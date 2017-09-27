Steelers 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: Watt, Gilbert, Tuitt All Practice Fully Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big divisional road game this coming Sunday as they’ll be battling the Baltimore Ravens for the lead of the AFC North. Judging by the team’s first injury report of Week 4 that was released on Wednesday, it looks like a few key players might ultimately be back on the field Sunday for that contest. Additionally, a few starters failed to practice on Wednesday.

First, running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), safety Sean Davis (ankle), wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness), guard Ramon Foster (thumb) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) all failed to practice on Wednesday. Of those players, Foster, Davis and Mitchell are the ones to watch closely the rest of the week as all three suffered their injuries in the team’s Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears.

Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers were outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and tight end Jesse James (shoulder). Both players played Sunday and while James did leave the game against the Bears, he was able to return. Dupree will likely start practicing fully again on either Thursday and Friday. He missed the team’s Week 1 game with a shoulder injury, however.

Practicing fully on Wednesday were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and that’s great news for the Steelers. All three players sat out Sunday’s game against the Bears and Tuitt hasn’t played since Week 1. Barring setbacks, there’s probably a good chance all three players play Sunday against the Ravens.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is no longer on the Steelers injury report.



