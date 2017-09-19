Steelers Injury Report: Tuitt, Watt Might Be Available For Bears Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing for their Week 3 road game against the Chicago Bears and on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the health of the team ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Tomlin said that tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and that might result in him being limited in practice this week. Tomlin said the same can be said about tight end Jesse James (ankle), who was able to finish Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) will work a little during the upcoming week, per Tomlin, and he has a potential to play Sunday against the Bears. The same goes for outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin).

“We’ll be having that conversation about Stephon Tuitt until we’re not having that conversation about Stephon Tuitt,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to work him a little bit throughout the course of the week and base his participation during the week based on the previous days’ performance and his feel, and push forward toward game day. There’s a potential for him to play. Same can be said for T.J. Watt with his groin injury.”

Safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) is still in concussion protocol as of Tuesday, according to Tomlin. Wilcox missed Sunday’s game against the Vikings after being injured in Week 1.





“J.J. Wilcox is finishing up the last elements of the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said. “When he’s out, I’ll let you know. Nothing really to discuss there.”

As for tight end Vance McDonald (back), who missed the Sunday game against the Vikings, Tomlin said Tuesday that his back is perking up this week.

“I saw him downstairs. We anticipate him being able to increase his participation over the course of the week and be available for the game,” Tomlin said of McDonald.

Tomlin also said Tuesday that the recent illness that tackle Alejandro Villanueva (illness) dealt with this past week is not expected to be an issue this week. Villanueva was sick ahead of the Sunday game against the Vikings and reportedly lost 20 pounds of a result of it.

Tomlin did not specifically update the status of tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) on Tuesday but ended his Tuesday press conference by saying that all players who are currently injured have a shot at playing Sunday against the Bears.