    Steelers 2017 Practice Squad Tracker (Updating)

    By Alex Kozora September 3, 2017 at 12:21 pm


    With the waiver period over, the Pittsburgh Steelers and rest of the NFL are free to assemble their 10 man practice squad. We’ll update this list throughout as the names come in.

    Practice Squad (6 Left)

    RB Fitzgerald Toussaint
    DL Lavon Hooks
    LB Matt Galambos
    S Jacob Hagen

    Lavon Hooks has signed, per Jacob Klinger.

    Matt Galambos has signed, too. The UDFA linebacker had a strong camp and appeared to beat out Keith Kelsey.

    Safety Jacob Hagen has been signed to the practice squad, per multiple reports and confirmation by his agent. Seven spots left.

    Fitzgerald Toussaint, still eligible for the practice squad due to an exemption rule, will be signed, per Jacob Klinger.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steelers12

      I read Ayers said he won’t accept spot on practice squad if offered by Steelers

    • gdeuce

      so he would rather make no money?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Does he have some bigger plans?

    • Steelers12

      I have no clue, that’s just what i read

    • Bastiat

      If that’s true he’s letting his ego scramble his brain. I think he has a bright future in Pittsburgh, if not sometime this season then definitely next. He was hurt almost all of training camp, not being able to compete comes with consequences.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Wish he was healthy during camp just to see what kind of push he might’ve made for the PR job

    • Douglas Andrews

      Especially being hurt in the past two training camps

    • Steelers12

      I was hoping they would sign him as one

    • Alex Kozora

      We’ll see. Easy to say that before you’re cut.

    • RickM

      He probably would rather go to a team that isn’t stacked with good receivers. He would be spinning his wheels is he joined our PS, as opposed to joining the PS of a team with lesser receivers. I really like the guy but I don’t blame him a bit if that is his feeling. He needs to play to get his career going and he’d have a tough time getting into our line-up.

    • Steelers12

      He went unclaimed as well correct?

    • Steelers12

      Yeah but i think he has a spot on Steelers as a returner

    • RickM

      I think Eli will fill that role with AB being used selectively. Ayers returned a few good ones in Game 4 but they were against back-ups. Their college punt return averages were very similar. I just see Ayers stuck getting playing time barring several injuries. If he does end up back here I’d be thrilled. I just understand the way that he may be thinking. If he joins a PS of a team with far lesser receivers, he has a better chance of jump starting his receiving career.

    • Steelers12

      Yeah i see that as well. Chicago ought to be a primed destination for him

    • H.K. northern cali

      Start. Wonder who gets the first call up???

    • Rick McClelland

      I hear big talk from a lot of these players every year, but I don’t see any of them putting the time and effort in like AB to kick themselves to the top of the heap. Perhaps they are and we the fans just aren’t hearing about it.

    • Steelers12

      i suppose but i can see why he would go to another team, or WR core is stacked

    • Boots

      He has spent a good bit of time working with AB

    • Sam Clonch

      If another team wanted him, they would have claimed him. No one did.

    • capehouse

      NFL careers are fleeting, especially for fringe players like Ayers. You don’t burn bridges like that if he indeed said that like Jacob Klinger reported. Dri Archer made similar comments when he was cut by the Steelers and they wanted him on the PS.

    • Nolrog

      Of course he would, but if he gets an offer from the Steeler and no one else (even though unlikely) he turns it down?

    • Boots

      I realize he’s not a PS candidate, but Gerald Hodges was cut from the Bills

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Oh wow, surprising

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I read Jake McGee has been signed to the PS as well

    • RickM

      For sure, if his agent can’t hook him up with another team then yes coming back may be his only option if he wants an NFL paycheque.

    • Jim Foles

      he will play this year..

    • Boots

      I wouldn’t mind bringing him into the fold. I may be in the minority but after this preseason I’m not comfortable with Matakevich being one play away from starting!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Agreed. I’m not even comfortable with Vince Williams starting. Both of their pass coverage skills are a liability.

    • capehouse

      My guesses for the PS this morning were Fitz, McGee, Hamilton, Tucker, Friend, Hooks, Huguenin, Galambos, Dixon, and Hagen. Not sure about Dixon, but he played well on specialteams and seemed ahead of the other CBs on the depth chart. Took Friend over Cooper because he plays Center. I believe Fitz is still eligible, and Hamilton/Tucker are too good not to carry even though there’s 6 WRs on the roster already.

    • John Pennington

      Was hoping for Jake McGee nothing so far.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      He’s signed. Site is behind.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      So far…..Hooks, Galambos, Hagen, Toussaint, McGee, and Tucker have been signed i believe.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m glad Tucker stayed! He probably makes the 53 next year.

    • Alex Kozora

      Haven’t seen anything official on Tucker.

    • Rotten Sircus

      Toussaint can go ..( IMO ) I was never a fan of his !

    • Rotten Sircus

      Ayers can go as well. He’ll be selling insurance before the end of this season !!!

    • Matt Manzo

      I’d kinda like to see some fresh faces!

    • melblount

      Only seeing it on SteelersWire so far.