control.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He was in the team meeting and he spoke in front of the team. He was entirely involved in everything.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I really don’t think the players and coaches have any negative feelings toward Villanueva whatsoever. Complete and total non-issue there.

    • Big White

    • Matthew Marczi

      The Steelers have a rotating special teams captain on a weekly basis this season, dictated by their performance from the previous week.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah I think most of the coaches were out there. Saxon, Haley, at least, from memory, and others.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Bingo. Somebody take the man’s shovel away.

    • Matthew Marczi

      “I personally believe a long bomb is never the time to drop the football”.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Let’s not do this again, folks.

    • Big White

    • Matthew Marczi

      Let’s please not do this again, folks. I think everybody’s said their piece in one another or another over the past two days.

    • Matthew Marczi

      You’re right, there will never be unity. I think Tomlin erred in the first place in trying to force them into a consensus, but either way, it backfired.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Nobody protested, including Al. And I don’t think anybody has a problem with what he did.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That’s fine. The fallout continues.

    • Matthew Marczi

      How in the hell did you get that from this article? I mean are you serious? This is just a stupid comment.

    • LucasY59

      but it should be…

    • Steel Your Face

      I wonder how many folks at home get off their proverbial couches and stand for the Anthem…?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Tomlin thought he could make it be about football, but in doing so, he screwed it all up.

    • Big White

    • pcantidote

      “Roethlisberger said that the team will be out on the field for the remainder of the season, but it is yet to be determined what will happen while they are out there.”

      Jesus Christ. If you want to stand, stand. If you want to kneel, kneel. What the hell is so complicated here? They way they are acting reminds me of big corporate rah rah team nonsense. Enough already.

    • pcantidote

    • Paul Rainey

      Talk about fumbling Goodell said “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL our great game and all of our players, and the failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.” Which players was he talking about Aaron Hernadez? Ray Lewis? Ray Rice? The player driving drunk that killed a man going home from work? The mumerous players he suspends every year for drug use? The others that beat on their wives and girlfriends. I’m confused which players he was talking about. What a farce and a horrible leader. Leaders lead they don’t try to find ways to avoid conflict. I predicted prior to the season the Steelers would not make the playoffs and am now more convinced.

    • SteelersDepot

    • Steve Johnson

      No one should ever use their job as a platform to protest. And for thevrecord, if I did that, I would be fired. Second, protest, nothing wrong with that, when you stop and look at some of the things taking place, I understand why people are protesting. But, protesting and not standing for the National Anthem doesn’t help the cause.

    • John Noh

      Ah got it. Makes sense. So I’m guessing (wild one, I know) Xavier Grimble will NOT get the nod this week. Maybe Vance McDonald though.

    • Steve Johnson

      You know, this thing is much bigger than Tomlin.

    • RMSteeler

      Yeah, I said what Al did wasn’t a protest. Didn’t specifically mention the others because no one got a chance to. The team chose the best option from none that were good. By not taking the field, there were no optics for a protest. If a player wants to, they can still do it on their own time. If they had chosen to all go out and stand arm in arm, Al wouldn’t have done that. He probably would have stood at one end of the line with one arm at his side and one over his heart, with a team mates hand on his shoulder. That would have shown optics with solidarity. Unless someone(s) decided to kneel. That’s why it was best in this case to stay in.

    • The Chin

      How bad does Mike Tomlin dread tomorrow’s presser? Lol

    • RMSteeler

      He could pull out his Tomlinism’s playbook so know on knew what he was saying, lol. I’d expect a verbal tapd ance, but I could be wrong. EDIT: no one, tap dance.

    • Big White

    • LucasY59

      I just hope he keeps calling all this distraction BS (the reason behind the protest isnt BS, but the distraction definitely is)

    • RMSteeler

      I hate to say it, but I’d rather have Heyward answer questions as a team leader.

    • RMSteeler

      Agree

    • RMSteeler

    • RevDrEBuzz

    • pcantidote

      Has to be up there with the time he stepped out on the field in Baltimore.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      “And I don’t think anybody has a problem with what he did.”

      Seems Tomlin has a bit of an issue with it.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I bet he’s not going to sit next to him in the lunch room now.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Grimble might have to carry McDonald’s shoulder pads this week.

    • Matthew Marczi

    • Matthew Marczi

      It’s got to be worse than after the Jacoby Jones and Facebook Live ones. He tried to make it about football only and he dun goofed.

    • JNick

      Actually, no. Players protested, but they did so out of sight of the cameras. If no one wanted to kneel or show some “sign of solidarity” it would have been a non issue.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I bet he was talking about players other than them.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Personally, I think this was Tomlin’s mistake as well. He’s worried about optics over anything else here, because the team is going to support one another regardless of whether or not some kneel or whatever. He just wanted it to ‘look’ united and it backfired.

    • cencalsteeler

      Wow! Chaos between AV and the tunnel? Just not buying what Ben is selling. Talk about back tracking. That statement does him no favors, imo. Today, I feel like I’m hung over, but I’m not. What a mess!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Milliken Steeler

    • JNick

      The site can cover what it wants. If you don’t want to cover the press conference, you can simply not do it. You can write an article about the site not covering the political aspects and talk about the game. But by writing articles and then discouraging comments on what you write, it’s equivalent to the Steelers debacle yesterday. Either do it and invite the backlash, or simply stay away.

    • SteelersDepot

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Look at stadium personnel in the pic with AV.

    • Matthew Marczi

      This is a Steelers news and analysis website. Things that are newsworthy are going to be talked about. If we didn’t do that we wouldn’t be doing our jobs. The function of this site is to be a one-stop shop for all Steelers-related information.

      The only comments that we discourage are hostile and abusive ones.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Do you need unity on this issue to have unity as a ball team? IMHO, I don’t think so. I would prefer the players to have a more proactive statement/response regarding this issue. Their pulpit is huge and their voice is loud be positive

    • Matthew Marczi

      Actually, literally no. Al just confirmed once again that nobody protested. Yes, some players wanted to protest. But the decision to be off the field entirely was a decision to remove themselves from the protest equation entirely.

    • Steelerfan56

      Stand, sit, kneel, roll around on the ground for Pete’s sake….just beat Baltimore please. I respect every players right to express themselves in a way that is non violent and can be viewed by a diverse audience (including children) but let’s get back to football please. I can watch CSPAN if I want to follow politics.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Al just confirmed during his press conference that everybody in the locker room is united over the issue and that they respect each other’s desire to either stand or do something else. He said that he was one of the first to support the things that Kaepernick was protesting, but not the form of protest, and that the locker room collectively understood that there were issues but that they were not in their control. It’s not an issue among them whether or not some think kneeling for the anthem is a legitimate method of protest.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah that wasn’t good. But Al’s press conference I thought was very good.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Agree!!!

    • NinjaMountie

    • Joeybaggadonuts

    • Joeybaggadonuts

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      What did Hayward say? He seems to an insightful person.