Steelers Vs. Bears 2017 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: Soldier Field (61,500) • Chicago, Ill.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass





TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line: Bears +7

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games

Pittsburgh is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Chicago

Chicago is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games

Chicago is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Chicago is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games at home

Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries:

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out

OLB T.J. Watt (groin) – Out

T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Questionable

DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable

Bears Injuries

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) – Out

G Josh Sitton (ribs) – Doubtful

T Tom Compton (hip) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: