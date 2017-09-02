Hot Topics

    Steelers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2017

    By Dave Bryan September 2, 2017 at 03:40 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized their initial 53 man roster for the 2017 season and you can see it below.

    Obviously, there are quite a few decisions to analyze and as always, a few more moves might be forthcoming before the team plays their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

    Wide receiver – After trading Sammie Coates to the Browns earlier in the day, it became clear that Justin Hunter would make the 53-man roster. Darrius Heyward-Bey also made the initial roster.

    Running backTerrell Watson made the 53 thanks to a solid preseason showing. We knew there was a good chance of that happening Friday night when it was reported that both Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint were going to be released. Le’Veon Bell has still not signed his franchise tender and thus is the 54th player. I did not include him below for that reason.

    Tight end – Surprisingly, David Johnson was cut after signing a two-year contract earlier in the offseason.


    Offensive lineMatt Feiler sticks as the ninth offensive lineman and that’s great to see. He had a solid preseason showing.

    Defensive line – The Steelers decided to keep Daniel McCullers as their sixth defensive lineman for now and that’s a bit surprising.

    Cornerback – After trading Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants, the Steelers kept Coty Sensabaugh and rookie draft pick Brian Allen. It will be interesting to see if rookie draft pick Cameron Sutton goes in Reserve/Injured in a few days. Senquez Golson, as expected, was cut.

    LinebackerSteven Johnson was cut and that means four inside linebackers were kept along with five outside linebackers.

    Long snapper – Kameron Canaday beat out sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba for the job.

    #PLAYERPOS
    29Allen, BrianCB
    94Alualu, TysonDE
    4Berry, JordanP
    9Boswell, ChrisK
    84Brown, AntonioWR
    10Bryant, MartavisWR
    25Burns, ArtieCB
    46Canaday, KameronLS
    56Chickillo, AnthonyLB
    30Conner, JamesRB
    37Dangerfield, JordanS
    28Davis, SeanS
    66DeCastro, DavidG
    5Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    48Dupree, BudLB
    71Feiler, MattOT
    67Finney, B.J.C/G
    54Fort, L.J.LB
    73Foster, RamonG
    22Gay, WilliamCB
    77Gilbert, MarcusOT
    21Golden, RobertS
    85Grimble, XavierTE
    Haden, JoeCB
    79Hargrave, JavonDT
    92Harrison, JamesLB
    65Hawkins, JeraldOT
    88Heyward-Bey, DarriusWR
    97Heyward, CameronDE
    40Hilton, MikeCB
    74Hubbard, ChrisC/G
    11Hunter, JustinWR
    81James, JesseTE
    3Jones, LandryQB
    44Matakevich, TylerLB
    93McCullers, DanielDT
    89McDonald, VanceTE
    23Mitchell, MikeS
    55Moats, ArthurLB
    45Nix, RooseveltFB
    53Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    7Roethlisberger, BenQB
    17Rogers, EliWR
    24Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    50Shazier, RyanLB
    19Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    20Sutton, CameronCB
    91Tuitt, StephonDE
    78Villanueva, AlejandroOT
    96Walton, L.T.DE
    39Watson, TerrellRB
    90Watt, T.J.LB
    98Williams, VinceLB

