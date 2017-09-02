Hot Topics

    Steelers Trade WR Sammie Coates To Browns

    By Dave Bryan September 2, 2017 at 11:38 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade on Saturday as they sent wide receiver Sammie Coates and seventh-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for their sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

    Coates, the Steelers third round draft pick in 2015 out of Auburn, struggled last season after suffering a finger/hand injury during the team’s Week 5 game. Coates start to the 2016 season was great as he had several receptions over 40 yards or more.

    With Coates now out of the picture there’s a good chance that wide receiver Justin Hunter ultimately makes the 53-man roster and possibly Darrius Heyward-Bey as well.

    In his two seasons with the Steelers, Coates caught 22 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns.

    The Browns say the 2018 sixth-round pick going to Pittsburgh was originally acquired from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Justin Gilbert.


    • Nathanael Dory

      LOOOOOOOL

    • Willie John

      Surprised we couldn’t get a little more for him. Goes to show how far he has fallen.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah right. We had to trade him WITH a draft pick just to get a low round pick back.

    • Spencer Krick

      Oh snap!

    • afrazier9

      Ok WOW are we in a partnership in the division? SMH could it have been anyone but the browns jeez

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Possibly DHB as well? He would be in over Hunter anyway.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      If browns offered the best deal, you take the best deal.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Send a weakness to the other team. Helps us beat them.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well then

    • Matt Manzo

      Who is returning kicks for us?

    • T3xassteelers

      Sounds like he was going to be odd man out.. Which is odd but glad we got a pick for him. But who’s KR?? Million dollar question right now!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Given the success of our KR unit these past couple of years does it really matter? Anyone can cost us yards or catch a touchback lol.

    • T3xassteelers

      LOL… Sad but true.

    • T3xassteelers

      So, Haden and 6th for Coates and 7th? Nice.

    • Brian Tollini

      I read another article that said we also got a Sheetz coupon book from the Browns along with the 6th round pick.

    • steeltown

      Marcus Tucker? Trey Williams?

    • Ni mo

      Do they save any money

    • Jon Crissinger

      Why though?

    • SoCal Steeler

      Wow! Would of thought we could get a little more for him. Some Haden compensation perhaps? At least there will be at least a full round and a half between those picks.
      I guess that means Hunter makes the team whom I like better as a receiver but it also probably means than DHB makes the team for special teams. I would have rather kept Coates who can at least contribute something in the passing game.

    • T3xassteelers

      Tucker hasn’t been cut yet…. I liked him a lot. And he has been the primary KR… Hmm…..

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Meh, DHB offers as much as a receiver as Coates did. Both run 9 routes and have questionable hands. Coates was bigger but DHB is faster.

    • Don’t poke the badger

      Feels like the Steelers just donated a fairly new but out of style coat to Goodwill.

    • steeltown

      He hasnt shown much, if anything, since his hand injury…

    • steeltown

      Makes sense

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      SON OF A B***H!

    • Haole

      So in essence we traded Coates for Gilbert but got to use Coates in 2016. Hard to wrap my head around that

    • RickM

      That’s a strange one with the little return. Wow, they will see him in Week 1. Obviously they didn’t feel from the tape that he was getting open on his routes. I was a Coates’ fan, but you have to trust their judgement.

    • T R

      Wow….

    • Gizmosteel

      It’s better than just cutting him and getting nothing in return. Likely the best we could do. But I hope it doesn’t leave a huge chip on his shoulder that comes back to haunt us.

    • JT

      First move this week I don’t love. Can’t keep someone with his ceiling in the division for such weak compensation.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Ha, just wait. Coates long ball over Haden in week 1 lol.

    • JT

      Yeah especially at WR, they’ve continually proven to be smarter than us. But man. This is puzzling.

    • I guess Justin Hunter makes the team. Who would have thought it?!!! LOL!

    • RickM

      Don’t even think that lol.

    • Mister Wirez

      Coates was known to have bad hands pre-draft. The Steelers never should have drafted him, especially in the 3rd round. They were seeing a Bryant replacement in him, but he never got it together.

      Personally, I’m glad he’s gone and I’m positive Justin Hunter won’t drop 20 passes a year (if he makes the team).

    • Question, is Tucker or DHB #6? Also, is AB returning punts or will they keep Trey Williams? Most important of all…does Colbert pull the string and go after TJ Ward?

    • Rob

      Knew he wouldn’t be released without compensation. I think this was the hope most of us had, although I was hoping the return could be more for a 3rd round pick. Explains the JuJu pick if this is something they were considering for a while.

    • johnhoien

      Sammy!!!!!! Goonies never say die! That sort of stinks

    • RickM

      It’s like those 5 bombs early last year didn’t even happen. His hands seem to have healed. Never would have bet on this one.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Haden vs. Coates week 1! Just… Willy Wonka style now. Neat.

      (The snozzberries still taste like snozzberries!)

      I would hope we could have pulled in a bit higher pick than a 6th. But giving up a 2019 to get a 2018, is good. Oh, and I’m pretty sure this bodes well for my boy, Justin Hunter. But we shall see. If we can just sign a Safety now, (looking at you TJ Ward) and keep Mike Hilton.. today will be a mighty fine afternoon.

      A chill is in the air, leaves are begining to fall, and college football is back on the tube!

    • Rotten Sircus

      And as I predicted my wish came TRUE …;^)

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I believe the 2018 6th rd pick we got for Coates is the same pick we gave up for Justin Gilbert??

    • Darth Blount 47

      Chin up, Skool!

    • Jeff White

      I’m not exactly sure what “it” is, but Sammie definitely didn’t have “it”.

    • Mister Wirez

      Coates can’t catch and just wasn’t aggressive enough going after the ball. That’s a fairly big problem for a receiver. I am actually surprised he wasn’t an outright cut.

    • BigBodyBeer

      “it” being the ability to catch the ball..

    • nutty32

      Addition by subtraction – gotta love it!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Score!

    • RyanW

      Perhaps they were gonna cut him and keep Tucker anyways. Might as well get something for him.

    • JT

      Yeah. And I mean forget the Steelers dumping him. Did the rest of the NFL lose that tape too?

    • Mister Wirez

      #Sammy4aFreeHoagie is now trending in Cleveland

    • steeltown

      Surprised, but not upset.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Is Jordan Todman available?!

    • T3xassteelers

      Yup, that’s what I read!

    • Jeff White

      Yes, that’d be at the top of the list

    • looks like we gave them a 7th rd pick for our original 6th rd we gave em for Gilbert. So in theory: Browns apologizes for crappy Gilbert trade by giving back our 6th rd pick for our 7th rd pick ’19. Now Steelers trade Sammie for Haden. Or simply swap pick throw in Sammy to slip him to the Browns around the waiver wire. Tin foil hat on! I smell a TJ Ward signing with the cap space freed up a bit.

    • RASTA

      Woohoo! How many interceptions do you think we snag Week 1 with Coates only learning anew playbook for a week with a rookie passer?
      I would rather have had the Browns own pick instead of our old one though.
      Now go get a Safety!
      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • steelburg

      I’m ok with the move. I’m glad to get something back for him. I wonder who will return kicks and since there isn’t many options does this open the door for them to keep 7 including Ayers as a specialist at WR. I don’t think Ayers has earned a spot in the roster this year But we basically have no options at KR.

    • Jaybird

      Rick I got to disagree with you on this one. Coates is a poor route runner, doesn’t get good seperation , and doesn’t even come close to making contested catches or even making adjustments on balls already in the air. And he’s always been known to have questionable hands, even before his injury. Coates is truly a one trick pony.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Marcus Tucker, dawg.

    • nutty32

      LoL – Coates is not going to play. He broke a toe nail preventing him from catching the ball.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Guess I’m in the minority, love this trade!

    • Luneth Gardens

      I can see it now, Coates beats Haden on a deep pass for a TD.

    • Jaybird

      I bet they also had the tape on him last year when he went three months without a catch and dropped everything, and his inconsistent college tape also.

    • RickM

      I guess it’s being viewed as not who he is now. Wish we could have see Ben and him work together for one full pre-season game. Oh well.

    • JT

      The Browns this very preseason traded Cam Irving for a 5th. Sammie Coates at least pretends like he knows how to play football. We’re not arguing don’t give up on Coates, the compensation is just too low.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m good. Good dude. Hate to give him away to a kid with a big arm, but like I said yesterday whoever makes this team really earned it!

    • RickM

      As if those three months weren’t affected by anything lol. Haden gets a pass for his two groins, Coates doesn’t for his broken finger(s) and groin injury. That makes no sense.

    • JT

      Would kill Steelers Depot hamsters.

    • Lambert58

      lol

    • Ryan Alderman

      Little surprised, thought his special teams play and potential got him a spot. I can’t say I’m shocked, though.

    • Lambert58

      Bold call.

    • Jaybird

      JT I’m sure the Steelers tried, but this was probable the best they could get. Don’t forget teams know roster cuts are due in 3 hours, so why give up anything substantial for a guy like Coates that has a few good catches on his resume, and nothing more.

    • razaard2

      That’s weird cause he could contribute on special teams as a Gunner AND returner. Hunter can’t either. DHB gets the edge?

    • Mike Lloyd

      Coates has the speed to come back and bite the Steelers in the as* with this…
      Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t have the hands to spank the as* after biting it. 😊

    • Dorian James

      And also they couldn’t even get the Browns 6th round pick they had to get their own back LOL

    • Dee Evolution

      I don’t like it. Size is something you can’t teach. If the injury bug bites us this year, we’ll go from elite to average in the receiving corps pretty quickly.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Well he’s still here and he did return some in preseason, I think.

    • Dorian James

      This is the most active offseason that I can ever remember in my 30+ years of being a Steelers fan, somethings up. because this reeks of “ALL IN”/ super urgency/ desperation

    • Lambert58

      True. Can’t say I’ve watched him enough to have a strong opinion. But you may be on to something.

    • Jaybird

      Rick it’s more than just his broken hands affecting his ability to catch that bothered me. Like I said , he never gets separation and is horrible at making contested catches and does not make adjustments tô the ball in the air. Those things had nothing to do with his hands.
      And the little bit I got to see of him this year, again – no separation.

    • SteelersDepot

      There has been one commenter on SD making a strong case for #Steelers WR Marcus Tucker to make it. hmmmmm.

    • capehouse

      Big fan of Coates coming out of Auburn, but he just became too much of a liability. You could see this coming on Thursday with Hunter’s performance and removal from the game while Coates was left in for one last chance which he did nothing with. He couldn’t catch, track the ball and wasn’t much of a returner.

    • Nathanael Dory

      The thing is he cant just cant seems to catch those difficults ones. Everything has to be “clean” to catch the balls. Deep or short

    • JT

      However. The possible headline “Steelers Donate Coates to Goodwill” has value that needs to be factored into trade as well.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Wow, I have to admit I didn’t see this coming. This definitely shakes up my roster prediction. Justin Hunter may actually make the team. There’s still a chance that Marcus Tucker and Ayers makes the team now. I still think dhb is gone though.

    • Jason

      Ayers has already been cut.

    • nutty32

      I chalk up his early success to 2 things: 1) teams didn’t yet know to just turn & bail anytime he’s on the field as that’s all that he did and more importantly, 2) he was actually trying hard as a newbie trying to fit in and find his way. Once he earned some pull with his early play, he wrongly believed he’d arrived and stopped acting like his job was on the line.

    • Dorian James

      Tunch and Wolf seem to really love him LOL

    • Wesley Pratt

      I can’t imagine being traded to the Browns from the Steelers. He must feel pretty low right now.

    • nutty32

      It’s more like does the poster even watch any other players not on the Steelers and know what he’s talking about?

    • The Chin

      dude has every attribute except the most important one. He has bad hands. Can’t wait to see how this plays out in the end.

    • Dee Evolution

      You have to feel some kinda way knowing that Joshua Dobbs wasn’t the man to give our receivers the best chance to look good.

    • nutty32

      No one wants to wear a Michael Jackson red leather coat these days.

    • RickM

      But he got that separation in the 5 games where he was healthy. And if you go back you will find both Tomlin and Haley praising him for becoming a more complete receiver game by game. And he was on his way to a 1,300 yard season.

      But I agree that they have the tape from this year and if they didn’t feel he was beating defenders, I support the decision. I just don’t like the selective use of injuries where some guys are given the benefit of the doubt for their injuries and others aren’t. That’s usually just a sign of a bias for or against players, no disrespect intended.

    • Michael Conrad

      They saw the receivers every day in practice. Coats did not help himself.

    • cory

      I’ll shut up now

    • SteelerFanInMD

      The Steelers consider him a bust, with his value going from 3rd round pick to less than a 6th rounder.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Only if Coates is wide open and doesn’t have to fight for the ball.

    • nutty32

      But the Steelers have log jams at several other positions. No reason to replace Coates with another WR not already slated to make the team.

    • Dshoff

      I would keep ayers for KR and PR

    • nutty32

      I can see now that you value being right more than being a Steeler fan.

    • James Churchwell

      ABSOLUTELY I KNOW there has to be other teams out there who would have taking him….Kelvin….WHAT THE F*** man????

    • steelburg

      He did out play Ayers all through camp, due to him missing most if it. So that makes sense.

    • Dshoff

      HA HA!!! Good one

    • Nolrog

      AB

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Oh really? I missed that one. Thanks for the update

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Why is it that nobody on this board except you and me realize that Hey-Bey has bad hands?

    • James Churchwell

      You are absolutely correct, it is exactly that.

    • Dshoff

      Yeah but since the Coates trade, things could change

    • Dshoff

      I hate to say it, cut these next couple of years could be really good for the Browns. If they can’t do anything with all these picks then they NEVER will.

    • 2winz

      I would like to see what Watson can do back there!

    • Luke Shabro

      Kelvin Colbert? Lol

    • Steeler Nation!

      Everyone realizes it. Some people are in love with the “great teammate” stuff. Others claim he’s a special teams stud. He’s not an NFL caliber WR. While he has been a solid ST player, I believe it’s blown way out of proportion, and he was just average last year.

    • John Pennington

      Still dont know why the 7th round draft pick but to get the 6 round back well now how many picks do we have for next year.

    • T3xassteelers

      That’d be interesting to see such a bruiser back there!

    • ScullNCrossbones

      I’m sure he’ll find the silver lining. Dude went from 6 or 7 on the depth chart to having a good shot at starting. Earning a post-rookie contract gotta be the number one thing on his mind. Good luck to him.

    • Robert E Lil

      Had to do it. Time to move on. Another move by the the Steelers that judges who makes the team based on performance and not draft position. I love what I’m seeing

    • Mrs Bighead

      “Hey guys sorry about Haden, here’s Coates just give us our pick back”

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I don’t know… I think his potential was probably worth more than that.

    • 2winz

      yeah, I like his running style on offense, how he uses his blocks and goes through holes. I never liked Touissaint’s running, didnt see anything i liked at all. I think Watson could be pretty decent as a KR.

    • Luneth Gardens

      Not sure where the “being right” comment comes from. I sure hope I’m wrong. I worry about the Steelers history of medical judgment (a la Green, Boykin). I sure hope the wheels haven’t fallen off Haden. If not he’s an awesome upgrade and makes this team hugely better and I’ll be celebrating when they bring home #7. The Browns obviously had inside info on Gilbert and Haden that no one else did. Buyer beware.

    • Josh Gustad

      I don’t understand why we had to give them a 7th…

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Rob –

      Very astute point. If they knew Coates was gone (and weren’t sure about Bryant or Hunter) I could see why they felt a need at WR.

      I still think DB was a better option in the 2nd round, but I guess Haden solves that problem.

    • Disappointing. I still had high hopes for Sammy.

    • nutty32

      Ok. I apologize. I thought you were one of the members of the Coates fan club.

    • Jaybird

      I never gave Hayden a pass. Hayden is by far better than any corner on our roster( Burns may prove to be better at some point hopefully) and fits what they are trying to do. I love the Hayden pick up. But you are comparing a guy with a pro bowl resume to Coates?
      I think the Steelers staff has seen Coates for three full preseasons now and they have had plenty of time to see what kind of a player Coates is.

    • Dee Evolution

      I’m not just talking about Coates. Josh Dobbs often appeared like a kid in a candy store- too many options and no decisiveness. He opted to break from the pocket in many situations and did not give all the receivers a chance to shine in-game.

    • T R

      Goes back to that Bryant tweet to Coates. when JuJu was picked.. Their is your replacement.. BINGO !!!

    • RickM

      I assume that comes from your love of living in la la land as a fan. I.E. Players arriving must be celebrated at all times. Players leaving can be trashed. I know it’s tough, but you are just going to have to realize that some writers and fans apply critical thought to the process and don’t share the same opinion as you.