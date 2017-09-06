Hot Topics

    Steelers Restructure Contract Of DE Cameron Heyward To Free Cap Space

    By Dave Bryan September 6, 2017 at 04:06 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are obviously close to signing defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a long-term contract extension ahead of the start of the 2017 regular season.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team has now restructured the contract of fellow defensive end Cameron Heyward in order to free up some additional salary cap space and that will obviously be needed in order to help afford a new contract for Tuitt.

    According to Rapoport‏, Heyward’s previously scheduled 2017 salary cap charge has dropped from $10.4 million to create more than $3 million in salary cap space.

    In all likelihood, the Steelers probably converted $4.225 million of the $5 million base salary that Heyward was scheduled to earn in 2017 into a signing bonus. Such a restructure would clear $3,168,750 in salary cap space this year. If that’s indeed what happened, below is a look at what such a restructure would do to Heyward’s contract.

    The net effect of this restructure likely resulted in Heyward’s previously scheduled cap charges in 2018, 2019 and 2020 increasing by $1,056,250.


    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSCAP CHARGE
    2017$775,000$3,456,250$3,000,000$7,231,250
    2018$9,000,000$3,456,250$0$12,456,250
    2019$8,750,000$3,456,250$0$12,206,250
    2020$9,500,000$1,056,250$0$10,556,250

    • TroymanianDevil

      I feel safe with this amount and with Heyward, but let’s remember what happened last time there were a lot of restructurings.. just saying.. be careful

    • NinjaMountie

      Would Ben be a better option for restructure? Could this be a further hint as to the time he has left? Am I reading too much into this?

    • TroymanianDevil

      I think Heyward is a better option than Ben. I wouldn’t want to add potential dead money for someone who could retire soon. I don’t think it’s a further hint about Ben’s retirement, just the smarter play

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Heyward is the GOAT

    • NinjaMountie

      Exactly. If he were they knew he was playing out his contract would he be the better option?
      I really don’t know if he would be. He’s just got me paranoid, lol

    • Matthew Marczi

      I told you guys they would have to do something. This is a logical move. Now they should have more than enough to sign Tuitt AND have an in-season cushion. Moats and Gay, at their full salaries, are probably safe at this point, though they DO still have to make one roster move to activate Bell.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The longer the contract, the better it is. Heyward still has four more years on his contract, so that means that they can spread out the cap hit over four years. Roethlisberger only has three years left on his deal, and of course they don’t even know if he will complete that deal, so generally you wouldn’t want to touch it. The ideal restructure candidate is a guy with a long contract you know is going to be around and be consistent and reliable.

    • CP72

      Why though? Last I heard they had 10 million cap space. Seems like plenty of room to get Tuiit done. I know they like 3 million to take into the season. Maybe they’re gonna get Boswell done as well.

    • SteelersDepot

      They had almost $3.5 million free prior to this restructure. NFLPA is behind and still working on Rule of 51

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah, as Dave said, the NFLPA cap hits are not updated yet. Many things likely not accounted for, like 5 players on IR, 10-man practice squad, 52nd and 53rd roster spots, maybe even the Wilcox contract still.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Omar Khan: “Cam, we need you t…”

      Cam: “Say no more, fam!”

    • Matthew Marczi

      “I hate to break this to you, but we’re going to have to pay you over $4 million right this second rather than over the course of the next 17 weeks.”

    • Nolrog

      This seems to be further evidence that Tuitt is about to get done. Otherwise, they would not have needed the space.

    • Cols714

      What happened last time there were a lot of restructurings? We lost one guy, Keenan Lewis (who wasn’t even that great with the Saints) who we wanted to re-sign?

      The Steelers are one of the best at managing the cap, despite what Bill Barnwell would have you believe.

    • Nolrog

      You’re reading too much into this. It has nothing to do with Ben. Just creating some cap space to get Tuitt’s new contract in and have some money left over to make some moves during the season for injuries.