Steelers Vs. Bears 2017 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-2)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: Soldier Field (61,500) • Chicago, Ill.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Bears +7
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games
Pittsburgh is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Chicago
Chicago is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games
Chicago is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games
Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Chicago is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games at home
Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries:
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out
OLB T.J. Watt (groin) – Out
T Jerald Hawkins (knee) – Questionable
DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) – Questionable
Bears Injuries
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) – Out
G Josh Sitton (ribs) – Doubtful
T Tom Compton (hip) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:at Chicago Bears (Sept. 24)