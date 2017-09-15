Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: Tuitt, Wilcox Questionable; Dupree Practices Fully

    By Dave Bryan September 15, 2017 at 12:52 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report for Week 2 was released Friday afternoon and it includes a little bit of good news ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    For starters, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) ends the week listed as questionable. Tuitt reportedly said after practice that he did cardio earlier in the day but no team work, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press. Tuitt also indicated that it’ll be up to Tomlin if he ultimately plays on Sunday against the Vikings. Tuitt suffered his left bicep injury during the second play of the Steelers Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.


    Tight end Vance McDonald (back) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) also end the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after being limited on Friday. McDonald, who was added to the injury report on Thursday after being unable to practice earlier that day due to a back injury, is listed as being unable to practice on Friday.

    Wilcox, who reportedly still remains in concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon, was injured late in the Steelers win over the Browns after suffering a head-to-head hit with Cleveland wide receiver Corey Coleman.

    Not listed on the Steelers Friday injury report are safety Sean Davis (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder). According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dupree said Friday afternoon that he did everything in practice earlier in the day and remains optimistic he’ll play Sunday against the Vikings. He sat out the Week 1 game with his injury.

    As for Davis, he had been added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice with an ankle issue. The fact that he’s omitted from the Friday report is a great sign for him as is the fact that like Dupree, he’s listed Friday as practicing fully.

    As expected tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after failing to practice all week. Hawkins also was ruled out for the team’s Week 1 game with the same injury.

    • The Tony

      I would be pleasantly surprised if Tuitt plays

    • Froggy

      I would be surprised to see him out there too, but unpleasantly so, as I’d be concerned that he’d been rushed back before being adequately healed.

    • Romel Roze

      I am with you on this. It is week 2 and the Steelers have good enough replacements to hold the fort. Give him more time to heal 100%

    • Nolrog

      >>> Tuitt reportedly said after practice that he did cardio earlier in the day but no team work,

      That means he didn’t practice, and if you don’t practice on Friday, you don’t play.

    • Not necessarily true for vets. But in Tuitt’s special case, he probably won’t play.

    • RickM

      Yes, until we see him in full practice he’s as good as out. But we know that. It’s a long season.

      Good news on Dupree and Davis. Now we have to see how Bud’s shoulder reacts to the full practice and a likely game. Hopefully his start-stop pattern with the shoulder is over.

    • No injury designation for 28 and 48 means they’ll play. If practice reports still used the “probable” classification, we would have seen it on these two guys.

    • will

      Chick earned another start. IMO

    • Froggy

      Apparently doing cardio is good enough to count as limited practice. To quote the NFL policy, “A player who participated in individual drills, but does not participate in the team portion of practice should be listed as ‘Limited Participation’ for that day.”

    • RickM

      I don’t know how they’ll handle that. My guess is it’ll be Bud because they don’t normally demote starters because of injury. Interesting question though.

    • RickM

      It really doesn’t matter. It’s clear if he’s limited to cardio that they are wisely not putting stress on his arm. They are not going to ask him to play with the arm untested.

    • Froggy

      Let’s hope not. I look forward to seeing his name on the inactive list Sunday morning.

    • RickM

      Almost certain you will. The Steelers would be kicking themselves all year if they turned the good luck on Tuitt into bad by rushing him back and having him re-injure it.