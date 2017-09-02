Steelers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized their initial 53 man roster for the 2017 season and you can see it below.
Obviously, there are quite a few decisions to analyze and as always, a few more moves might be forthcoming before the team plays their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Wide receiver – After trading Sammie Coates to the Browns earlier in the day, it became clear that Justin Hunter would make the 53-man roster. Darrius Heyward-Bey also made the initial roster.
Running back – Terrell Watson made the 53 thanks to a solid preseason showing. We knew there was a good chance of that happening Friday night when it was reported that both Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint were going to be released. Le’Veon Bell has still not signed his franchise tender and thus is the 54th player. I did not include him below for that reason.
Tight end – Surprisingly, David Johnson was cut after signing a two-year contract earlier in the offseason.
Offensive line – Matt Feiler sticks as the ninth offensive lineman and that’s great to see. He had a solid preseason showing.
Defensive line – The Steelers decided to keep Daniel McCullers as their sixth defensive lineman for now and that’s a bit surprising.
Cornerback – After trading Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants, the Steelers kept Coty Sensabaugh and rookie draft pick Brian Allen. It will be interesting to see if rookie draft pick Cameron Sutton goes in Reserve/Injured in a few days. Senquez Golson, as expected, was cut.
Linebacker – Steven Johnson was cut and that means four inside linebackers were kept along with five outside linebackers.
Long snapper – Kameron Canaday beat out sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba for the job.
|#
|PLAYER
|POS
|29
|Allen, Brian
|CB
|94
|Alualu, Tyson
|DE
|4
|Berry, Jordan
|P
|9
|Boswell, Chris
|K
|84
|Brown, Antonio
|WR
|10
|Bryant, Martavis
|WR
|25
|Burns, Artie
|CB
|46
|Canaday, Kameron
|LS
|56
|Chickillo, Anthony
|LB
|30
|Conner, James
|RB
|37
|Dangerfield, Jordan
|S
|28
|Davis, Sean
|S
|66
|DeCastro, David
|G
|5
|Dobbs, Joshua
|QB
|48
|Dupree, Bud
|LB
|71
|Feiler, Matt
|OT
|67
|Finney, B.J.
|C/G
|54
|Fort, L.J.
|LB
|73
|Foster, Ramon
|G
|22
|Gay, William
|CB
|77
|Gilbert, Marcus
|OT
|21
|Golden, Robert
|S
|85
|Grimble, Xavier
|TE
|Haden, Joe
|CB
|79
|Hargrave, Javon
|DT
|92
|Harrison, James
|LB
|65
|Hawkins, Jerald
|OT
|88
|Heyward-Bey, Darrius
|WR
|97
|Heyward, Cameron
|DE
|40
|Hilton, Mike
|CB
|74
|Hubbard, Chris
|C/G
|11
|Hunter, Justin
|WR
|81
|James, Jesse
|TE
|3
|Jones, Landry
|QB
|44
|Matakevich, Tyler
|LB
|93
|McCullers, Daniel
|DT
|89
|McDonald, Vance
|TE
|23
|Mitchell, Mike
|S
|55
|Moats, Arthur
|LB
|45
|Nix, Roosevelt
|FB
|53
|Pouncey, Maurkice
|C
|7
|Roethlisberger, Ben
|QB
|17
|Rogers, Eli
|WR
|24
|Sensabaugh, Coty
|CB
|50
|Shazier, Ryan
|LB
|19
|Smith-Schuster, JuJu
|WR
|20
|Sutton, Cameron
|CB
|91
|Tuitt, Stephon
|DE
|78
|Villanueva, Alejandro
|OT
|96
|Walton, L.T.
|DE
|39
|Watson, Terrell
|RB
|90
|Watt, T.J.
|LB
|98
|Williams, Vince
|LB