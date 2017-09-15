Steelers 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: Tuitt, Wilcox Questionable; Dupree Practices Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report for Week 2 was released Friday afternoon and it includes a little bit of good news ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

#Steelers Status Report:

QUESTIONABLE: J.J. Wilcox, Vance McDonald, Stephon Tuitt

OUT: Jerald Hawkins — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 15, 2017

For starters, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) ends the week listed as questionable. Tuitt reportedly said after practice that he did cardio earlier in the day but no team work, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press. Tuitt also indicated that it’ll be up to Tomlin if he ultimately plays on Sunday against the Vikings. Tuitt suffered his left bicep injury during the second play of the Steelers Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.





Tight end Vance McDonald (back) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) also end the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after being limited on Friday. McDonald, who was added to the injury report on Thursday after being unable to practice earlier that day due to a back injury, is listed as being unable to practice on Friday.

Wilcox, who reportedly still remains in concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon, was injured late in the Steelers win over the Browns after suffering a head-to-head hit with Cleveland wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Not listed on the Steelers Friday injury report are safety Sean Davis (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder). According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dupree said Friday afternoon that he did everything in practice earlier in the day and remains optimistic he’ll play Sunday against the Vikings. He sat out the Week 1 game with his injury.

As for Davis, he had been added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice with an ankle issue. The fact that he’s omitted from the Friday report is a great sign for him as is the fact that like Dupree, he’s listed Friday as practicing fully.

As expected tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after failing to practice all week. Hawkins also was ruled out for the team’s Week 1 game with the same injury.

Stephon Tuitt discusses his injury and status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/EpPx5Kiy5X — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2017