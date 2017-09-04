Hot Topics

    Sammie Coates Has Better Chance For Redemption In Cleveland Than In Pittsburgh

    By Matthew Marczi September 4, 2017 at 11:00 am


    I think most probably know by now that I had Sammie Coates making my final 53-man roster. Even though Justin Hunter ended up doing a bit more than him with a strong preseason finale for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I figured the fifth-year wide receiver’s inability to contribute on special teams that far down the roster would be his ultimate undoing.

    The Steelers obviously felt, however, that they had two rosterable commodities on their hands, which is why they were able to move Coates and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick. It’s hard to say if his trade value helped shape the decision to keep one over the other, but either way, it’s ultimately unfortunate how things have played out for him since his hand injury.

    This would probably make for a fitting topic for the Alternative Facts series next year, but it should go without saying that his career trajectory took a sharp turn after he broke two fingers in his (left?) hand in the fifth game of lost season.

    Up until then, Coates was making a serious impact for the Steelers’ offense at a time when they desperately needed it. Martavis Bryant was suspended, and for half of those first five games, their starting slot receiver, Eli Rogers, was injured. It was up to him to step up, and he did.

    Considering that we have already seen what he is capable of doing, it is hard to imagine that he is suddenly no longer capable. Sure, teams will adjust to him as a deep threat after he caught six passes of over 40 yards within a five-game span, but he is still capable of delivering that, and other skills, which he will now be demonstrating for the Cleveland Browns, and against the Steelers, twice a year.


    One wonders what could have been without that hand injury. He was on pace to have a 100-yard season and was on an upward trajectory, coming off his two best games when he suffered the hand injury. He admitted afterwards that he also went into the tank mentally because of the injury and the setback as a whole.

    Had he capped off the big season that he looked like he was in store for, things could have certainly played out differently this offseason, but even then, he had not one but two operations, first on his groin and then on his knee, that limited him even into training camp.

    There are certainly fair criticisms to be made about his game, but one in particular that I really did not care to see was a number of people accusing him of not having the heart to play. Those on the outside would not even have any way of knowing that, and it’s simply unfair and unwarranted without valid evidence.

    We will see just how much heart he has in Cleveland, teaming up with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who can deliver a deep ball. There, he may already be third on the depth chart, but in Pittsburgh, he likely would have been riding the bench anyway.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • The Tony

      Good luck against everyone except Pittsburgh

    • Boots

      Playing with Dobbs in camp will give him some readiness for Kizer at least!

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Fingers heal. Having nothing between the ears is a far more serious problem.

    • nutty32

      He’s certainly a “change of scenery” rebound candidate. Sometimes being traded for a pair of used shoulder pads can be a wake up call. What clinched my view of him beyond his unproductive play (not only when targeted, but off ball) was that AB live stream of the locker room. He clearly was more interested in goofing off than what the coach was saying in the team talk going on in the other room. Vince Williams was also goofing off. Stupidity from AB and Vince I can stomach, but a rookie on the hot seat acting a fool tells me something. Only slightly worse than Justin Gilbert missing DB meetings as a rookie with Cleveland that got him shipped out of town. Respect the game and respect the Coaches. Will not miss.

    • VaDave

      I’m not so sure about fingers healing 100% of the time. The fractures will heal, provided two things. One, the fractures do not involve the actual joints. Secondly, the degree of soft tissue damage that my have, and likely did occur. I had two finger fractures with 3 bursa ruptures. It took over a year to regain normal pain free function. One thing about the media coverage of Coates situation, I don’t recall anything in print stating that Coates was catching balls with any sort of proficiency required of a NFL wide receiver.

    • Mr jack

      I like Sammie and he will turn out to be a good player,and the best thing that happen to him was being traded to the browns.He will get playing time there.

    • VaDave

      A good time Charley you think?…

    • Rocksolid20

      Can’t you just see him eating up our DB’s .

    • nutty32

      He couldn’t catch in college, either so it was no shocker.

    • nutty32

      is that slang for alcoholic? that’s too far..

    • I’m not worried. As soon as he tries to catch a pass, his hands are going to break off.

    • nutty32

      perhaps, but I can image JJ Wilcox rocking him out just as easily.

    • VaDave

      I wouldn’t know about that, but I had a booking agent once described my band as such, even though we wern’t….much…well, some more than others… OK, guilty as charged your honor..have a good one nutty…

    • RickM

      Agree. He’ll be a lot higher up on the Cleveland depth chart with almost certainly more opportunity to play. I imagine the rookie QB will penalize his overall stats, but it’ll be interesting to see. I had hoped to see Ben and Coates together to see if the start of last year was just an illusion, but no such luck.

      I agree with your comments about the misguided criticism of his effort. Personally I think the team doctors made a major mistake not laying him up for 4-6 weeks after the hand/finger injury, and Coates and the team paid the price. Coates could have easily said my hand is not healthy enough but he gutted it out, even on ST’s. I hope the guy proves his many critics wrong, except against us. One thing about a section of our fanbase, when they turn on a guy they jump with both feet.

    • Jacob

      Somewhere in Cleveland I think Sammie is begging Kizer and Jackson to let him “go long” against Haden. I think he’ll get his wish.

    • Jaybird

      I don’t question his heart. I question his hands, his eyes, his hand eye coordination, his depth perception, his confidence…..etc.
      I’m totally fine with the WR core we have assembled. I’m not wasting my time following ex Steeler careers to see if we made the right move or not. You can drive yourself nuts doing that. Sincerely- good luck Coates.

    • calisteelerfan

      Hadens groin is good. Now all of the brownie homers that have been yelling “washed up” need to realize something: This was about Moneyball and the Contract. If you notice, Haden played as the 1st team all preseason. He isn’t injured as he has been the past 2 seasons. You try running with receivers with a busted groin. So just keep a lid on it and watch him succeed. You obviously know nothing.

    • ryan72384

      Confidence changes everything. When you are confident you feel unstoppable and it completely alters your mindset and approach. I sincerely believe he lost all confidence in himself after the hand injury. He looked tentative and unsure of himself everytime he ran a route or had a pass thrown his way. Regaining that confidence is easier said than done. After back and shoulder injuries I’ve never been the same in the gym even after being 100 percent healed. Just always questioning yourself and wondering if you can do it or should you push yourself. The mental damage one can sustain can completely break someone. If he ever does regain his early season form from last year Sammie is going to make some plays this year in Cleveland because he’s going to see the field alot. I would have kept him over Hunter without a doubt. I think he’s faster and stronger, better depth and a better special teams gunner if DHB were to get hurt.