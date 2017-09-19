Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Tuitt, Watt Might Be Available For Bears Game

    By Dave Bryan September 19, 2017 at 11:24 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing for their Week 3 road game against the Chicago Bears and on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the health of the team ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

    Tomlin said that tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and that might result in him being limited in practice this week. Tomlin said the same can be said about tight end Jesse James (ankle), who was able to finish Sunday’s game.

    Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) will work a little during the upcoming week, per Tomlin, and he has a potential to play Sunday against the Bears. The same goes for outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin).

    “We’ll be having that conversation about Stephon Tuitt until we’re not having that conversation about Stephon Tuitt,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to work him a little bit throughout the course of the week and base his participation during the week based on the previous days’ performance and his feel, and push forward toward game day. There’s  a potential for him to play. Same can be said for T.J. Watt with his groin injury.”

    Safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) is still in concussion protocol as of Tuesday, according to Tomlin. Wilcox missed Sunday’s game against the Vikings after being injured in Week 1.


    “J.J. Wilcox is finishing up the last elements of the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said. “When he’s out, I’ll let you know. Nothing really to discuss there.”

    As for tight end Vance McDonald (back), who missed the Sunday game against the Vikings, Tomlin said Tuesday that his back is perking up this week.

    “I saw him downstairs. We anticipate him being able to increase his participation over the course of the week and be available for the game,” Tomlin said of McDonald.

    Tomlin also said Tuesday that the recent illness that tackle Alejandro Villanueva (illness) dealt with this past week is not expected to be an issue this week. Villanueva was sick ahead of the Sunday game against the Vikings and reportedly lost 20 pounds of a result of it.

    Tomlin did not specifically update the status of tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) on Tuesday but ended his Tuesday press conference by saying that all players who are currently injured have a shot at playing Sunday against the Bears.

    • Froggy

      McDonald’s back “perking up” — is that a good thing or a bad thing?

    • Jones

      Sounds good to me. As long as it’s not an ankle concussion to one of our TEs, I’ll remain cautiously optimistic.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He found out he has to practice to get a game helmet here.

    • Zarbor

      Don’t see how it could be a bad thing…..

    • RickM

      Hamstring for Gilbert? Man, I don’t want to hear that. It’s almost certainly Hubbard time.

    • SteelerSurfer

      If Steelers think they can beat a bad Bears team without them none of these guys will play.

    • Petherson Silveira

      “and reportedly lost 20 pounds of a result of it.” WTF. He was tough to just got on the field. Thats explain a lot about his poor playing.

    • Froggy

      Well if his back had acted up or flared up it would be bad. And if it had settled down or calmed down that would be good. But I agree (with everyone); a perky back is most likely a good thing.

    • Ed Smith

      Re-read the 8th paragraph down (Tomlin’s quote) – “… we anticipate… and be available for the game.”

    • John Noh

      Seriously. Reminds me of what happened to Mad Dog White before Super Bowl IX when he lost 20 pounds during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

    • steeltown

      Would be nice to get Watt back and Vance w/ James nursing an ankle.

      Gilbert hamstring should be brought back slowly, dont rush that injury

    • KiJana Haney

      Damn they are so healthy right now compared to other teams.

    • colingrant

      If he “might be” or is “borderline” ready, he should sit it out. He has his contract, so no need to generate performance numbers for that purpose. Rather he be 100% for the Ravens. Play it smart.

    • Bryant Eng

      Where can we purchase that t-shirt Tomlin is wearing?

    • VaDave

      This is a good news report, but I shutter at the thought of Hawkins having a “Good Shot” at playing Sunday…..

    • VaDave

      Great question, I’d like one of those myself. I’d also like to get my hands on the Steeler ball cap Art III was wearing with the vintage Steely McBeam 50s cartoon logo embroidered on it.

    • The Tony

      I thought the hamstring was due to cramping. They will take it slow this week with Gilbert and I would definitely expect to see him on the field Sunday

    • RickM

      When you list him officially two days later as a hamstring, that’s what it is. I’m almost certain you won’t be seeing him; but the practices will tell us about all the players listed.

    • Steve Johnson

      Mad Dog White had a much better performance. But give the guy an A+ for effort.