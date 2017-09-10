Hot Topics

    Steelers Must Not Repeat Display Of Helmet Hits, Late Hits On Defense

    By Matthew Marczi September 10, 2017 at 05:30 pm


    I’m not sure what kind of response this article is going to generate, but I have to say that I’m sorely disappointed to see the Pittsburgh Steelers generate not one, but two penalties on the defensive side of the ball as a result of unnecessary roughness penalties on defenseless receivers.

    I am not disappointed because they were penalties that hurt the team—the first one in particular hurt because the ability to avoid the penalty would have resulted in the Browns being forced to punt after a third-and-18 pass short of the sticks that may not have been caught anyway—but because they were helmet hits to helmets, plays that simply should have been avoided.

    The first hit came from veteran William Gay, who is now in his 11th season in the league, and 10th with the Steelers. He is not a player with a history of this sort of play, and leads me to be inclined to view this as a one-off incident for him rather than a pattern of behavior.

    The second one, however, came from safety J.J. Wilcox, whom the team just traded for after the final roster cuts were made. He received seemingly a couple of drives’ worth of playing time rotating in for Mike Mitchell, who is coming off a hamstring injury that forced him to miss all of the preseason.

    I don’t know a lot about Wilcox, but I do know that he is a big hitter. He has had at least two unnecessary roughness penalties and one personal foul penalties in his career that I can quickly find in a Google search prior to today’s game.


    The Steelers tend to have a reputation even today among other fan bases—and even among some other teams—for playing dirty, and these types of plays do not help with that perception. Ironically, Mitchell has been a primary target of such criticism—from the Bengals—and yet has been one of the players who have figured out how to alter their style to avoid such penalties.

    In addition to the aforementioned helmet-to-helmet hits, Ryan Shazier and T.J. Watt were each docked 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness on late hits to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. Shazier hit the rookie hard after going in for a slide after a scramble. Watt’s penalty came after a sack, though the latter call seemed somewhat weak on my initial impression and is something I will have to look at again.

    I am sure that many will be of the opinion that this is indicative to decay of the game of football and that this is a sign of the end of the game as we know it now that people can’t smash their heads together in every context.

    But the bottom line is that the Steelers are not showing the ability to play smart. Four unnecessary roughness penalties on the defense in one day is a terrible display, and one that needs to be cleaned up very quickly.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Phil Brenneman II

      You aren’t wrong but the only 2 I had a problem with were Shazier and Watt. A little bit dumb on their parts. Gay and Wilcox are just trying to do their jobs and seperate the receiver from the ball. Gay I think you can make an argument given the context of the receiver being short and what not he could have mostly just let that go and pushed him out of bounds and aim low, but it is instict for DB’s to go at the ball. Heck, all players are always trying to jar the ball loose and target it one way or the other.

      Wilcox I am even more okay with because he was trying to prevent a TD. As long as you aren’t playing dirty and intentionally aiming to injure I will take his play 10/10 times. He had to do what he could to make that guy drop the ball and tackling his legs wasn’t going to be doing anything.

    • Steelers have to play cleaner. We let the Browns hang in there by giving them free yardage and first downs. As well as the defense played, the penalties made it painful to watch at times.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      The William Gay penalty looked like a clean hit to me and shouldn’t have been called. The replay showed that he made the hit with his shoulder, not the helmet.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Its not what you hit with, it is where you hit. Even with a shoulder you can’t hit the other guys head or neck area. Not that I disagree with your overall sentiment but just wanted to clear that up.

    • AndreH

      This is something that has plagued the Steelers defense for a while now. At time their appeared to be undisciplined, effort appears to be lackluster, not what you expect from a veteran team. To me this goes straight to coaching. They’re the ones who set the tone on how far you can go. This needs to be cleaned up immediately. A much better team would have taken advantage of all the mistakes and miscues.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      It looked to me like a shoulder-to-chest hit. There was some discussion at one time about coaches challenging penalties. That would have been useful in this situation.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well maybe it was. I figured as long as they took to throw the flags that had seen the replay and were sure he landed high lol.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Best post of the day. Spot on.

    • Robert E Lil

      Matt – you are 100% correct about the hits and thank you for writing this. Thank you. It’s hard to even comment on the fans who complain about these hits being penalized. Gotta see what you hit! That’s why the Gay hit was so inexcusable. Head was down. Wilcox hit – no place for it. None.

    • Robert E Lil

      Bull

    • Robert E Lil

      Bull

    • francesco

      Shazier’s late hit was not a penalty.
      Gay’s hit should not have been a penalty and it wasn’t for 30 seconds after the play until the refs listened to the home crowd. Wilcox’s penalty was a good hit. Refs and Goodell are ruining this game.

    • Dan

      The headhunter game is gone. The coaches need to rectify this issue ASAP.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL may have to adopt rugby tackling rules eventually

    • Steeler-Drew

      I thought the hits by Gay and Watt were bad calls. Watt gave the QB a love tap after he was down. It did not appear there was any helmet contact but there was only a few replays and the angle used was not good. Gay appeared to hit the WR in the chest area. They called it was on a defenseless receiver. I’m not sure how when number one the receiver bobbled the ball. He caused himself to be defenseless by not making a clean catch. And two he was not blindsided and should have clearly seen coming to tackle him. I thought the calls on Shazier and Wilcox were the right calls. Just seems less and less like football to me. Seems like if a player makes a good legal hard hit on a player everyone is looking for the flag. Like that hit was too good and that player got hit too hard. There has to be something wrong with that hit. Why wasn’t there a flag on that one?

    • Steeler-Drew

      Seems to be the direction they are heading. Im all for player safety but starting to get the feel of over the top ridiculous and not real football.

    • nutty32

      If it’s a penalty, the players shouldn’t be doing it. Simple as that. It’s harder but still possible to continue the tradition of the “steelers hangover” with clean hits. Credit Mitchell and Harrison for making the adjustment and still laying the wood with good legal body shots.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Hard to comment because you can’t make a good arugment? Looking at your other comments seems like the main word you know is “bull”.

    • Robert E Lil

      Hard to comment because so many key board warriors are out there. Players don’t get to be your gladiators because they make more money than you. So long as players are plunging off cliffs screaming that their brains are making them crazy. the NFL and players have a responsibility to play with fundamentals

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well, I don’t think the players are aiming to get penalties. I mean, there are holding calls, facemasks, block in the backs, etc…They know it is a penalty but it still happens. I think often times we forget just how fast these plays are happening and what the goal is.

      I said it earlier and I will keep going back to it. Your number 1 job as a DB is to make sure the receiver doesn’t catch the ball. Hitting a guy in the legs when he is catching with his hands is counter productive to that goal. And don’t get me wrong, you can jar the ball loose hitting other places but your best bet for jarring the ball loose is aiming for the actual ball. That is why I didn’t have a big problem with Wilcox and Gay hits. Wilcox specifically had 1 way and 1 way only to try and prevent that TD and he took his shot. Nobody should be mad at that.

      Gays was a little more questionable but even then, he hit the ball on his way to the helmet to helmet. So he did his job and just so happened to make a mistake based on the rules and went helmet to helmet. But if he had went lower he may not have hit the ball and the guy comes down with the catch.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It has nothing to do with keyboard warriors, it has to do with knowledge of the game. I will reiterate specifically the Wilcox play. His job is to keep that guy from scoring and catching the ball. He had only 1 way to do that and it was to aim high to either knock the ball loose or keep it from crossing the goalline. So basically your argument is that he should just let him score because you don’t like the way the hit looks.

    • Robert E Lil

      Lol. Another keyboard warrior. Wilcox can stop the touchdown by being in better position. And if he isn’t in better position he does not have the right to lead with his head into another guys head.

    • Froggy

      Shazier’s late hit was not a penalty.

      What do you mean? Shazier was tagged for diving forcefully into a QB who had given himself up by sliding feet first, which definitely is a penalty. (The problem I have with this is that the referees are routinely overly generous with their spots for a feet-first slide, with the result that defenders feel that they have to make contact to stop the forward motion of the slide.)

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I see you are one of those posters who doesn’t have anything of substance to say so you just throw around insults or insulting labels to try and discredit the other guy. Doesn’t work with me though. I will just call you out for your nonsensical ramblings.

      He can also stop the TD by aiming for the ball like every other player on defense in the NFL. Just like when a running back dives up the middle or runs up the gut with this head down. You lower your shoulder and try and stop the guy and the ball from crossing the goal line. Now if you know anything about how the human body works, when you lower your shoulder your head is going to go down some with it. As fast as these guys move and as quick as these things happen it is impossible to keep that out of the game.

      The idea should be to stop guys like Burfict from intentionally aiming to to injure someone. So you take away launching at a guys head, you take away late hits and other things of that nature. The aim shouldn’t be to handicap the defense and essentially completely move certain players out of the play because they aren’t allowed to attempt anything effective.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Shaziers hit was definitely a penalty. Not only did he come down late after the slide but he lead completely with the top of his head and speared Kizer.

    • Robert E Lil

      Okay tough guy
      It’ll be called every time because you’re ignorant
      And if Wilcox keeps it up he won’t be on the field

    • LHW

      I was listening and on the radio and on one of the calls (Gay’s) I remember the color guy stating that he thinks the office called that one in and made the refs call it after the play. Just WOW. If this is the case, and the NFL suits review penalties remotely that just adds more narrative. Refereeing by fiat. Why bother having the refs on the field then.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      What exactly I have said that would lead you to believe I am trying to be a tough guy lol? You keep saying it like your a bird someone managed to teach a word or 2 to. It will be tough having these conversations with you having such a limited vocabulary.

    • Robert E Lil

      Wilcox number one job is to play the game clean
      His next job is to stop the completion
      He didn’t play the ball. He played the collision. He did not play within the rules. He blew up a defenseless receiver.
      Now I know what’s in plain site “doesn’t work with you” because you can’t be intimidated. But Wilcox is on notice nonetheless

    • Big Joe

      I agree that a couple were avoidable by players who should know better on any down but especially on 3rd down and longs. They had a major problem getting off the field on 3rd downs in pre-season and somewhat over the past couple of years too. They need to clean things up.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Hitting somebody in the head to prevent a touchdown is not an acceptable action. If Burfict did the same thing people would be all over him.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Didn’t realize you were the head official of the NFL putting him on notice. Or are you Roger Goodell trying to be incognito on Steelersdepot? Lol.

      And yeah, he did play the ball. The ball was up high so the playing the ball and the collision were one in the same. Like I said, his job is to do everything he can to keep that guy out of the endzone. It is no different than an RB running a goalline dive and getting smashed right in the head when he meets up with Shazier or Williams. He has to do his best to score, and they have to do their best to stop him.

      Overall point remains for me though. As long as I don’t think Wilcox had bad intent, I will take that play 10/10 times. Love the effort on his part and giving his all to help the team. And with that being said, I hope he is okay. He ended up worse off than the receiver.

    • Matthew Marczi

      This is the type of mentality that needs to be done away with.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I don’t like watch guys get blasted in the head.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Sure, but that isn’t what happened. The receiver caught it and ducked. Wilcox went high to stop the ball from crossing and they went helmet to helmet. That is what I keep complaining about with these calls. More times than not it is as much the receivers fault as the defenders. It is his job to stop that TD. He really has no other choice. Is he responsible for how the receiver reacts as well as his own actions? Don’t see how that is fair.

      And for the record, you are right but I am not one of those people. I am consistent on this no matter who the guy is. I don’t like dirty plays, I don’t mind tough plays that are nearly impossible to avoid.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Have you seen the replay of Gay’s hit? Even if he caught the ball he wouldn’t have had enough time before Gay hit him to establish himself as other than defenseless.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The radio guy who said that is not too bright. It was an obvious penalty even though it wasn’t immediately flagged. One of the announcers on the tv broadcast said the flag was thrown “a full minute” later, another obviously ridiculous misstatement and plainly inaccurate.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Ultimately it is the defender’s job to avoid illegal contact. Like actually part of his job, because if he doesn’t he’s going to hurt his team anyway. And he literally hurt himself because he didn’t lower his strike zone. I have already seen the replay in slow motion in game pass and his helmet didn’t need to be as high as it was even if Coleman didn’t start to lower his head. He probably has a concussion now because he couldn’t put his own head out of harm’s way.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Key word there Matthew is slo mow. These guys don’t get to play the game in slow mow and his job is to prevent the TD. He did it the best way he knew how and in my opinion you can’t fault the guy.

      Like I said above, I don’t necessarily think you are wrong here, but in my opinion this is is no way a black and white issue. We have seen plenty of times where there is a clear cut dirty play and if you want to pick 1 bad one out of this game I would say the worst offender was probably Shazier. But I don’t think for a second Wilcox had bad intentions.

      Just to add another little piece. Even if you catch a guy in the stomach and fold them over you the ball still only has to cross the goal line. So you HAVE to do what you can to block the ball. A lot of catches are chest or higher so your target is going to in that range, particularly on a goal line play where you are attempting to prevent it from crossing. Add into that equation receivers ducking their heads and it is a complete disadvantage for the defense. With that being said, it does bring up an interesting thought and that is if the NFL should consider the possibility of a player having to get their whole body into the endzone in order to score. Or at least as a receiver. Could maybe help balance the scales and prevent plays where these type of hits “need” to happen to give the defender any kind of a chance at success.