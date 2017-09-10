Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Browns: Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora September 10, 2017


    A win is a win is a win. That’s all that matters. And what I’ll tell myself about an ugly 21-18 win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns.

    WINNERS

    Antonio Brown: The rest of the NFL is reminded Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the league. On a day where the offense was stuck in the mud, Brown was the consistent source of the light. 11 targets, 11 catches for 182 yards. That included a critical triple-teamed jump ball on the final drive, a circus catch even by AB’s own lofty standards. On a day where little went right of the offense, Brown stood tall.

    T.J. Watt: Not bad for a rook. Two sacks and an INT? Watt showed why he was the Steelers’ first round pick. It wasn’t perfect, there was a penalty mixed in there which negated a sack, but his effort as a pass rusher and his rush IQ were on display. Can’t wait to break down his INT too, a heck of an athletic play.

    Jesse James: While I ragged on James during camp, it was still bad, he shut me and a lot of other people up too. The coaching staff too, perhaps, outshining Vance McDonald. James’ first TD was an area he has to win in, contested end zone, and he did so. Don’t think his blocking was that great – no one did well – but as a receiver, he came up clutch.


    Javon Hargrave: The whole front seven was able to get pressure. That included Hargrave, walking back center J.C. Tretter and shedding him for his sack. Did well to clog up the middle against the run, too. Stephon Tuitt probably would’ve made the list too if he could’ve played out the whole game.

    Anthony Chickillo: Chickillo continues to answer the bell when called upon. No Bud Dupree, no problem. Chick finished the day with a pair of sacks and six tackles. If Dupree has trouble getting back on the field, and even if he doesn’t, the coaching staff needs to think about ways to get Chickillo on the field.

    Tyler Matakevich: Should’ve added Dirty Red too. Punt block to get the party started. Huge play on a day where the offense suffered.

    LOSERS

    Offensive Line: Pass protection wasn’t terrible, though Alejandro Villanueva went Jonathan Scott on a butt-block sack, but the run game couldn’t get anything going. And when they did, they were negated by penalty, like Maurkice Pouncey’s crucial 2nd and 2 hold on the Steelers’ final drive. Lot of room for improvement for a unit with sky high expectations.

    Mike Hilton: Hilton supplanted Will Gay as the starter in the slot. By somewhere around halftime, he was back on the bench. It’s hard to get a great read on what happened. Hilton did get beat down the left sideline but DeShone Kizer overthrew the ball.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: Smith-Schuster certainly would’ve hoped for a better debut. Two holding calls and was held without a reception despite a surprising amount of playtime. Better days ahead but this one to forget.

    Martavis Bryant: Same could be said for Bryant. He did make a pretty snag on a comeback but dropped an early bubble screen and curiously had his feet in concrete on another one. He and Ben missed on a deep ball and I think Roethlisberger was upset with him after the play. Roethlisberger clearly didn’t look great either but did just enough to save him from being on this list.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Haole

      Le’Veon deserves a loser hat for this. He looked out of sync, especially in the first half.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, I agree with everything.
      Possibly might want to consider putting Haley on the losers list. I don’t complain about him often (as I think he’s a good OC); however, this game had some mighty bad play calling and an inability to adapt.

    • Reader783

      AB looked like Congress today and the offense was the auto-industry in 2008…bailed out

    • Steelmania

      Our O line looked out of shape and old. What’s with Foster not even being able to get into a stance – he looks like he gained 30 pounds since last season. So much for letting the Veterans rest so much in the pre-season!

    • Michael

      JuJu’s either trying too hard or too aggressive, committing holding penalty after catch already made by teammate was a no no.

    • sixnine

      I think it was just a gut feeling with Hilton, dnt think he did anything wrong.I could remember Gay getting torched early on some early downs

    • Ken

      Haley’s play calling in 1st qtr. was horrid.

    • nikki stephens

      how about this for losers- Haley. What was the start….like 5 out of 6 bubble screens / dump offs (then 9 out of 14 plays?) and no throw downfield until mid 2nd Q! Another would be the refusal to use Nix till the end. Bell deserves to be loser too. Sorry 2 nice plays in last 10 minutes doesn’t negate 50 minutes- piss poor effort.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Lack of discipline and lack of urgency seem to be hallmarks of this team. THAT offense is one of the best in football?

    • The Tony

      Haley needs to be on the list. Offense looked lost at times. Not using Bell. Not taking advantage of the safeties deep

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…Rodgers Pick 6

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Worst steelers game I’ve seen in awhile.

    • RickM

      Agree. List looks pretty solid. Hopefully this is just rust with Bryant as he’s looking far from dynamic.

    • The Chin

      Ima need 15 my arse

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      That Personal Foul by Gay was the pinnacle of stupid. Gay’s supposed to be a veteran and play smart. Absolutely stupid play.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Chiks with 3 sacks if it wasnt for Watt penalty

    • Ken

      I agree with Martavis. He needs to quit being a wimp and get up the field

    • NinjaMountie

      They are forcing players to go low now. Knee injuries are going to skyrocket.

    • Shane Mitchell

      The idea that Hilton beat out Gay for the slot is total BS, The Steelers new scheme is to play dime and Will Gay is the entire focus of it playing inside in dime, and he played a damn good game today.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      You gonna need some movin’ boxes if you don’t lose the ego and play better.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m sure it’s rust. He sat a long time.

    • Steelmania

      Vince Williams is gong to have a tough time making us forget Timmons!

    • deuce_seven

      Matekevich is a weak tackler. Kizer ran him over. Saw it in preseason too.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      5/10

    • NinjaMountie

      I think his age is showing but, I agree, he’s better than Hilton at this point. Maybe not by the end of the year or next, but now, for sure.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Did they try even one quick slant?

    • Jakobson

      Couldn’t agree more

    • NinjaMountie

      What! I didn’t think about him one time this game.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He is playing this role in dime because it requires someone that knows ILB , slot , and CB in the defense to run it.

    • GoSteelerz

      Disagree on Hilton. He had very good coverage for most of the time, I recall numerous times Kizer looked his way then went somewhere else. It looked to me like they changed things up here and there, with Gay and Hilton, sometimes Hilton switched to a safety coverage as the LB switched out into coverage. And they rotated Gay in a few times , and Hilton still played quite a bit in the second half, making a nice tackle on the tight end to stop a third down effort. They were doing a lot of things to mix coverages, and I think they did well for the most part, we had several coverage sacks. Wilcox got a number of snaps whether that was due to injury or just more mixing coverages, I’m not sure. I don’t think Hilton did anything wrong in particular. Heck if you’re going to say he had a guy get past him once, then why isn’t Haden a loser too? He was beat several times. I don’t think Haden was a loser mind you, nor any of the other guys in the secondary that got beat at least once, like Gay did, because they played pretty well for the most part. I’m just saying that it seems like you may be reading too much into one of many rotations in secondary snaps during the game.

    • The Chin

      VW is so pedestrian. Seriously.

    • NinjaMountie

      I know. I agree.

    • Doogie

      Too many penalties.. Would have looked better if they stop shooting themselves in the foot all the time.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Gay’s Personal Foul was as stupid as stupid gets and Gay got beat multiple times for 1st downs. I dunno what game you were watching, but in my mind Gay played like sh*t.

    • Alex Roarty

      Did you miss the Steelers last game, in January against the Patriots?

    • WreckIess

      He really didn’t. He looked like a guy who got absolutely no room to run. Both of the backs did.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think there are enough new guys in the secondary that I thought we’d have many more problems than we appeared to.

    • Steelmania

      You should have Williams is not the answer – that is why we tried so hard to sign Donte (he was injured in the KC game)!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      First week of the season and got the W, I will go lighthearted on my winners and losers.

      – I would add Browns fans to the winners list. A lot for them to like after this first game of the season.

      – I would add old school football fans to the losers list. These defenseless receiver calls are INFURIATING. They have to add human element back in and let refs make judgment calls on when it is the receivers fault for ducking. Not saying the WR should get a penalty but it should be a no call.

    • Sdale

      Yeah, I think I saw 12 wide receiver screens on the first 6 plays 🙂

    • razaard2

      Ben was rusty, playcalling was awful and ol seemed overwhelmed. Plus penalties, lots of penalties. Coaches need to stop playing down to competition, seriously
      Browns played the weird “everybody in the line and a safety 30 yards deep” defense half the game and we couldn’t get going with mid range passes with anyone other than AB for some reason

    • NinjaMountie

      His PF was stupid. I thought he looked like he’s lost a step and it showed in coverage at times. However, he had a solid game and his knowledge and experience made up for his physical limitations.

    • razaard2

      Nowhere to go. His stats are even worse than it really was cause some of his best runs got negated by holding flags

    • Dorian James

      AB kept Ben off the losers list not his play

    • nutty32

      Thank God they fixed the catch rule to no longer require possessing the ball all the way through when going to the ground rule or AB might have been robbed.
      Will Gay had a big game, too, I thought. Very active.

    • NinjaMountie

      Not one single time did I think, “Gesh, if Timmons was here we would have stopped that play.”
      So, he must have been good enough. I don’t think he is Timmons but I’m going to give him more than one game this season.

    • Edjhjr

      They barely beat a glorified college team

    • Jacob

      Roethlisberger was, especially early on,not throwing the ball well at all. I think that contributed to the slow start as much as anything.

    • razaard2

      Gays flag was Bs. Wilcox flag was fair, that was a head hit

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The wr screens need to stop. We’re terrible at them….still.

    • Edjhjr

      I’d pretend we just lost to the Pats 35-0.

      Same thing

    • Steelmania

      Nice of you!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Gays was a head hit too but it was in part to the WR ducking. The problem I have with both is that defenders should do everything they can to knock the ball loose from a receiver and catches tend to happen at chest level or higher so to be at your most effective you have to aim high at the ball. That is what Wilcox did on his. So yeah, it looks ugly but it is him doing the best he can at his job. Really unfair for the defense.

    • NinjaMountie

      be gone troll

    • Douglas Andrews

      How about the Ike Taylor moment when he should’ve had a pick six also

    • NinjaMountie

      Thx, I try.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      My instant reaction was “wow, hard to believe they dodges the PF call on that, that was dumb” Watchign the replay, I still think it was a PF and the Wr didn’t duck much. Gay could have lowered his hit box a foot or two and still made the play.

    • Shane Mitchell

      the personal foul? the one that was a pass break up on the sideline? Huh? and he had good coverage, you dont know what you are watching, how in the hell do you think they had about 7 coverage sacks? Will Gay was playing an ILB role in coverage.

    • Steve Johnson

      He had control of the ball all the way to the ground. Once he was down, he rolled and the ball came loose.

    • nutty32

      The WR juggling the ball made that tricky and look worse than it was.

    • gdeuce

      but if it weren’t for the Watt penalty, then Watt wouldn’t have had an int the next play

    • vasteeler

      TODD HALEY!!!!! A “professional” coach that couldnt and/or REFUSED to adapt to 2 hi safeties playing 25 yds off??!!?! I said it before the season and I’ll say it again, besides injuries the ONLY person that can stop this steelers offense is HALEY!!! #HereWeGoSteelers

    • RickM

      9 pre-season passes is ridiculous. Alex Smith who played the other night had 34 passes in the pre-season and he looked like it. Ben looked like a guy who had only 9.

    • NinjaMountie

      Just Mic drop and walk away, Rick.

    • Bastiat

      Can someone sit down with Shazier and explain to him how to wrap up on a tackle? This flying in out of control and bouncing off tackles nonsense is getting old.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Both were head hits. The only problem I had was how late the call on gay was. They were both clear penalties.

    • Jacob

      Tomlin tried to blame Bell’s performance on penalties, but he didn’t quite seem like the same guy to me…he wasn’t in sync with the Offensive line and the Browns seemed to have figured him out some.

    • John Mikita

      There is no one on this coaching staff that can make in game adjustments

    • vasteeler

      Good point Rick

    • Kevin artis

      I think they need to do something about the sliding quarterback. If he slides and the defender is committed to the hit at the same time it should not be a penalty. Can’t stop mid-air.
      But it looks like you have to aim at the waist and below.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think he was ready. However, I don’t think it would have mattered as the OL did nothing.

    • Edjhjr

      I’ve been watching this team since Bradshaw was a backup for Hanratty

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Ben did enough???

    • nutty32

      Under the old, insane rule that would have been a no catch.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He was going for the ball, its at his head, thats how you play football, jesus christ, what do you want just let him catch the damn pass.

    • Kevin artis

      Put Cannaday on the winners list. Lol.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Love Mike T the leader/Coach but in game adjustments and clock management are his kryptonite.

    • nutty32

      Thought we controlled the 3rd & most of the 4th Q…

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Couldn’t agree more

    • CP72

      Think it should be said TJ did that locking horns with Joe Thomas all day….might be the best LT in the league.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow, you’ve been a troll a long time.

    • Kevin artis

      Bell played like you know what but they were crashing the line of scrimmage from the corner position. Play action would have ate them alive.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Mike Tomlin on the losers list. Why you calling timeouts right before the half with the lead??

    • nutty32

      TJ needs work on his sack dance, tho. That pee wee herman thing was kind of corny.

    • vasteeler

      Exactly, that same arrogance as a leader backfires when refusing to adapt or adjust a game plan

    • NinjaMountie

      Can’t be anything but happy with TJ. I’m not going to anoint him but he keeps making me feel good about the pick.

    • NinjaMountie

      YES! haha

    • Kevin artis

      Do we have a LOLB controversy? 🤔

    • CP72

      Hopefully he will get lots of practice:)

    • StraubStark

      For maybe the first time ever let’s put Special Teams and Danny Smith on the winners list. Blocked punt for a TD, good coverage overall, and we didn’t run back every kickoff from the end zone to the 16 yard line!

    • Big White

      What about Todd Haley? Major League Loser! All that talent and out-cuted himself again.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      I want him to follow the rules… Pass caught or not, that was going to be at least a 15 yard gain because he hit too high. What made the situation worse was Burns was in position to make the tackle and it was on 3rd and 18 with the pass occurring “short left”. I stand by “DUMB PLAY”.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not even a little. If anything I think the idea would be to make him top backup at both spots and let Harrison just ride out the season as a fan most of the time.

    • Alex K

      Yeah Haley sucked the entire first half. Terrible playcalliing. How about some more screens to go along with our screens?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Hate to point out the obvious but it absolutely kills us against the Patriots or any good team for that matter

    • Douglas Andrews

      Did Moats even get a snap?

    • NinjaMountie

      Good point!

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Don;’t think so, but we have a 4 man (Deebo) rotation when Dupree gets healthy and we don’t have to be worried about bringing him back before he is ready.

    • T3xassteelers

      Lol, I agree with Alex but I know what you meant.. I mean its the freaking Browns, not the Pats!

    • Edjhjr

      Before i go you should tell me, briefly how great they played against a team that won one game last year and averages 25 yrs of age. With a rookie qb.

    • Kevin artis

      Nope. But Dupree didn’t play and chick had two sacks and constant pressure.

    • T3xassteelers

      Wait, I thought the sack counted since it was an after the play foul?

    • WreckIess

      The Watt penalty was on his 2nd sack. The penalty happened after the play so the sack still stood.

    • nutty32

      That’s obvious why, but he did blow not challenging the Browns TE stepping out of bounds and lost 6 yards.

    • Shane Mitchell

      BS, best defensive play of the entire game.

    • CP72

      There was a point I thought I wasnt gonna get 15 out of Le’Veon (yards)

    • kakello34

      I’m trying to figure out after that game if the Browns are a decent team this year or the Steelers weren’t
      taking them seriously, especially our offense.

    • pittfan

      he didnt have the burst and was out of synch with oline. staying oput of camp hurt him. end of story on that.

    • Kevin artis

      Special Teams need a hand clap. 👏

    • Craig M

      Haley, you listening to this?

    • NinjaMountie

      I didn’t say they played great. However, I recognize that it’s the VERY FIRST game of the season against a Div opponent.
      I’m certain, in all your time following the Steelers, you’ve seen them have close games against teams they shouldn’t have and go on to a successful season.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m so sick of those WR Screens.

    • NinjaMountie

      I will not disagree. I just pointed out you can’t put all the blame on him for this game. I have a bad habit of being fair even when I don’t want to (like for Bell right now).

    • pittfan

      maybe have to rethink the whole notion of intentionally throwing bad balls to test recievers eh? lol

    • nutty32

      Chick played well don’t get me wrong, but both were coverage sacks, by in large.

    • NinjaMountie

      Honestly…I think it was just a team that hasn’t played much. They looked rusty. Right now that’s what I’m hanging this on.

    • Steve Johnson

      That kid looked like the real deal for sure. JuJu Smith? Not impressed at all.

    • nutty32

      Greg Williams is no joke.

    • RMSteeler

      Other than AB, Offense was offensive. Took a blocked punt for a TD to win a game against a 1-15 team? All of those sacks and an INT and offense only scored 14? Yikes!

    • Conserv_58

      I attribute much the offenses woes to be a result of them not getting enough playing time together in the preseason games. They were out of sync passing and running.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah…rough game. He had bad JuJu. I’ll give him another chance, though.

    • Starbuck63

      Hey Mr Bell…this is why you don’t sit out camp!!!

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! Blame it on Bell for not being in sync with the O/L; blame it on the Cleveland Browns Defense too.

    • Douglas Andrews

      A better QB might’ve moved his team down the field for a FG attempt. On the non challenge i’d be interested to see what Tomlins take on that was. It was pretty clear the TE stepped out of bounds at the 17 yard line. Tomlin does a great job for the most part but he’s not the best inside stadiums on gamedays.

    • RMSteeler

      Losers: everyone who thought this would be the year to finally avg 30 pts a game.

    • Conserv_58

      The browns are a decent team and they’re going to give the Steelers all they can handle in their second meeting, especially with Myles Garrett back. The Steelers were surprisingly rusty, especially Le’Veon and Martavis.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed. I thought continuity would be an issue but they played pretty well in the secondary. For this time of year and new faces…

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      I get it, but whether the WR ducked or not is irrelevant. You it’s not like WR’s haven’t ducked before or that they will not again. His hit box was high. He lowers it a foot and he never gets a penalty, he makes the tackle and the short left throw on 3rd and 18 gets the Browns a completion, but it is 4th down. Instead, he gifted them the first down.

    • Dave D

      I couldn’t possibly agree more. That call, while technically (I suppose) the right call, was pure BS. No way Shazier is remotely capable of pulling up. And the announcers said, “You (the defender) has to assume the slide in that situation…” Yeah, good idea dumba$$ — then the mobile QB keeps running as you pull up in anticipation of the slide. Hated that call…even if it was right. Of course, I felt the same way about the “defenseless receiver” call. Defender supposed to stand there and let him make the catch? Then make sure he has his attention again before tackling? Yeah, I know it went helmet to helmet but something needs to give when you take the speed of the game into account. Oh well…

    • Conserv_58

      No he isn’t, but he also coaches his players to play right at the line.

    • TyeFighterPilot

      Offense looked like hot garbage! Watt and special teams bailed us out. Hailey is obessed with the WR Screen to the point of ridiculousness.

    • Shane Mitchell

      What are we going to do with Chickillo?, I think he is a starting OLB in this league. resign him?

    • Conserv_58

      I say re-sign him rather than resign him. He’s too good to resign.

    • Chris92021

      Le’Veon is a loser. He did not help his cause for 17 million a season.

      Big Ben did not look good either but I am hard pressed to put him on the losers’ list.

      JuJu needs to sit until he knows what he is doing. Given that kickoffs nowadays are going into the end zone more times than I care to count, JuJu is better off taking a redshirt season (at least until the week 9 bye week).

      Happy with the win but we still have a lot of issues which need to be worked out.

    • #beatthepats

      Bell looked slow.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      I agree. I do not like either RULE, but the CALLS were correct.

    • Kevin artis

      I say target just below the chest and above the knees

    • SeventhHeavan

      Yup. It happens every year. Tomlin the genius hardly plays the starters in pre season which results to the offense starting the season off very slow with no continuity and it happened today. But let’s not leave Haley out of this. One of the worst calling days for him. Did not use Bell for whatever reason and way too conservative with all those lateral passes. Penalties did not help. Lots of rust out there today.

    • William

      Free Watson! Just kidding. Sort of.

    • Shane Mitchell

      OK smart-ass.

    • Kevin artis

      I agree. We can activate Hunter because Bryant looks timid.

    • Conserv_58

      Le’Veon’s decision to sit out the whole preseason proved the point that no matter how much a player works out on their own, they need to be in camp to get their mind and body acclimated to contact. Even Deebo admits to needing to get in football shape.

    • Steve Johnson

      $17M? Hell, he isn’t even going to get $15M.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Completed 66% of his passes and threw two TDs…….on top of the game sealing first down. In what world is that not enough?

    • Conserv_58

      Well, learn how to punctuate correctly.

    • George Kroger

      Why Hilton on the losers list? I thought his game was pretty solid today…not bad anyway.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That wasn’t a game. It was an ass raping.

    • Kevin artis

      I thought Gay was playing like a safety today.

    • NinjaMountie

      I would definitely keep him. I’d sign him before he puts up any more tape lol

    • Steeler4l1f3

      He looked pretty good in a few spots. I haven’t seen the full game but that hit was legit.

    • Conserv_58

      LOL! He did use Bell and then soon discovered, Bell was very rusty for not being in football shape. I was glad he moved away from Bell and put the ball in AB’s hands.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If he keeps getting sacks he can do whatever he wants.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      I agree. I’ve always been liked him and knew his athleticism and ability the bend was just around the corner. He has now set up shop on the block.

    • Jacob

      He seemed to have a script and wanted to stick to it, maybe wanting to get Ben some short completions to get warmed up, but then Ben’s short throws were bad.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah, and you can learn something about a 3-4 defense

    • NinjaMountie

      In the world of a know Ben hater

    • Chris92021

      Honestly, I get it, that Le’Veon did not want to be in camp but still, there is only one way to get in football shape, which is well, playing football. Bell will be fine but he is not going to be right for probably another week or two.

    • Edjhjr

      Well, you can be in a close game against anyone, but seriously, the Brownies, didn’t do much of anything. And if it weren’t for the punt, they probably would have won. What disturbs me is this, they have for years now, played with what looks like a complete lack of preparation ,for random games, usually in the beginning of the year.

    • Conserv_58

      LMAO! Thak you for reminding us of what a self aggrandizing tool you are, Mr. Personality.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Alot of calls were pure BS!

    • Craig M

      Watched the game w/ over 250 Steeler fans in Los Alamitos Calif.. Thought our Def. kept us in the game and gave us opportunity. And I think our Off. did almost nothing in support of the Def. by way of controlling the game. Haley looked like just plain old Haley in his strategy and as a team we looked out of sync, but that’s sort of par for our starting game. The Browns looked like they have a decent team foundation and if/ when they get maturity/ better DB makeup I say teams should be watching out for them. Ben seemed off for I think we should have scored maybe at least 7 more points. All in all I’m happy and see improvement in our Def. abilities over lasts season and am sure we will iron out any issues on Off. strategy- or I should say “am praying” we iron out. Still holding at 13-3 but sure wish we could have gotten McLendon from the Jets.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      You’d think we’d actually be able to get a first down off of one.

    • Conserv_58

      That doesn’t make him a loser. It makes him rusty.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He was playing inside in place of Vince Williams in their new dime scheme.

    • Ed Smith

      Please add Ben back to the Losers list. Without AB he might have been right behind his Oline on the Losers list.

    • Or are you just bitter about not making the 53? j/k, couldn’t resist.

      Me too, those bubble screens didn’t fool anyone, I mean like not one out of like 12 of them.

    • pooholla

      i like the line “the coaching staff needs to think about ways to get Chickillo on the field.” i agree 100%. he shined out there today and every time he’s on the field, his name seems to get called. last year i thought vince williams was the best backup we could ask for for shazier and this year i’d give chick that role for dupree.

    • Nunya

      People need to remember that this was basically a preseason game for Ben, Brown, Bell, etc… they hardly did anything during the preseason (Bell just rapped badly). They will be fine. The secondary is a far bigger issue.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Never mind he is the guy throwing the ball to AB.

    • Jtgibs

      Us? Got a mouse in your pocket?

    • Conserv_58

      Wait for it…

    • Dave D

      Yeah, I get it, but it’s easy as hell for you and I to say as we sit here in front of our phones/computer. But, this is world class athletes moving at world class speeds making decisions in world class milliseconds. I don’t know how anybody pulls up. Regardless, as I said, probably the right call, but I still hate it and think it blows…

    • NinjaMountie

      and we still win…and win a lot. All teams have their warts. We’re a spoiled fanbase. Don’t be one of those fans that complains about wins like the Steelers are the worst thing to put on a uniform. Critique their issues like we all do, nothing wrong with that. You want to say they were sloppy. I agree. You want to say the playcalling was suspect. I agree. You want to say the OL didn’t block well. I agree.
      However, you also then have to acknowledge they didn’t play barely any in the preseason. You have to acknowledge it’s the first game of the season. You have to acknowledge it’s a div game and they are notorious for being strange.
      In other words, be fair and reasonable and not all doom and gloom.

    • Ed Smith

      It makes him a moron as he knows better. That unless he’s become so narcissistic that he is believing his own “I’m working out hard and will be ready” crap. Hey Le’Veon, go look at the video. The guy that looks like the Tin Man before Dorothy found him would be YOU!!

    • SeventhHeavan

      Bell had 7 carries going into the 4th quarter (10 total). That’s not using him. He should have given him the ball more to get going. He had a couple of good runs called back from penalties.

    • Conserv_58

      Apparently, you clicked on the wrong site.

    • Ed Smith

      AB is making his bad throws into completions…

    • Nathanael Dory

      your right

    • RickM

      Agree. And, Ben was saved from the Loser’s List by that last throw. He wasn’t set and a guy was in his face, but he put the ball where only AB could go up and get it.

    • NinjaMountie

      I didn’t think the secondary was all that bad with 1 brand new player and 1 that didn’t play a snap in the preseason. I honestly expected worse.

    • Ryan Nailor

      DId anyone else think the secondary played well? I thought Burns and Haden ( besides getting blown by a few times ) , did a pretty good job.

    • WB Tarleton

      Ben was needs to be on there, IMO.

      The long pass to AB that Cleveland challenged was a terrible decision, at a terrible time, and at a terrible place on the field. AB completely saved his backside.

    • Carl Mendelius

      The Steelers looked totally unprepared. Tomlin and Haley are extremely overrated. AB showed the world why he earns the big bucks. I liked TJ Watt, his INT was awesome. Ben looked again ordinary.

    • Craig M

      Ditto!

    • Ed Smith

      Well isn’t that a coaching decisions (MT)? Tomlin COULD play his starters more like other teams do and get a few series per game (games 1-3) so Game 1 (&maybe more) or regular season aren’t tune-ups

    • Jtgibs

      Throwing screen passes on three out of the first four plays was a hell of a way to kill the momentum from the blocked punt

    • Reggie Cunningham

      Yeah Bell needs to leave rap alone. It hurts your craft when you’re doing sports …See Roy Jones Jr. Lol.

    • NinjaMountie

      C’mon, every QB that has a wr like AB can have the same exact thing said about him. You are being entirely way too critical of Ben’s performance. Was it great? Nope. Was it bad? Not even close. Shoot, even his int was a couple inches away from being a brilliant td pass.

    • Conserv_58

      I’m not saying that his spending the pre season working on his rap career wasn’t a complete waste of time because after listening to his recent cut it made my ears bleed. He and his boot licking fans are the only ones that think he’s got musical talent. He’d starve to death as a rapper.

    • Conserv_58

      He needs to forget having a rap career because he’s that bad.

    • Craig M

      “But, but, but I like the outside/ bubble screens it gives my QB easy completion stats and builds his confidence” TH. 🙂

    • Kevin Reich

      Haley playing/calling scared. Allowing their D dictate our play calls. Scared of a potential pass rush the first couple series.

    • NinjaMountie

      How was that not PI in the GB game? wow

    • ryan72384

      Haley needs to be on the loser list. Called an awful game. Something we are very use to. Those first 2 drives whatd we see about 8 bubble screens? Complete inexcusable trash. The entire league at this point knows Todd Haley is going to call a bubble screen on first down of the first posession of each game. Attack vertically! Your loaded at WR with speed and size. Sideways football is so annoying.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      I would put Tomlin on the Losers list. They should have dominated this game. Why can’t they come charging out of the gates like KC did against NE? It is an annual tradition that the Steelers start the season struggling to win and looking out of sync.

    • Craig M

      I kinda agree on Tomlin, he seems to have hit a rut in preparation for the start of the season games over the last three years- but that’s just my perspective. “it is what it is”!

    • SilverSteel

      Lol

    • Ed Smith

      No other QB has a WR like AB. None. Say all you want about OBJ, Julio, etc, it’s not close. I am being critical because this is just another in a line of Away poor/mediocre performances by Ben. I’m tired of watching the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde performances of BB. When is he EVER going to play lights out on the road? It’s mental, plain and simple. Until he starts playing like an Elite QB (consistently good to great both Home and Away), he’s not Elite. And I have a #7 game jersey BTW.

    • RickM

      Yes, that was more a good D play. Interesting that Green Bay limited Rodgers to 13 pre-season passes and he has 0 points for the 1st half. Smart coaches sometimes outsmart themselves and don’t get their QB’s really ready.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow, those are some serious hate glasses you have on. Has he had very bad road games in the past? Yes. This is absolutely not one of them. Wow

    • Kevin artis

      That is so true. They need to change their preparation. I wonder what practice looks like.
      Another reason Ben should of played a least a series in that second preseason game. We so scared of injuries we don’t prepare during the preseason like we should.

    • Craig M

      Rumor is he gets his game plan from an old “Ouija” (weejie) board.

    • NinjaMountie

      Some people have a narrative they want to push and they’ll bend the facts however they can to fit it in that narrative. Absolutely no objectivity with some.

    • SilverSteel

      I thought they played well..considering

    • Ed Smith

      Not hate. Bleed black & gold but I don’t wear Black & Gold glasses. Just calling it like I (and a bar full of people I was with) saw it. Almost to a person they thought he once again had road cramps…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ha! This one is tooo easy….

      Winners: The NFL schedule makers. Thank God we opened up with the Browns. And next we have another set of teams we should beat. Highlight the “should.” But that still remains a truth.

      Losers: (Winners?! Lol) The Refs. Who CLEARLY as a contingent had the Browns +9. Which was a fine bet. I don’t begrudge them. Just try to make it less obvious next time, boys.

    • Jtgibs

      Haha one of these days one of those bubble screens will go for a 90 yard td and the years of -5 yards will be worth it. Not this season though

    • RickM

      I wouldn’t put MT on the loser’s list, but he did talk about the importance of having actual game action in pre-season to get timing down, etc. And then he limited Ben to 2 series in 4 games. There’s no way a guy can be sharp off that little pre-season play.

    • Steel City Slim

      Too many darn penalties.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, I’ll stick to what actually happened instead of what could have happened. What happened is that Ben had an adequate game. Nothing special but certainly not horrible.

    • Nolrog

      What did you expect from a guy who held out of the entire pre-season? Just be glad he came out injury free.

    • RickM

      You need to get real Ed. They limited him to 9 passes in the pre-season. Did you really expect him to be sharp off only playing 2 series in the pre-season? I didn’t. He played pretty much as I expected.

    • Ed Smith

      He’ll continue to live down to your low expectations then… at least on the road.

    • NinjaMountie

      Agreed. If they look like this next game I might worry a little. Right now I’m just happy we won and am ready for them to work the kinks out.

    • RickM

      Agree. I think they’ll look a lot different next time out.

    • NinjaMountie

      Why don’t you just cheer for him to do bad instead of being so passive-aggressive about it. Let your hate shine…don’t hide it.
      Later, feel free to have the last Ben-hating word.

    • JT

      The one TD to Jesse was brilliant, for sure. But yeah. Haley was definitely out coached today.