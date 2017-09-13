Steelers Sign Fort To Practice Squad, Release Galambos

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a practice squad change Wednesday morning that included a few linebackers being shuffled.

One day after being released from the Steelers 53-man roster, linebacker L.J. Fort was signed to the practice squad. To make room for Fort on the 10-man squad, linebacker Matt Galambos was released.

Fort was released from the 53-man roster so that fellow linebacker Steven Johnson could be re-signed. Fort registered two special teams tackles in the Steelers Sunday opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Galambos was signed this year as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. After failing to make the 53-man roster at the start of the season, he was signed to the practice squad.



