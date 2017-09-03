Steelers 2017 Practice Squad Tracker (Updating)

With the waiver period over, the Pittsburgh Steelers and rest of the NFL are free to assemble their 10 man practice squad. We’ll update this list throughout as the names come in.

Practice Squad (6 Left)

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint

DL Lavon Hooks

LB Matt Galambos

S Jacob Hagen

Lavon Hooks has signed, per Jacob Klinger.

DE Lavon Hooks has signed with the Steelers' practice squad, his agent, David Glynn, tells @PennLive.

Matt Galambos has signed, too. The UDFA linebacker had a strong camp and appeared to beat out Keith Kelsey.

Safety Jacob Hagen has been signed to the practice squad, per multiple reports and confirmation by his agent. Seven spots left.

Fitzgerald Toussaint, still eligible for the practice squad due to an exemption rule, will be signed, per Jacob Klinger.