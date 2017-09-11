Hot Topics

    Seven-Sack Showing Has Steelers’ Pass Rush Off To Promising Start

    By Matthew Marczi September 11, 2017 at 11:35 am


    Last year, it took the Pittsburgh Steelers something like five games into the season in order to reach a season-to-date sack total of seven. But that is the number of sacks that they left back to Pittsburgh with yesterday after bringing down Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer repeatedly.

    To be fair, a lot of the credit does go to Kizer himself, who really did a great job of helping to enable those sacks by holding onto the football for too long on multiple occasions, and even running into one or two of them, though it should also be noted that he probably managed to escape one or two of them thanks to his mobility.

    While Cleveland went three-and-out on its first drive, they put up slightly more of a fight on their second series, managing to convert a third and long. But a sack from Anthony Chickillo on first down and another by Cameron Heyward on third down sealed the deal and landed the Browns into a fourth and 20.

    Those were the only two sacks until the final play of the first half, when former Brown Joe Haden came in on a cornerback blitz to finish off the half and send both teams into the locker room, with the Steelers lined up to receive the ball at the top of the third quarter.

    But then the sacks started mounting, and it began with T.J. Watt, the rookie first-round pick, notching the first sack of his career on second and eight with the Browns right on the Steelers’ own nine-yard line. With pressure coming from the left side of the defense, the outside linebacker was able to spin back inside as Kizer was flushed in his direction and brought the rookie down.


    It was Watt again early on the next drive to record his second sack in a span of four plays, this time coming on a second and 15. This one was part coverage and part poor decision by the quarterback to hold on to the ball, admittedly, but he displayed excellent hustle and good closing speed to eventually finish this play.

    Later on the drive, Chickillo managed to notch his second as well, another of the clean-up variety, after which Watt was flagged for a late hit. But he made up for it by recording an interception on the next play, so there is that.

    The final sack of the night came for one of the hardest-working players on the field that day, nose tackle Javon Hargrave, who bullied free agent acquisition J.C. Tretter with a straight bull rush up the gut, managing to finish off the play for a loss of nine. This was not his only pressure of the game, either.

    Now, while it was quite nice to see the Steelers notch seven sacks in a game, it did come against a rookie quarterback for the Browns. It is not going to come so easily in the future against more stable lines and more experienced quarterbacks. But it was good to see four sacks come from the outside linebacker position.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • For all of you who may have missed it, it seems like Tuitt may have avoided serious injury. Mark Kobaly reported after the game, Tuitt was seen leaving the locker room without his arm in a sling and carrying his duffel bag with his injured arm.

      Hopefully we get more good news on his bicep.

    • ThatGuy

      Wow.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      A lot of gimme sacks but the rush was still better than it has been. Should only improve as Watt and Dupree settle in. One thing I liked was that a lot of the sacks they were only rushing 4. I think we may finally have a pair of formidable olbs again.

    • LucasY59

      this is definitely the biggest positive from yesterdays game

      IF they are able to keep pressuring the QB the D is going to be much better than it was last yr

    • ModusTollens

      The Hargrave sack was my favorite. Bull rush right up the gut. Haven’t seen that since the Big Snack days…

    • nutty32

      Big nuts means big sacks. Let’s go D!

    • srdan

      I keep saying he is the second best pass rusher on the team only to JH.

    • srdan

      I think the fan-base as a whole reacted based on Haywards injury last year. I know I’m guilty.

      But let’s wait on the official word.

    • lone pistol

      what if chick gets the start again next week and performs well again. How would justify taking him off of the field. I hope we run into this very good issue of OLBs soon once dupree is healthy.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea that was a thing of beauty. We legitimately have 3 lineman that have to be double teamed now.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Even if chick goes off again next week, I still think Bud still deserves to be the starter. Although Chick does seem to be the better pure pass rusher, he doesn’t offer much else. I think we all saw when Bud came back last year he took the defense to another level. Maybe Chick jumps JH?

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      ‘More stable lines’….. I think the Browns actually have a pretty good O line.
      Just good effort by our D to keep the pressure up!!

    • JNick

      Or you can rotate players and create more issues for the offense to plan for.

    • Dorian James

      Same here

    • Dorian James

      I like it

    • Bob Loblaw

      Gimmie sacks are a sign of a secondary doing its job, so there’s that.

    • Big White

      Let’s not forget the Browns added two strong veterans to a line that already had Joe Thomas. I know the rookie qb probably took a few of those sacks and should have dumped the football, but hey maybe the coverage was that tight.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Are they gimme or coverage sacks?