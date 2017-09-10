Hot Topics

    Schefter: Steelers Fear Stephon Tuitt Suffered Torn Bicep, Will Miss Season

    By Alex Kozora September 10, 2017 at 08:30 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn bicep early in today’s game, ending his season, per this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter filed a short time ago.

    As Schefter tweeted, and Mike Tomlin noted in his post-game press conference, Tuitt will undergo an MRI tomorrow to confirm.


    The injury happened on the first drive of the game. Two looks at it, a full look at the play and slow-mo close-up of Tuitt clutching his arm.

    Tuitt was seen after the game congratulating his teammates but was not moving his left, injured arm at all.

    If the news is confirmed, Tuitt will be placed on IR and miss the whole season. Cam Heyward suffered a torn pectoral halfway through 2016, missing the rest of the year.

    If there is any silver lining, the team went out and signed Tyson Alualu in the offseason, whose proved to be an excellent depth player and more than adequate replacement. Tuitt briefly showed dominance against the Browns, nearly recording a sack and causing that TFL, the play where he got hurt.

    Tuitt signed a six year extension Saturday afternoon.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JohnnyFootball

      Unfreaking real. He probably made himself about 30m by singing that contract when he did, no one was going to give him 60m coming off a major injury like that.

    • gdeuce

      Suggs has played through a torn biceps twice before

    • JT

      I guess is this why we need two $50 mill plus DEs. Because we can only have one each season 🙁

    • Shawn S.

      All the contenders seem to be losing a marquee player. This is ours. Let’s hope it ends here.

      Praying for you, Stephon.

    • Reader783

      Praying it’s a partial tear so he can limit this to a short stint on IR or even a few weeks inactive.

    • 太阳三联

      God, please don’t be true.

    • T R

      Damn Tuitt had to play with out Cam in 2016. Now Cam has to play with out Tuitt.. Damm damn damn

    • dany

      Alualu might just become the best free agent signing since DeAngelo. He won’t be close to Tuitt’s level, but should at least provide some consistency on that side

    • SteelersDepot

      Is this a serious comment?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Hoping for the best

    • Dr. Watts

      I know Alualu will probably get the start, but could they slide Chickillo or Dupree to DE and have the other play OLB? Seems like Chick is finally putting it together and should get plenty of playing time this year.

    • Dorian James

      Bad luck.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Johnny Maxey to be signed?

    • Not having Tuiit would completely suck, but Alualu would play the end in base and Hargrave would play the end in nickle. Not terrible, but it does make us a bit thin at the position.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😐😔

    • Nathanael Dory

      Im crying right now😭😭

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very sad.

    • Jordan James

      WE have Watt. That’s all we need.