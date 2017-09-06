Hot Topics

    Rough Year For Steelers Free Agency Departures Is Bad News For Compensatory Formula

    By Matthew Marczi September 6, 2017


    This has not exactly been the greatest of offseasons for former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a few of whom are currently looking for work now after failing to catch on to the 53-man roster of the teams they signed with this spring or summer.

    And I think that it hurt their draft haul next year. While the compensatory pick formula is still some form of alchemy to me, the Cardinals releasing fifth-year outside linebacker Jarvis Jones with an injury settlement may well have had the effect of canceling out the projected fifth-round pick that they were probably planning on netting for the loss of Lawrence Timmons.

    They already lost other opportunities to accrue compensatory picks with the departures of Markus Wheaton and Jones by offsetting their losses with the gains of Tyson Alualu and Coty Sensabaugh, who I believe signed contracts large enough to quality to factor into the formula.

    The failure of Jones to make the Cardinals’ roster no longer offsets any of their gains, but I can’t help but wonder if this thought was in the Steelers’ minds on the day after the final roster cuts, even though they don’t seem to be a team that particularly spends much time worrying about compensatory draft picks, barring obvious situations like losing a Mike Wallace.

    When the team traded for safety J.J. Wilcox, they brought in another free agent who factors into their compensatory pick formula. Had Jones not already been released, his acquisition probably would have canceled out Timmons departure anyway.


    But perhaps they already gave the loss of that compensatory pick consideration when they made the Wilcox trade, understanding that it would not hurt their gains anyway because what they had to lose would have already been lost.

    It would not surprise me at all if the Steelers did not factor this into their decision to make the trade, of course, because that just doesn’t seem to be how they run things, even if other teams do operate in that manner.

    Yet they do think about the formula at times. I believe it was earlier this year that General Manager Kevin Colbert talked about the compensatory picks and how they had two different people working on figuring out their likely gains, and that they pulled up two different answers, neither of which matched the third-round compensatory pick they ended up getting.

    On the surface, however, it seems rather unlikely at the moment that the Steelers are going to see any pleasant surprises come draft time next year when the compensatory picks are announced. At the moment, I don’t believe that they will be seeing any compensatory picks in 2018.

    • Charles Mullins

      I have the answer. If you do good in free agency you don’t get a pick. If you do bad in free agency you get a pick. Seems pretty fair.

    • falconsaftey43

      Question, why would the Wilcox trade count towards the formula? I thought there was a deadline around the time of the draft that after which FAs no longer counted towards the comp pick formula. Are trades different?

    • Boots

      I am in no way proclaiming to understand determining compensatory picks at all, but i thought I read last year that free agent loses that ended being waived injured didn’t completely eliminate them from factoring in. Again, I’m not certain about that and not even sure it is accurate, but it could possibly mean Jarvis still has some factorization in the equation.

    • alevin16

      This whole process is a mess. All I know is that every year no matter what the Patriots and Ravens each get 47 comp picks.

    • Boots

      Because his contract with TB was signed during the alotted time period to count against the formula

    • israelp

      Wilcox is a trade. What does that have to do with free agancy losses and gains?

      And how does Jarvis Jones cancel Timmons?

    • Lee Foo Young

      BRING BACK JARVIS!!!!

      (Shouted no Steeler fan)

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Yeah, me too.

      I found the article a little confusing…

    • Igmond

      I am confused. Wilcox was not a free agent, the Steelers traded for him. Why would he count against their comp picks? Also I thought the cut off was mid-May or early-June for FA’s to factor into the formula.

    • nutty32

      1st round pick on Jarvis Jones; that one will forever be a head scratcher.

    • Gee Stryker

      Wilcox and McDonald do not count against Free Agency losses for comp picks as they are trades. Joe Hayden was a Free Agent, and his pickup will make sure we don’t have a comp this year. The comp formula has to do with contract value of players lost over players gained. The FAs also need to have make rosters, if they don’t they are a zero. If you have a loss, you get a comp pick. We should have a gain this year, but we also have key contributors that we don’t have to draft.

    • steelburg

      I didn’t expect much back in the form of comp picks but I was thinking that we would at least get a guaranteed 5th for Timmons and if he plays well enough we would get a pick from Wheaton also. But just like everyone else I’m lost and confused about how Wilcox factors into the comp pick equation at all considering he was a player we traded for.

    • steelburg

      As I understand it players who are cut also don’t factor in if I’m not mistaken. My thought is that Wilcox, Haden, and McDonald don’t factor into the comp pick process at all.

    • dennisdoubleday

      I don’t think Wilcox should count against the Steelers, either. He should count against TB. The Steelers had to give up a pick to get him, so TB has already been compensated. Dallas gets their compensation at TB’s expense.

    • WB Tarleton

      I think Matt is trying to say that when they traded for Wilcox they expected a compensatory pick to make up for the pick we gave Tampa Bay. Now, we will not have that compensatory pick to replace it.

      It is confusing though.

    • WB Tarleton

      But we did not sign him as a free agent, Tampa did. When we trade for a former free agent we get stuck with his compensatory cost? That could be the case but does not make logical sense to me. He was a TB signing, not a Pittsburgh signing.

    • Daniel Santo

      Once you trade for someone you take over their free agency contract. It basically like we signed him in free agency

    • Daniel Santo

      We took over Wilcox’s free agency contract

    • Daniel Santo

      In order to qualify for the comp equation, a player must have been a true Unrestricted Free Agent whose contract had expired or was voided after the previous season (i.e., he cannot have been released by his old team); he must sign during the UFA signing period (which ended July 27 last year); if he signs after June 1[*], he must have been tendered a June 1 qualifying offer by his old team; his compensatory value or contract value must be above a specific minimum amount; and he cannot have been permanently released by his new team before a certain point in the season (which seems to be after Week 10) or, possibly, before getting a certain amount of playing time, unless he was claimed off waivers by another team.
      Jarvis Jones^^^

      If Jarvis would have stayed in AZ until week 10 then we would have gotten a pick, but he was released

    • steelburg

      That kind of makes sense. So if Wlicox plays a ton for us and he plays well the Cowboys get the comp pick. Although it makes sense the logic is flawed IMO because we are saying him signing with the Bucs never happened.