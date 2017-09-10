Hot Topics

    Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Leaves Browns Game With Left Arm Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 10, 2017 at 12:28 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Cleveland Browns 7-0 in the first half of the regular season opener but defensive end Stephon Tuitt has left the contest with a left arm injury and is questionable to return.

    Tuitt, who signed a five-year contract extension on Saturday, injured himself during the Browns opening offensive position. Tuitt registered a run stop before leaving the game.

    Tuitt was replaced by defensive end Tyson Alualu, who the Steelers signed early this year in free agency.

    The Steelers scored their first touchdown thanks to a blocked punt by linebacker Tyler Matakevich and it was recovered in the end zone by linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

     


    • Edjhjr

      Steelers are in full practice mode. Terrible

    • Edjhjr

      Bell has been spectacular. Good thing he held out.

    • Kevin78

      Bell got one touch and he managed to get it back to the line of scrimmage after getting hit in the backfield. Get a clue

    • Edjhjr

      Clue, why he has only one touch, and why they are in practice mode.

      You figure it out genious

    • L Garou

      So that’s what? Three or four dropped passes so far..

    • Darth Blount 47

      F***

    • Robert E Lil

      Still
      LOVING this defense. It’s going in the right direction

    • Edjhjr

      I’m being more than polite when I say this offense stinks

    • Josh Gustad

      *genius

    • Edjhjr

      Sorry this is much worse than practice mode.

    • Robert E Lil

      The coaches know better
      They’re fooling the opponent with this bizarre game plan

    • Edjhjr

      This is a great offense? If they tried to be this bad it would seem impossible

    • Robert E Lil

      4 rushes
      16 passes

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that figures.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Please don’t be a torn bicep or tricep

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bell has 4 carries for 8 yards.
      bell has 1 reception on 3 targets for 6 yards. the other 2 were drops.

      no he is not in good shape. you get a clue.

    • Pat Knotts

      Get paid get hurt Damm

    • Michael Putman

      Any update on this injury? Hoping its just the remainder of the game, not more serious!