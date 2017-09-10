Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Leaves Browns Game With Left Arm Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Cleveland Browns 7-0 in the first half of the regular season opener but defensive end Stephon Tuitt has left the contest with a left arm injury and is questionable to return.

Tuitt, who signed a five-year contract extension on Saturday, injured himself during the Browns opening offensive position. Tuitt registered a run stop before leaving the game.

Tuitt was replaced by defensive end Tyson Alualu, who the Steelers signed early this year in free agency.

The Steelers scored their first touchdown thanks to a blocked punt by linebacker Tyler Matakevich and it was recovered in the end zone by linebacker Anthony Chickillo.



