Steelers 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Gilbert, Watt Ruled Out; Tuitt Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday and it shows two players listed as out for their Sunday road game against the Chicago Bears.

After not practicing again on Friday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, illness) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were both ruled out for the game against the Bears on the injury report.

With Gilbert out, reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is expected to start in his place at at right tackle against the Bears. Additionally, reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler is also expected to dress on Sunday after being inactive for the team’s first two games of the season.

With Watt out, fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo might start in his place on the right side. Additionally, veteran outside linebacker James Harrison would likely back up Chickillo on Sunday. Harrison has played just four defensive snaps so far this season.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) both end the week listed as questionable. Hawkins was limited on Friday while Tuitt practiced fully. It sounds like Tuitt might be a game-time decision as he wouldn’t commit to playing when asked on Friday.





Tight end Jesse James (ankle) was limited on Friday but not given an end-of-the-week designation. In short, the team expects him to play Sunday.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness), center Maurkice Pouncey (illness), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) all practiced fully on Friday and weren’t given injury destinations on Friday. That means all five are expected to be fine for Sunday.