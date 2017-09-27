Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: Watt, Gilbert, Tuitt All Practice Fully Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan September 27, 2017 at 02:57 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big divisional road game this coming Sunday as they’ll be battling the Baltimore Ravens for the lead of the AFC North. Judging by the team’s first injury report of Week 4 that was released on Wednesday, it looks like a few key players might ultimately be back on the field Sunday for that contest. Additionally, a few starters failed to practice on Wednesday.

    First, running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), safety Sean Davis (ankle), wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness), guard Ramon Foster (thumb) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) all failed to practice on Wednesday. Of those players, Foster, Davis and Mitchell are the ones to watch closely the rest of the week as all three suffered their injuries in the team’s Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears.

    Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers were outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and tight end Jesse James (shoulder). Both players played Sunday and while James did leave the game against the Bears, he was able to return. Dupree will likely start practicing fully again on either Thursday and Friday. He missed the team’s Week 1 game with a shoulder injury, however.

    Practicing fully on Wednesday were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and that’s great news for the Steelers. All three players sat out Sunday’s game against the Bears and Tuitt hasn’t played since Week 1. Barring setbacks, there’s probably a good chance all three players play Sunday against the Ravens.

    Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is no longer on the Steelers injury report.


    • Phil Brenneman II

      Give me Tuitt back please. It will be especially nice to have his demeanor up front vs the Ravens. No disrespect to Alualu but I love me some Tuitt up front.

    • StillersInThe6

      With both teams getting embarrassed last week, and our team rounding into good health, this has the makings of quite a doozy Sunday afternoon. I like our chances of releasing all this pent up frustration this week.

      I’m sure in actuality I’ll be cursing the TV along with Tomlin, Haley, et al when we end up dropping another turd instead.. :/

    • JT

      First good news all damn week!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      All good things. Need a healthy D-line to get after Flacco, and definitely need a healthy O-line to keep Ben upright. It’s going to be a dog fight like always.

    • Michael James

      I don’t know, I’m disappointed in Ben and Bell not practicing. If I were them and I knew how that offense performed last Sunday, I wouldn’t skip a single practice this week. Just not really leader-like in my opinion.

    • Dorian James

      Imagine of full game of Hargrave Tuitt, and Hayward

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think it will be a lot better than the results we got when we imagined what it would be like to have all of the B’s on the field at the same time on offense lol.

    • Danny Porter

      I am in total agreement. Ben and Bell should be out there after the way they looked last week.

    • Danny Porter

      Can someone tell me the reason Ben is not practicing?
      The offense is clearly out of sinc.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Might still be tired from all of that sleep he lost after Sunday

    • nutty32

      He’s old, his rotator is old. I’m sure he’s at the meetings and walk throughs with the new game plan for the week. Just not too much value in making him throw 50 – 100 balls early in the week all season.

    • Steelerfan56

      I’ll second that. I’ll bet Brady would sneak onto the field if Bilichek gave him a day off.

    • Steelerfan56

      He doesn’t have to do it all season. Just until he gets it right!

    • Michael Conrad

      So how can you be ready if the QB and top running back don’t practice. I’m hoping but don’t expect a win.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Lets remember Ben hurt his hand? Resting it may be a good thing. As for Bell, I assume that his day off is need for recuperation of some kind. Every game he has been stuffed. Taken lots of hits. Most likely they need the rest.

    • nutty32

      He throws the rest of the week. Besides sending a message, not sure much else is accomplished by making him throw today. I understand while he’s not Peyton Manning, he’s gotten better at doing extra work with his WR after practice on throwing days.

    • JimK-51

      I don’t!!

    • JimK-51

      I agree!!!

    • Dorian James

      Ouch lol

    • SoCal Steeler

      For the most part all of the guys not practicing are the ones who haven’t been playing well and could use the extra practice. Especially Ben, LeVeon and Martavis. I love them all and try to get them on my fantasy team but none of them have played up to their capabilities as of yet. IMHO of course.

    • LucasY59

      this is a big game this week so I expect the guys like Watt, Tuitt and Gilbert to be playing this sunday (hopefully the time they have missed was enough for them to heal)

    • nutty32

      Pouncey setting the record straight. Seems like they’re focused on football this week and nothing more. Love this team.