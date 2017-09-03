Hot Topics

    Steelers Cap Off Uncharacteristic Offseason With Flurry Of Moves

    By Matthew Marczi September 3, 2017 at 07:00 pm


    If there is anything that can be said about how the Pittsburgh Steelers front office has handled its business over the course of the past month, it would be that it has been uncharacteristic. Just for starters, they made four trades, including some fairly significant ones, and they also made a major free agency signing.

    I think it’s clear that there are multiple factors at work here. It should go without saying that that they are in win-now mode. They claim to always be in win-now mode, but it would be ignorant to deny how that dynamic has changed with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s decision to take the rest of his career on a yearly basis.

    When your franchise tells you that this might be the final year of your championship window until you find another quarterback, who are more likely to make uncharacteristic decisions that boost your current roster talent while potentially negatively impacting your long-term prospects.

    But it is not just because of that pressure of the closing championship window. It is also quite simply because, for one thing, they have depth, and for another, they have money. They have not had too much of either in recent years, and where they’ve lacked depth, they’ve thrown money at it, while using depth to acquire further resources.

    The signing of Joe Haden was a major departure, even though the circumstances are rare. Not too many starting cornerbacks get released in late August. But when such players have become available in the past, the Steelers have not had the cap space to pursue it.


    Likewise with the solid addition of tight end Vance McDonald, the only player of the group making more than the minimum salary. Presumably an immediate starter, they acquired him via trade—giving up a 2018 fourth-round pick while also getting a fifth-round pick back—after being unsatisfied with the results from the group.

    On cut-down day, the Steelers made not one, but two trades, shifting personnel resources to turn them into draft resources. Having displaced cornerback Ross Cockrell in the starting lineup with Haden, the former lost much of his value. Set not to make the roster, they were able to get back a conditional pick for him.

    Earlier, they were able to recoup their 2018 sixth-round pick they gave up in exchange for Justin Gilbert last year by dealing wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Browns, also giving up a seventh-round pick in 2019 to make it happen.

    Both Cockrell and Coates, the two most expendable pieces at their positions of depth who also had some trade value, were moved in order to prevent their accrual of talent from going to waste. Both were going to make some other team this year. By working out trades for them, they at least got something back.

    Of course, there was also the minor trade for cornerback Dashaun Phillips in exchange for a fourth-string rookie undrafted free agent center. This was a sort of trade they’ve made in the past, a no-lose situation for both teams. Neither player made their respective roster. Phillips was signed to the practice squad earlier today.

    Update: This article ended up missing its scheduled posting time, but in a way it proved to be a good thing, because Kevin Colbert and the Steelers slipped in yet another trade earlier today, sending the sixth-round pick they got back from the Coates trade to the Buccaneers in exchange for safety JJ Wilcox and their 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

    • Steelers12

      While i understand Ayers thinking i wonder will he regret the decision he mad not resigning with Steelers PS. Once he cleared waivers that should of been a sign to change course. I wonder what advice his agent gave him. I bet Golson would of loved to have got that offer.

    • Boots

      I could get used to this available cap space thing!

    • Nolrog

      Trying to figure out how this has anything to do with the article Matt wrote.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Because Ayers was one of the moves Steelers made during cuts and I think most expected him on the practice squad

    • Matthew Marczi

      Somebody asked me this question on Twitter. I would assume the major advantage of turning down a spot on a practice squad is that it gives you the opportunity to work out for other teams. For a player like Ayers who doesn’t have much tape, he would probably need a workout in order to get signed, so it would be a much slimmer chance of signing if he were just waiting to be plucked from the practice squad.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Maybe Ben should have talked retirement a bit sooner? lol

    • Steelers12

      Ok that makes sense, damn i liked him

    • Steelers12

      It doesn’t just a bummer because i liked Ayers

    • CP72

      Having some cap space doesn’t hurt when you’re doing some moving and shaking.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Kinda feel like Ben is forcing our hand a bit. I’m not mad at it, because today we’re a better team on paper! Would be nice not to hear the retirement talk all year.

    • Boots

      I’m also glad we kept Phillips liked what I saw from him Thursday.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah, it’s too bad he wasn’t healthy. It seems obvious they would have loved it if he returned a couple of punts for touchdowns in that finale and forced them to keep him.

    • francesco

      Ayers saw what became of Hamilton and figured there is no hope in Pittsburgh.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Oh yeah, he definitely knows there’s no place for him here anymore. I would assume Golson would feel the same if he were also offered a practice squad spot. There’s just too much depth. For once.

    • francesco

      All these moves were made because the FO were asleep from February to August. The FO thought that they probably just needed to tweak a few things here and there but the reality soon dawned on them that fundamentally they lacked talent in many areas namely CB Safety ILB.
      They failed to address these areas in the draft preferring to instead take a 3rd string QB (Dobbs)…a long snapper (Holba)….and a very raw CB (Allen) and there you have it.
      I’m just glad we got something back for Cockrell and Coates!

    • Douglas Andrews

      When Ben speaks like he did in the offseason people listen. Not sure if this really had anything to do with what Ben said during the offseason or if this is the new method of upgrading a team since there’s no longer a cutdown from 90 to 75 players anymore. At any rate I praise the Steelers FO for being proactive and upgrading most of the areas lacking depth or quality starters on this team.

    • Luneth Gardens

      Though they could’ve rolled the extra cap space over to next year and maybe kept Bell. Now it’s like they are going all in figuring they won’t even franchise him next year. Tuitt, Shazier etc need new deals next year too, would’ve been nice to have that cap space rolled over to use next year

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ayers showed some promise at the end of last year. It’s just a shame he wasn’t healthy during any of his training camps to push for a roster spot at least as a returner

    • Jacob

      Understandable, as Big Ben’s clock is ticking toward his final hour with the Steelers.

      With an improved secondary, and additional weapons on offense he may finally be able to slay the dragon and bring #7 home.

    • Luneth Gardens

      And the passing of Dan Rooney. Now there’s a Hall of Honor and Kevin Colbert is wheeling and dealing. Coincidence?

    • nutty32

      Dan Rooney, Sr.’s passing probably also has the ownership in a mood to do everything it can to win while the patch is on the jersey. “This one’s for Dad” while hoisting the silver football may be a goose bumps moment.

    • Brenton deed

      Harsh…the draft didn’t fall the way they wanted (run on CBs) and they were always going to pick a QB they thought was value. Then they needed to evaluate what they had. Most people are happy they kept Allen on the roster for fear of him being poached. At the time drafting Holba was seen as a savvy move. Everything carries a risk and when some things don’t work it’s disingenuous to retort that people were negligent

    • AndreH

      They’re setting themselves up for a serious Super Bowl run. Ben got one foot out the door and the other one not far behind. I say the next two years #7 will be gone. Art Rooney II patience must be wearing thin.

    • Jordan James

      I read that the Steelers are seriously scouting a QB for next year’s draft. Could be a first round pick.

    • Jacob

      Ross Cockrell’s picture looks like he just ate a smurf.

    • Robert E Lil

      It’s A GREAT day to be a Steeler fan. Relish this moment

    • Steelers12

      Yep the old injury bug

    • JNick

      Did you forget they pushed hard to get Donta Hightower?

    • francesco

      I just remember scratching my head at every draft pick.
      JJ Watt? When they needed ILB more? JuJu? When they needed CB more. Sutton? When they needed a Safety.
      Dobbs? When they needed another CB or TE more? Holba? Please!!!
      And furthermore…they signed nobody of any pedigree in FA period.
      So instead of pressing to match what the Patriots were doing we were doing nothing at all. Until now for some reason.

    • francesco

      It wasn’t realistic. They knew Hightower was going to stay loyal to the Patriots.

    • JNick

      Well it contradicts your notion that they were asleep…

    • Dorian James

      Depth, aggressive roster moves, I could get used to this. I’m a little more optimistic about this season

    • Dorian James

      And he’d better play his best football after all this, he can’t make any excuses this year