The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, 2017 Expectations & More

Season 8, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference. We start off with the injury report heading into the Steelers Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns and go from there.

Who will fill in for Steelers safety Mike Mitchell on Sunday should he be unable to play due to injury? We discuss that topic in addition to talking about which player is most likely to return kickoffs at the start of the regular season.

We talk a little bit about the Steelers overall roster makeup and which position groups are the weakest right now. We talk about if the team could overcome a loss of linebacker Ryan Shazier as well. David and I go over the expectations of the 2017 Steelers ahead of the regular season getting underway.

In the second half of this show, David and I are joined once again by Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Scott previews the 2017 Browns for us and we talk about several players on both sides of the football for Cleveland. Scott gives us his prediction for Sunday’s Steelers-Browns game to close out the interview. You can follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read all of his work at BrownsZone.com.

David and I wrap up this show by talking about rookie T.J. Watt being listed as the starter at right outside linebacker in addition to talking about a few other things that Tomlin said on Tuesday.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

