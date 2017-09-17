Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Vikings

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 03:59 pm


    Another win. Another weird.

    – My favorite stat of the weird from today. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and JuJu Smith-Schuster have all scored touchdowns on their first touch. Bryant, JuJu on receptions, Brown on a kick return. It took Eli Rogers a whole seven touches for his first. And Jesse James scored on his second career touch. For Le’Veon Bell, just four.

    – In college and the pros, Le’Veon Bell has carried the ball 27+ times in 13 games. Today was the first where he’s been held under 100 yards.

    Bell is usually an asset in the passing game. Not today. 4 catches for 4 yards. He is the first player in franchise history to have four or fewer yards on 4+ receptions.

    – Bryant has a 50+ yard catch, a TD, or both on 18 of his 81 career regular season receptions. That’s over 22%.


    He went 651 days without a regular season touchdown.

    Chris Boswell has passed Shaun Suisham to move into third place for most 4/4 (or better) games in Steelers’ history. Today was his fourth. The record is Gary Anderson’s nine. Jeff Reed did it six times, one for each bathroom paper towel dispenser he’s destroyed.

    – Smith-Schuster’s 20 yard kick return was the second longest of his football career (college+NFL). 27 is the magic number.

    – Through two weeks, Pittsburgh is 8-26 (30.8%) on third down.

    Last time they started a season off that poorly? 2013 at 28% (7/25).

    – The 23 penalties the Steelers have racked up is the most in the first two games in franchise history. Previous record was 21 set in 1990.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      sloppy sloppy sloppy

    • Chris92021

      Tomlin is now 6-0 at home in week 2.

    • T R

      how many touches it take Ben to score?

    • Alex Kozora

      And we’re counting passing TDs?

    • T R

      well im sure Ben took a very long time to score by running LOL then again Ben was pretty mobile back then huh.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol – Ben threw a TD on his 8th attempt

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Love this series Alex, please keep doing what you do. Amazing that he kept stats on jeff reed’s destruction of towel dispensers. It has to be an all-time Steelers record and probably is close to the top NFL-wide

    • Steve

      30% on third down is not very good, need to bring that number up.

    • AndyR34

      Duh…do ya think?

    • Steeler808

      Also from stats I see up on ESPN. Bell not only had 4 receptions for 4 yards but was also targeted 4 times with a long of 4 yards…that’s a bunch of 4s lol

    • DoctorNoah

      We are coasting over crap teams. Look at our numbers – it’s going to catch up with us.

    • DoctorNoah

      Does that mean that he’s worth $4M per season?