Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva Lost 20 Pounds Due To Recent Illness

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva certainly had a rough game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and it including him leaving the contest in the first half because of dehydration.

After the game was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Villanueva had been sick most of the week ahead of Sunday’s game. On Tuesday, Steelers guard Ramon Foster revealed a little more about Villanueva’s Week 2 illness during his interview on 93.7 The Fan.

Ramon Foster told us that Alejandro Villanueva was so sick that he couldn't keep anything down this weekend and lost close to 20 lbs. — Fan Morning Show (@FanMorningShow) September 19, 2017





Foster said Tuesday morning that Villanueva was so sick that he couldn’t keep anything down over the weekend and that the left tackle lost close to 20 pounds as a result.

When Villanueva left Sunday’s game he was replaced at left tackle by Chris Hubbard. He did, however, have to return to the game in the second half when right tackle Marcus Gilbert was sidelined because of cramping.

In total, Villanueva played 53 of a possible 74 offensive snaps in the Steelers Sunday win over the Vikings. He gave up one sack during the game along with a few pressures and was also flagged once for a false start.

Here’s to hoping that Villanueva will be over his illness this week and is able to put that weight on that he lost as well. The Steelers will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.