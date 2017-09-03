Steelers Trade For S J.J. Wilcox

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been trade-crazy this week and it’s not over yet. They acquired safety J.J. Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers movements ago.

The news was reported by Jason La Canfora.

Officially, the Steelers get Wilcox and a 2019 7th round pick for a 2018 6th rounder. The Steelers picked up a 6th rounder next year in the Sammie Coates’ trade yesterday.

Wilcox, 25, has made 38 starts in his career, all coming with the Dallas Cowboys. He picked off three passes in 2014 and has five in his career.

The team was lacking depth at safety and had it compounded by an ankle injury in the finale.

Wilcox will make $2.125 million in base salary this year. He signed a two year deal with the Bucs in the offseason.

