    Steelers Trade For S J.J. Wilcox

    By Alex Kozora September 3, 2017 at 03:50 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have been trade-crazy this week and it’s not over yet. They acquired safety J.J. Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers movements ago.

    The news was reported by Jason La Canfora.


    Officially, the Steelers get Wilcox and a 2019 7th round pick for a 2018 6th rounder. The Steelers picked up a 6th rounder next year in the Sammie Coates’ trade yesterday.

    Wilcox, 25, has made 38 starts in his career, all coming with the Dallas Cowboys. He picked off three passes in 2014 and has five in his career.

    The team was lacking depth at safety and had it compounded by an ankle injury in the finale.

    Wilcox will make $2.125 million in base salary this year. He signed a two year deal with the Bucs in the offseason.

    • Justin

      Who got cut??

    • Steelers12

      Meh im not a fan, he misses a ton of tackles but oh well

    • Matt Manzo

      Someone soon!

    • Boots

      I like this move!

    • WARisHELL

      Probably McCullers. Not sure why he made the team to begin with.

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! This is exciting! Time to watch some tape on the guy!

    • jesse murray

      He had a nice season last year. He is an upgrade over Golden and Dangerfield.

    • jesse murray

      Not aware of missed tackles but I do know he is very good in coverage.