Steelers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized their initial 53 man roster for the 2017 season and you can see it below.

Obviously, there are quite a few decisions to analyze and as always, a few more moves might be forthcoming before the team plays their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver – After trading Sammie Coates to the Browns earlier in the day, it became clear that Justin Hunter would make the 53-man roster. Darrius Heyward-Bey also made the initial roster.

Running back – Terrell Watson made the 53 thanks to a solid preseason showing. We knew there was a good chance of that happening Friday night when it was reported that both Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint were going to be released. Le’Veon Bell has still not signed his franchise tender and thus is the 54th player. I did not include him below for that reason.

Tight end – Surprisingly, David Johnson was cut after signing a two-year contract earlier in the offseason.





Offensive line – Matt Feiler sticks as the ninth offensive lineman and that’s great to see. He had a solid preseason showing.

Defensive line – The Steelers decided to keep Daniel McCullers as their sixth defensive lineman for now and that’s a bit surprising.

Cornerback – After trading Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants, the Steelers kept Coty Sensabaugh and rookie draft pick Brian Allen. It will be interesting to see if rookie draft pick Cameron Sutton goes in Reserve/Injured in a few days. Senquez Golson, as expected, was cut.

Linebacker – Steven Johnson was cut and that means four inside linebackers were kept along with five outside linebackers.

Long snapper – Kameron Canaday beat out sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba for the job.

# PLAYER POS 29 Allen, Brian CB 94 Alualu, Tyson DE 4 Berry, Jordan P 9 Boswell, Chris K 84 Brown, Antonio WR 10 Bryant, Martavis WR 25 Burns, Artie CB 46 Canaday, Kameron LS 56 Chickillo, Anthony LB 30 Conner, James RB 37 Dangerfield, Jordan S 28 Davis, Sean S 66 DeCastro, David G 5 Dobbs, Joshua QB 48 Dupree, Bud LB 71 Feiler, Matt OT 67 Finney, B.J. C/G 54 Fort, L.J. LB 73 Foster, Ramon G 22 Gay, William CB 77 Gilbert, Marcus OT 21 Golden, Robert S 85 Grimble, Xavier TE Haden, Joe CB 79 Hargrave, Javon DT 92 Harrison, James LB 65 Hawkins, Jerald OT 88 Heyward-Bey, Darrius WR 97 Heyward, Cameron DE 40 Hilton, Mike CB 74 Hubbard, Chris C/G 11 Hunter, Justin WR 81 James, Jesse TE 3 Jones, Landry QB 44 Matakevich, Tyler LB 93 McCullers, Daniel DT 89 McDonald, Vance TE 23 Mitchell, Mike S 55 Moats, Arthur LB 45 Nix, Roosevelt FB 53 Pouncey, Maurkice C 7 Roethlisberger, Ben QB 17 Rogers, Eli WR 24 Sensabaugh, Coty CB 50 Shazier, Ryan LB 19 Smith-Schuster, JuJu WR 20 Sutton, Cameron CB 91 Tuitt, Stephon DE 78 Villanueva, Alejandro OT 96 Walton, L.T. DE 39 Watson, Terrell RB 90 Watt, T.J. LB 98 Williams, Vince LB