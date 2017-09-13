Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Fort To Practice Squad, Release Galambos

    By Dave Bryan September 13, 2017 at 08:59 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a practice squad change Wednesday morning that included a few linebackers being shuffled.

    One day after being released from the Steelers 53-man roster, linebacker L.J. Fort was signed to the practice squad. To make room for Fort on the 10-man squad, linebacker Matt Galambos was released.

    Fort was released from the 53-man roster so that fellow linebacker Steven Johnson could be re-signed. Fort registered two special teams tackles in the Steelers Sunday opener against the Cleveland Browns.

    Galambos was signed this year as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. After failing to make the 53-man roster at the start of the season, he was signed to the practice squad.


    • Thomas

      Oh thank God! He will be back on roster before season’s end fo sho

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’m glad to hear we still have him. Risky move, but seems to have turned out well for us!

    • srdan

      Colbert doing his thing again.

      I wonder how much of the moves are the “New Steelers” now that the Dan is no longer with us. I wonder if he pushed for stability over trying to imporve the fringe of the roster.

    • Richard

      Maybe Johnson got an offer from another team, thus initiating our counter moves.

    • Ray Istenes

      Still don’t get it.

      Fort > Johnson in my book all day long.

    • falconsaftey43

      They seem to like Johnson better on ST, which is the role of the 4th ILB. Plus they get to keep both this way.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      This whole thing is weird to me. Too many moves and it really doesn’t impact us very much.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Maybe, we didn’t really do anything out of the ordinary by Colbert standards except more trades and acquisitions. We didn’t bring in pro bowl talent (Joe Haden excluded), we just worked on depth and filling in a few missing pieces like Vance Mcdonald. Granted, Vance hasn’t shown up but Outlaw did and so long as we improved the position does it really matter who stepped up?

    • NCSteel

      Whack a mole

    • falconsaftey43

      OMG! I can’t believe he made it to the practice squad! How did literally every team not put in a waiver claim for this All-Pro LB we foolishly released!?

    • srdan

      haha you gotta read your first two sentences. That is what I was pointing out.

      But yes I do think it matters that it’s outlaw out there. In the redzone, probably not. But between the 20s we need a tight end who can stretch the field and attack the middle of the field. He just isn’t athletic enough.