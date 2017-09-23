Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Bears 2017 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan September 23, 2017 at 05:00 pm


    2017 Week 3

    Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-2)

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

    Site: Soldier Field (61,500) • Chicago, Ill.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

     

    Odds Line: Bears +7

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games
    Pittsburgh is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Chicago

    Chicago is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games
    Chicago is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games
    Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
    Chicago is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games at home
    Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries:

    T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out
    OLB T.J. Watt (groin) – Out
    T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Questionable
    DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable

    Bears Injuries

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) – Out
    G Josh Sitton (ribs) – Doubtful
    T Tom Compton (hip) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    at Chicago Bears (Sept. 24)

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE