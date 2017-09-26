Steelers Week 4 Injury Report: Tomlin Optimistic About Tuitt, Watt For Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin gave a brief update on the health of his team ahead that contest.

“From an injury standpoint, we’ve got a number of injuries that we’re watching and managing,” Tomlin started. “Sean Davis with his ankle. Mike Mitchell had a hamstring strain of some description at the end of the football game. We’ll monitor him at the early portions of this week. Jesse James has a shoulder. We’ll monitor him at the early portions of this week. I guess all of those guys we’ll watch them this week. We’ll cater their work accordingly and get a window in terms of their participation as we get close to game time. Those guys that have been out, we’re optimistic about their inclusion. Whether it’s Stephon Tuitt or T.J. Watt, but just like the first ones I mentioned, their participation and the quality of their participation throughout the week will ultimately determine their availability.”

Tuitt has missed the last two games with a biceps injury while Watt missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury that he suffered in the team’s Week 2 game.

It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens with safeties Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis this week in practice as both are starters. J.J Wilcox and Robert Golden are the team’s two backup safeties. If a safety is promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, it would be a sign that either Mitchell or Davis, or even both, might not be able to play Sunday against the Ravens.

Tomlin did not mention guard Ramon Foster by name on Tuesday when talking about injuries. Foster left Sunday’s game against the Bears in the first half with a thumb injury and did not return. He was replaced at left guard by B.J. Finney.





Tomlin also failed to mention starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who like Watt and Tuitt, sat out Sunday’s game against the Bears. Gilbert is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the team’s Week 2 game. With Gilbert out against the Bears, Chris Hubbard started at right tackle in his place.

The Steelers first official injury report of Week 4 will be released on Wednesday at the conclusion of the team’s practice.