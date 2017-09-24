Hot Topics

    Steelers S Sean Davis Leaves Bears Game With Ankle Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 02:31 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently trail the Chicago Bears 17-14 at the end of the third quarter and safety Sean Davis just went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

    Davis, the Steelers second-round draft last year, was replaced on the field by J.J. Wilcox.

    Earlier in the game, Steelers guard Ramon Foster (hand) and tight end Jesse James (shoulder) both left with injuries. James, however was able to return to the game after going to the locker room.

    The Steelers now have the ball to start the fourth quarter.


    • Gautama Om

      Addition (JJ Wilcox) by subtraction (Sean Davis). This is an upgrade, at least judging by how not so well Davis has played so far this year.

    • ND_Steel

    • Michael Mosgrove

      davis is a loser today. he was lost on multiple plays.

    • pittsburghjoe

