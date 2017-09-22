Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Gilbert, Watt Ruled Out; Tuitt Questionable

    By Dave Bryan September 22, 2017 at 02:06 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday and it shows two players listed as out for their Sunday road game against the Chicago Bears.

    After not practicing again on Friday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, illness) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were both ruled out for the game against the Bears on the injury report.

    With Gilbert out, reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is expected to start in his place at at right tackle against the Bears. Additionally, reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler is also expected to dress on Sunday after being inactive for the team’s first two games of the season.

    With Watt out, fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo might start in his place on the right side. Additionally, veteran outside linebacker James Harrison would likely back up Chickillo on Sunday. Harrison has played just four defensive snaps so far this season.

    Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) both end the week listed as questionable. Hawkins was limited on Friday while Tuitt practiced fully. It sounds like Tuitt might be a game-time decision as he wouldn’t commit to playing when asked on Friday.


    Tight end Jesse James (ankle) was limited on Friday but not given an end-of-the-week designation. In short, the team expects him to play Sunday.

    Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder),  wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness), center Maurkice Pouncey (illness), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) all practiced fully on Friday and weren’t given injury destinations on Friday. That means all five are expected to be fine for Sunday.

    • newguy68

      I would sit Tuitt just to be on the safe side.

    • Caesar

      What’s with all the illness? Get some Clorox wipes and had sanitizer in that locker room!

    • Chris92021

      My guesses for the inactive list:

      Watt (hope he will be ready for Baltimore)
      Gilbert (ditto)
      Dobbs
      Hawkins
      Hunter
      Allen
      Sensabaugh or McCullers

      Here is hoping Chickillo plays so well that James Harrison gets hardly any snaps again.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I agree, the Steelers shouldn’t need to risk playing Tuitt injured to beat the Bears. Chikhillo, Harrison, and Alualu should be plenty.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Get well, Gilbert! We got the Ratbirds next week! And we are gonna need all hands on deck.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Hubbard has always worried me. Hope Jesse is ready to be held in to block.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can empathize… I’ve been sick with Avian-Swine-Zika- don’t want to get out of bed, illness, for over a week now! It’s BS. I LOATHE being sick and feel so bad for those who get and have chronic illnesses. I’m sick usually 2-3 times a year, max, and I get shut down like a virus-laden computer every time. This particular strain I found has been a lingerer. I truly hope the locker room has nothing close to the sort of what has attached itself to me. I’ve washed my hands so many times the last few days, as I’ve had to go out, that I’m down to the nubs. I’ve about had it and contemplated just guzzling the Purell.

    • Thomas

      I’m glad they aren’t pushing Watt, don’t want him pulling a Leveon Bell and aggravating it like the NE game and needing surgery after. I don’t want Tuitt out there either, opponent has starting guard hurt so it’s a trade off that favors the Steelers.

      My Fantasy team wishes they would do the same with Odell and let him heal properly before pushing him back on the field when he clearly can’t play.

    • Jason

      the team will be fine, Chickillo and Harrision will be adequate off the edge. Chris Hubbard is actually really good replacement for Gilbert, he was the 3rd highest rated backup OT in the league last year by PFF, he played both sides last week and was fine. Tuitt or not, Alualu has been above average in the middle of the line.

      this all works out fine for this game and being 100% for the Ravens game

    • Ni mo

      Wow no you didn’t say that you wouldn’t want the all time pitt sack leader not play over chikilo who is no way as good as Harrison

    • Ni mo

      Hope they start Harrison over Chickillo

    • Chris92021

      Love Deebo but I would rather see him be fresh and ready to go in December when we are going to need him when Watt inevitably will hit the rookie wall. Let the young pups get their reps in September.

    • Ni mo

      He needs to play some Sunday to get his feet wet not sold in chikilo he scares no one and gets blocked one on one

    • Ni mo

      Ok lol

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If Tuitt is out, it’s likely the last time if he practiced fully today. I just hope Watt doesn’t need more than one week out. The team needs him in Baltimore.

    • NW86

      According to the link in the article, James wasn’t limited on Friday. Gilbert and Watt out, Hawkins limited, everyone else practiced fully.

    • nutty32

      Men showing together can’t be helping matters.

    • NW86

      Tuitt practiced fully, barring a setback he should, and will play. You can’t “assume” a win just because the Bears are a “lesser” opponent. The Steelers should have proven that to you over the past few years.

    • Thomas

      I don’t, stick to the plan, put him in when the other team is warn down.