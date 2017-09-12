Hot Topics

    Steelers Can’t Afford Bud Dupree To Be An Afterthought

    By Matthew Marczi September 12, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Seemingly somewhat becoming an afterthought rather quickly is the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on Sunday was without the services of third-year starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who has been dealing with a super-secret shoulder injury through most of August and September, going back to the early stages of training camp.

    This was supposed to be the former first-round pick’s big breakout year, but it is currently being postponed because of this injury, and it is not clear as of the time of this writing when his year will actually begin.

    We should presumably learn more from Head Coach Mike Tomlin in just a bit later today during his weekly pre-game press conference, during which he is expected to update the injury situation of many players, including, notably, Stephon Tuitt, and no doubt J.J. Wilcox as well. Neither defender finished Sunday’s game, the former with an arm injury, the latter with a head injury.

    Part of the reason that Dupree’s absence was put on the backburner was the fact that the Steelers had another first-round outside linebacker debuting on the day, that being T.J. Watt, who started the game and played the majority of the team’s snaps on the right side. He managed to record two sacks and an interception to go along with six tackles, one of which came on special teams.

    But he wasn’t the only outside linebacker making plays, as Anthony Chickillo, who was taken in the same draft as Dupree, started in the latter’s stead and managed to record two sacks of his own, his first two-sack game of his professional career. In addition to recording six tackles of his own, he also recovered a fumble on a blocked punt for a touchdown.


    With a pair of young outside linebackers managing to have such an impact of the game—12 tackles, four sacks, and one interception combined—it is understandable how the absence of such a theoretically important player as Dupree might be able to be briefly overlooked.

    But that is not going to be an everyday occurrence. There is absolutely going to be a point in the season in which the Steelers are going to need his impact on the field, and they are going to need him to be healthy. Which is probably why they have been cautious with him so far.

    I cannot recall from whom I read this (somebody please inform me if you know), but one of the beat writers Tweeted on Monday morning that Dupree was told when he showed up on Sunday that he was not going to play, meaning that the Steelers did not even test him or put him through a walkthrough. The decision was made beforehand as a precaution.

    The question now becomes where Dupree stands for next week. We should know more shortly from Tomlin. Hopefully he delivers good news. Otherwise the Steelers will have to continue to depend upon Chickillo to step up. Not that he can’t; it’s just not ideal. You want your starters starting.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      We’re going to hear that he needs shoulder surgery and will be out 6 weeks – my guess anyway.

      And while injuries are supposedly just happenstance, it sure seems like a plague for Steelers LBs – Jarvis, Shazier and Dupree couldn’t/can’t stay healthy.

      I’m just excited to have ONE healthy 1st round pick OLB in the game!

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Memeba that article where Dupree said he was gonna have a breakout season? Memba?

    • Doug McFee

      Another article about Hot Tub Dupree! He’s had more soft tissue injuries than anyone since Lamarr Woodley. And ole Lamarr had a pedigree – played well for a few years before he started falling apart. This guy, Hot tub Dupree, has done nothing! I have no clue what he can do.

    • RickM

      I think you’re likely right, but I have no idea how long they’ll wait on this thing. It was a shoulder with Wheaton last year as well. He tried to play 3 games, but it flared up every time. Either he, or the team, waited until December to have surgery and of course the season was already lost for him. If Dupree has a similar injury and it does not respond to treatment, they need to get it fixed. The sooner the better.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nice that Chick looks good considering another LB injury.

    • The Tony

      oh yea I memba

    • The Tony

      People are starting to turn on Dupree really quickly

    • treeher

      If it’s an injury that just needs rest to heal, I’m ok with holding him out for now. It’s a long season. My fear is that it is more than that.

    • Keith Evans

      WATT’s to miss? We don’t know, and Chick has stepped up.

    • RickM

      Agree. Hopefully he can continue the good play as one game is a small sample as we both know. As for Dupree, I haven’t written off his getting healthy without surgery. But we’ve seen this pattern before several times where the medical staff, understandably, hopes injuries can heal on their own. I hope that happens. But this seems to be getting like his sports hernia last year; the weeks are slipping by as they wait. If this continues for another week or two, they’ll need to address how they’re handling the situation.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s just crazy to me how the Steelers can draft 1st round LBs and literally take the first four years without fully being able to tell if they can play the position or not. Here’s Dupree now in year three and if he misses significant time yet again the year will end without them knowing who he is – 3 yrs in.

    • WreckIess

      I don’t think he will be. He’s been showing well, but it’s about staying on the field enough games in a row to build something. Once he gets back on the field with consistent snaps, he’ll start to show a great pass rush.

      Also, the tweet that you were talking about was from Adamski from the trib.

    • Tobi Ge

      I cant remember: Did he get some snaps in the preseason?

    • Jeff Dudash

      Isn’t it possible he’s fine, and they said “Meh, it’s Cleveland … rest and get 100%”?

    • Michael James

      Dupree really has to get back soon. Chickillo had a great game on Sunday, it’s getting harder to justify just “granting” Dupree a starter spot.
      On another note, just watched a detailed breakdown of Watt’s game on Twitter and Watt actually dominated (!) Joe freaking Thomas on many occasions.

    • srdan

      No worries, people around here have short memories

    • RickM

      True, but I can’t blame the team. There are no crystal balls for injuries and it’s not like he had a track record of injuries in college. It’s just really bad luck for Bud and the team.

    • srdan

      Yes he played in week 3

    • george

      “Bud Dupree is dealing with some bumps and bruises associated with playing football and we will be evaluating him on a day by day basis, yada, yada yada…” (till he goes on IR for a super-secret labrum tear that nobody knew about).

    • srdan

      I’d like to see that too.l It certainly felt that way. I don’t think Watt will be effective in the first half of games this year, but I think he wears people down with his motor. In teh second half of games I think he should get most of his stats. This bodes wel for james as well.

    • The Tony

      That’s what I am hoping for, but who knows

    • WreckIess

      That’s pretty much what I was thinking.

    • VaDave

      That is a fairly optomistic point of view and how that comment is going to play here in the land of jaded cynicism is not going to be positive LOL! Seriously, for what they are paying these guys, if they are good to go, they are playing at this point in the season. JMO

    • VaDave

      Thomas had his hands full (of Watts Jersey, unflagged of course) all game. Watts a keeper for sure.

    • VaDave

      RE: 1st half vs 2nd half production: At the NFL level, it takes a few drives to get a handle on what the tackle is doing as well as what the game plans call for. It also takes a while to set up moves. I was really happy with Watt’s opening game. What I’m interested in seeing is if a team starts running his way, how well he sets the edge. He’s definitely a keeper as a pass rusher for sure.

    • Rocksolid20

      LMAO , the forever Optimist .
      He would have at least played a little , no NFL
      team is a push over , as we found out with the Brownies .

    • NCSteel

      “Theoretically Important” ?
      Although I got a chuckle out of that line the fact remains that he IS important.
      We have a Minnesota team coming up that was able to rack up over 300 yards receiving albeit against New Orleans.
      We need to be able to disrupt Bradford’s timing and get him out of rythym early. Dupree needs to be a part of that.
      I’m assuming since the article implies he showed up and was told he wasn’t playing he expected to play so surgery should not be on the table.
      Surgery…geez.

    • NCSteel

      The article implies that Dupree’s injury is not all that serious. “Supposedly”, he was told before the game he was not playing.
      If you needed surgery, would you show up expecting to play ?
      Would you need to be told you’re not playing.
      Maybe I’m reading into it too much and hoping at the same time ?

    • Michael James

      If you want to see the breakdown go to Jon L.e.d.y.a.r.d.s (I have to write his name this way, if I write it normally the comment somehow gets deleted) Twitter.

    • Michael James

      He played week 3 and also some snaps week 4 (where he strip-sacked Carolina’s QB, which was overturned after review).

    • RickM

      The reason that surgery is not a fact, but on the table, is because he seems to be trying it out in games (Game #3 pre-season) and practices and it keeps flaring up. He practised at the beginning of last week, but then come Thursday they limited him and on Friday they held him out. I don’t think there’s much doubt that something happened after Wednesday’s practice, e.g. he felt pain in his shoulder, or they noticed some inflammation, or both. They’ll eventually come to a point where either he can practice and play and the shoulder will hold up, or they’ll realize that a different treatment option is necessary. That’s exactly the way it went with Wheaton. Start and stop, start and stop. I just hope the final outcome is different for Bud.

    • Iulo

      I don’t know the others but speaking from myself… I’m tired of these injuries…
      Injuries happen, its part of the game but we have been seeing this since Woodley… then Worrilds was not exactly iron-man… Jarvis was a disaster… now you have Dupree with this problems almost each year… Shazier’s health is always questionable…
      I had almost a hearth attack during the Draft when I saw Watt had knee injuries… then relaxed myself when I knew they occurred during the time he played TE….
      I wish all players the best and have not said (still) anything against Dupree but I think I’m becoming hysterical on this topic… and yes… start thinking on the value of Dupree for this team… whatever it is, he (and we) will know it at the end of the season.. If it goes so, he will be released as Jarvis was… but the problem is that the team will have less weapons to try to get another trophy