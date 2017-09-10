Schefter: Steelers Fear Stephon Tuitt Suffered Torn Bicep, Will Miss Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn bicep early in today’s game, ending his season, per this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter filed a short time ago.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt signed $61M deal Saturday. Today team fears he tore his biceps. Monday is MRI. If torn, his season would be over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2017

As Schefter tweeted, and Mike Tomlin noted in his post-game press conference, Tuitt will undergo an MRI tomorrow to confirm.





The injury happened on the first drive of the game. Two looks at it, a full look at the play and slow-mo close-up of Tuitt clutching his arm.

Tuitt injury. You can see him grab his left bicep as soon as the injury happens. Will be good just to avoid surgery. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ars6Shk8tJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 11, 2017

Tuitt was seen after the game congratulating his teammates but was not moving his left, injured arm at all.

If the news is confirmed, Tuitt will be placed on IR and miss the whole season. Cam Heyward suffered a torn pectoral halfway through 2016, missing the rest of the year.

If there is any silver lining, the team went out and signed Tyson Alualu in the offseason, whose proved to be an excellent depth player and more than adequate replacement. Tuitt briefly showed dominance against the Browns, nearly recording a sack and causing that TFL, the play where he got hurt.

Tuitt signed a six year extension Saturday afternoon.