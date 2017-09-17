Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Vikings

Another win. Another weird.

– My favorite stat of the weird from today. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and JuJu Smith-Schuster have all scored touchdowns on their first touch. Bryant, JuJu on receptions, Brown on a kick return. It took Eli Rogers a whole seven touches for his first. And Jesse James scored on his second career touch. For Le’Veon Bell, just four.

– In college and the pros, Le’Veon Bell has carried the ball 27+ times in 13 games. Today was the first where he’s been held under 100 yards.

Bell is usually an asset in the passing game. Not today. 4 catches for 4 yards. He is the first player in franchise history to have four or fewer yards on 4+ receptions.

– Bryant has a 50+ yard catch, a TD, or both on 18 of his 81 career regular season receptions. That’s over 22%.





He went 651 days without a regular season touchdown.

– Chris Boswell has passed Shaun Suisham to move into third place for most 4/4 (or better) games in Steelers’ history. Today was his fourth. The record is Gary Anderson’s nine. Jeff Reed did it six times, one for each bathroom paper towel dispenser he’s destroyed.

– Smith-Schuster’s 20 yard kick return was the second longest of his football career (college+NFL). 27 is the magic number.

– Through two weeks, Pittsburgh is 8-26 (30.8%) on third down.

Last time they started a season off that poorly? 2013 at 28% (7/25).

– The 23 penalties the Steelers have racked up is the most in the first two games in franchise history. Previous record was 21 set in 1990.