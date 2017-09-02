Steelers Trade WR Sammie Coates To Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade on Saturday as they sent wide receiver Sammie Coates and seventh-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for their sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coates, the Steelers third round draft pick in 2015 out of Auburn, struggled last season after suffering a finger/hand injury during the team’s Week 5 game. Coates start to the 2016 season was great as he had several receptions over 40 yards or more.

With Coates now out of the picture there’s a good chance that wide receiver Justin Hunter ultimately makes the 53-man roster and possibly Darrius Heyward-Bey as well.

In his two seasons with the Steelers, Coates caught 22 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns say the 2018 sixth-round pick going to Pittsburgh was originally acquired from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Justin Gilbert.



